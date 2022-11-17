Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Great Full Gardens Midtown

1,396 Reviews

$$

555 S Virginia St

# 107

Reno, NV 89501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Bowl
Turkey Pesto
Wasabi Bowl

STARTS & SOUPS

Cup Totally Tomato Soup

$5.50
Bowl Totally Tomato Soup

Bowl Totally Tomato Soup

$7.00

Quart Totally Tomato Soup (Hot)

$12.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.50

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Quart Soup Du Jour (Hot)

$12.99

Soup Sampler

$10.00

A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day

Great Full Caprese

Great Full Caprese

$11.50

Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction *Gluten Free *Vegan Avail

Salmon Roll-Ups

Salmon Roll-Ups

$12.00

Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing, Lemon Wedges

Cheesy Bruschetta

Cheesy Bruschetta

$11.50

Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, House Made Balsamic Reduction, Garlic Aioli, Mozzarella *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.

Avocado Bruschetta

$11.50

Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Heirloom Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free Avail.

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Toasted Naan Wedges, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$16.00

2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli

Seared Ahi App

$15.00

Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi, House Made Teriyaki, Wasabi Sauce, Green Onion

Chips & Dips

$13.00

Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Made Salsa, House Made Guacamole, White Bean Dip *Vegan Avail *Gluten Free

Stuffed Shrooms

Stuffed Shrooms

$11.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free

S/ Quinoa

$3.50

S/ Mini Salad

$3.50

S/ Fruit Cup

$3.00

S/ Chips

$2.50

S/ Coleslaw

$3.50

BOWLS & SALADS

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Green Onion, Cilantro, Broccoli *Gluten Free

Paleo Bowl

Paleo Bowl

Choice of Protein, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free

Double Edge Bowl

Double Edge Bowl

Choice of Protein, Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Organic Cherry Tomato, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free

Wasabi Bowl

Wasabi Bowl

$13.75

Sauteed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Julis Brown Rice Sauté

Julis Brown Rice Sauté

$13.50

Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan

Macro Bowl

Macro Bowl

$13.75

Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan

Warm Kale Salad

Warm Kale Salad

$14.25

Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.50

Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free

Pollo Taco Salad

Pollo Taco Salad

$17.50

Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime) *Gluten Free

Soba Noodle Salad

Soba Noodle Salad

$15.00

Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing *Vegan

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$13.75

Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Bomb Salad

Bomb Salad

$17.00

Spinach, Spring Lettuce, Organic House Made Hummus, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

$14.00

Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan

Sm Green House Salad

Sm Green House Salad

$6.00

Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Lg Green House Salad

$9.00

Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

MEXICAN EATS

Cod Tacos

Cod Tacos

$16.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Served with Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco *Gluten Free

Tri Tip Tacos

$17.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Certified Grass Fed Santa Maria Seasoned Tri Tip, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Jackfruit Soft Tacos

Jackfruit Soft Tacos

$15.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free *Vegan

Great Full Burrito

Great Full Burrito

Midtown Quesadilla

$17.00

Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans

Pupusa al Great Full

$15.00

Masa Patty Stuffed With Green Chili and Queso Blanco, Choice of Grilled Mary's Organic Tinga-Style Chicken, Black Beans or Both, Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spring Mix, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free

FLATBREAD PIZZA

Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella | Basil

Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Fresh Mozzarella | All Natural Pepperoni Basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Naan Bread | BBQ Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Organic Chicken | Red Onion | Cilantro

Pizza alla Bismark

Pizza alla Bismark

$14.00

Naan Flatbread, House Made Pesto, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Organic Spinach, Avocado, Sunny Side Up Egg

BURGERS & GRILL

Great Full Classic Burger

Great Full Classic Burger

$15.00

1000 Island, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Great Full Teriyaki Burger

$16.00

Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Pineapple, Lettuce Crispy Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Great Full BBQ Burger

$15.50

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Battle Born Burger

Battle Born Burger

$16.00

Jalapeno Aioli, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Ahi Teriyaki Burger

Ahi Teriyaki Burger

$18.50

Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Pineapple, Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Wasabi Dressing, Toasted Brioche Bun

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Portobello Deluxe

Portobello Deluxe

$15.00

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Local Micro-Greens, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Vegan Bun

Salmon Gyro

Salmon Gyro

$19.00

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, House Made Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Naan Bread

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!) Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

BLTA

BLTA

$15.00

Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Chipotle Beef Melt

$17.00

All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread I Choice of Side

Chipotle Turkey Melt

$17.00

All Natural Thin Sliced Turkey| Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread I Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side

Hickory Ham

Hickory Ham

$16.00

Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$17.00

Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

Pesto Caprese Melt

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, Organic Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, House Made Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta

Tasty Tuna

Tasty Tuna

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

$16.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$15.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Turkey Reuben

$17.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.50

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 BLTA

$8.50

Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Chipotle Beef Melt

$9.50

All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread Choice of Side

1/2 Chipotle Turkey Melt

$9.50

All Natural Thin Slice Turkey | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread I Choice of Side

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Hickory Ham

$9.00

Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Pastrami Reuben

$9.50

Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Tasty Tuna

$9.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Thanksgiving

1/2 Thanksgiving

$9.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Turkey Reuben

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Turkey Pesto

$8.50

PLANT BASED SANDWICHES

Vegan Grilled Cheeze

$14.00

VioLife Vegan Mozzarella | House Made Cashew Cheese | Pesto Aioli | Tomato | Truckee Sourdough

Jackfruit BBQ

Jackfruit BBQ

$14.00

Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Made Coleslaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

Vegan Reuben

Vegan Reuben

$17.00

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side

FLTA

FLTA

$15.00

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

Veghead

Veghead

$15.00

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, and Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Neatball Sandwich

Neatball Sandwich

$19.00

Four Italian Style "Neatballs", House Made Marinara Sauce, Melted Vegan or Mozzarella Cheese, Truckee Sourdough Co. Garlic Ciabatta, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Vegan Grilled Cheeze

$8.00

House Made Cashew Cheeze, Vegan Cheeze, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Jackfruit BBQ

$8.00

Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, House Slaw (try it on the sandwich!), With your Choice of Side

1/2 Vegan Reuben

$9.50

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 FLTA

$8.50

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "Bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side

1/2 Veghead

1/2 Veghead

$8.50

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

LIVE FOOD

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

$14.00

Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan

Farmer’s Market

Farmer’s Market

$14.00

(Untoasted) Organic House Made Cashew Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Maryalice's Sprouts, Carrots, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dehydrated Onion Bread, With Your Choice of Side

RAWsome Wrap

RAWsome Wrap

$13.00

House Made Organic Cashew Cheeze, Local Pea Shoots, Local Maryalice's Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Organic Collard Green Wrap, With Your Choice of Side

PizzaRaw

PizzaRaw

$15.00

Dehydrated Onion Flax Bread, Hempseeds, Cashew Cheese, Pesto, Mushroom, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Basil

LIEGE WAFFLES

Traditional Liege

$5.25

(1) Liege Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Bedazzle

Bedazzle

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Eggs Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Maple Syrup

Fruitfull

Fruitfull

$9.75

Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Funkytown

Funkytown

$9.25

Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey

Elvis

Elvis

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce

A LA CARTE & SIDES

Add Taco (1)

S/ 1 Scoop Tuna Lg 8 oz

$7.00

S/ Brown Rice

$2.00

S/ Burger Patty

$6.00

S/Beyond Patty

$6.00

S/ Chicken

$8.00

S/ Cod

$6.00

S/ Quinoa

$3.50

S/ Salmon

$11.00

S/ Sauerkraut

$3.50

S/ Tri Tip

$8.00

S/Ahi

$11.00

S/Tofu

$3.50

S/BBQ Pork

$4.50

S/Wild Caught Sole

$10.00

S/Mexi Rice

$3.00

S/ Mexi Rice and Bean Dip

$6.50

S/ 4 Neatballs

$6.50

Salsa Cup

$3.50

S/ Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Bean Dip 8oz

$3.50

S/ Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Guacamole Cup 8oz

$6.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Steak Fajitas

$15.99Out of stock

Wet Burrito

$15.99Out of stock

Tinga Wet Burrito

$15.99Out of stock

Vegan Enchiladas

$16.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Choc. Milk

$2.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.25

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Blueberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Kids Grilled Cheese & Soup

$4.75

Kids Peanut Butter & Banana

$4.75

Kids Cavatappi

$4.75
Lil Titan

Lil Titan

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

COFFEE

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Inspiration Espresso

$3.50

Lighthouse Retail Coffee

$14.95

Courageous Cappuccino

$5.00

Lighthouse Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

12oz Latte

$5.00

12oz Mocha

$5.50

12oz Aztec

$5.50

Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla

12oz Chai Tea

$5.00

12oz Haute Chocolate

$4.00

12oz Americano

$3.75

16oz Latte

$5.50

16oz Mocha

$6.00

16oz Aztec

$6.00

Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla

16oz Chai Tea

$6.00

16oz Haute Chocolate

$5.00

16oz Americano

$4.75

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

SUPER FOOD BEVERAGES

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Organic Matcha, Al's Bees Honey, Choice of Steamed Milk *Detoxifying, Antioxidant*

Maple Maca Magic

Maple Maca Magic

$6.00

Organic Maca, Organic Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Choice of Milk *Hormone Balancing, Natural Energy*

Mushroom Blend

$6.00

Organic Cacao, Medicinal Mushrooms (Chaga, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps), Organic Maple Syrup, Choice of Milk *Immune Modulating, Antiviral, Brian Health*

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Turmeric, Cinnamon, AlBees Honey, Choice of Milk **Anti Inflammatory, Immune Boosting**

Red Velvet Latte

Red Velvet Latte

$6.00

Organic Beetroot Powder, Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***heart protective, circulation, antioxidant*

Mermaid Latte

$6.00

Blue Spirulina, Lighthouse Organic Lavender Syrup, Choice of Milk

N/A BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sm Lemonade

$4.00

Sm Seasonal Lemonade

$4.75

Tractor Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Soda Water

Kombucha

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Fiji H20

$3.00

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Choc. Milk

$3.50

Hot Water w/ Lemon

Cup Of Ice

Pelligrino

$3.00

Team Kombucha

$3.50

ONLINE PRESSED JUICE

Cuke Skywalker (Online)

$13.00

Cucumber, Kale, Broccoli, Celery, Lemon

Phunky Beets (Online)

$13.00

Apple, Beets, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger

You Glow Girl (Online)

$12.00

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Yogi (Online)

$12.00

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple

Buddha (Online)

$12.50

Apple, Kale, Celery, Broccoli, Lemon

Johnny Cashew (Online)

$13.00

Subject to availability. Cashews, Cacao, Maca, Dates, Vanilla, And Salt

DESSERTS

Kristen's Brownie a la Mode

Kristen's Brownie a la Mode

$11.00

Cream Cheese Brownie, Hoch Family Ice Cream, Dorinda's Chocolate Sauce

Raw Dessert

Raw Dessert

$11.00

All Raw Desserts are Always Vegan, Gluten Free, and Organic. Please call today for the Raw Dessert Selection!

Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Organic Fruit, Housemade Oat Crisp, Coconut Bliss Ice Cream. Call Today for our Flavor! (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.50

Served with Whipped Cream and Caramel Sauce. Ask for our Flavor Today!

Cookie a la Mode

Cookie a la Mode

$11.00

Housemade Treats With Your Choice of Local Hoch Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Vanilla, or Coconut Bliss

GFG Cookie

GFG Cookie

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.50

OOgave Organic Root Beer, and Choice of Ice Cream

Kombucha Float

$9.00

Your Choice of Folk Kombucha with Coconut Bliss Ice Cream

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Raw Power Cookie

$5.00

Vegan Cupcake

$4.50Out of stock

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Local ice cream from Hoch Family Farms or Coconut Bliss' Vanilla Bean (V).

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

2 scoops of either local Hoch Family Farm's ice cream, or Coconut Bliss' Vanilla Bean (V).

Brookie V/GF

$4.25

Brownie

$4.25

Raw Cup

$5.00

Blueberry Crumble Bar

$4.25

LIEGE WAFFLES (Copy)

Traditional Liege

$5.25

(1) Liege Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Bedazzle

Bedazzle

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Eggs Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Maple Syrup

Fruitfull

Fruitfull

$9.75

Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Funkytown

Funkytown

$9.25

Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey

Elvis

Elvis

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce

FROZEN QUARTS

Aztec

$12.99

Chayote Chowder

$12.99

Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder

$12.99

Curried Cauliflower Bisque

$12.99

Fired Up Apple Curry

$12.99

French Onion

$12.99

Krazy Kale & Lentil

$12.99

Luscious Lemon & Artichoke

$12.99

Magical Mushroom & Barley

$12.99

Mega Vega Chili

$12.99

Mom's Mediterranean Manta

$12.99

Pumpkin Sage & Hempseed

$12.99

Rae's Red Lentil

$12.99

Roasted Eggplant & Garlic

$12.99

Sensational Split Pea

$12.99

Smokin' Potato Leek

$12.99

Tomato

$12.99

Vegistroni

$12.99

Jumba Playa

$12.99

Vegan JumbaPlaya

$12.99

GFG FOOD

8 oz Cashew Chz

$12.00

12 oz Cashew Chz

$18.00

32 oz Cashew Chz

$40.00

8 oz Quinoa

$3.50

12 oz Quinoa

$5.00

32 oz Quinoa

$12.00

8 oz Hummus

$3.50

12 oz Hummus

$5.00

32 oz Hummus

$12.00

8 oz Salad Dressing

$7.00

12 oz Coleslaw

$4.50

32 oz Coleslaw

$11.00

8 oz Siren Sauce

$8.95

1 Pc Raw Onion Bread

$2.50

Sauerkraut Quart

$13.00

Truckee Sourdough Sliced (Pack)

$7.00

TAKE HOME FROZEN MEALS

Vegan Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Regular Eggplant Parm

$16.00Out of stock

GF/V Mac N Chz

$14.00Out of stock
Mac And Cheese NOT Vegan Or GF

Mac And Cheese NOT Vegan Or GF

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Shephards Pie

$14.00

Meat Shephards Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Tamales (6 Pack)

$12.00

Cheese and Pepper Tamales (6pack)

$12.00

Chicken Tamales (6pack)

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Meat Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Lasagna

$16.00

GFG SWAG

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $6.00

$6.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $10.00

$10.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $12.00

$12.00

Rno Envy Tshirt

$25.00

BB Caps

$28.00
Elevated Bottles

Elevated Bottles

$25.00

100 Things Reno Book

$16.00

Reusable Straws

$3.00

GFG Long Apron

$17.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain

$6.00

Secret Reno Book

$22.50

GFG Beanie

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle.

Website

Location

555 S Virginia St, # 107, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

Gallery
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Cafe Capello
orange star4.5 • 67
248 west first street #202 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Wonder Aleworks NEW - 1041 S. Virginia Street
orange starNo Reviews
1041 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
orange starNo Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Ricks deliCafe
orange star4.5 • 182
9475 Double R Blvd Reno, NV 89521
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reno

Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Loco Ono - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 81
1585 S. Virginia Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
South Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Northwest Reno
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston