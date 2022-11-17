- Home
Great Full Gardens Midtown
1,396 Reviews
$$
555 S Virginia St
# 107
Reno, NV 89501
Popular Items
STARTS & SOUPS
Cup Totally Tomato Soup
Bowl Totally Tomato Soup
Quart Totally Tomato Soup (Hot)
Cup Soup Du Jour
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Quart Soup Du Jour (Hot)
Soup Sampler
A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day
Great Full Caprese
Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction *Gluten Free *Vegan Avail
Salmon Roll-Ups
Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing, Lemon Wedges
Cheesy Bruschetta
Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, House Made Balsamic Reduction, Garlic Aioli, Mozzarella *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.
Avocado Bruschetta
Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Heirloom Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free Avail.
Hummus Plate
Toasted Naan Wedges, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.
Crab Cake App
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
Seared Ahi App
Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi, House Made Teriyaki, Wasabi Sauce, Green Onion
Chips & Dips
Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Made Salsa, House Made Guacamole, White Bean Dip *Vegan Avail *Gluten Free
Stuffed Shrooms
Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free
BOWLS & SALADS
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Green Onion, Cilantro, Broccoli *Gluten Free
Paleo Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free
Double Edge Bowl
Choice of Protein, Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Organic Cherry Tomato, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free
Wasabi Bowl
Sauteed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Julis Brown Rice Sauté
Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan
Macro Bowl
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan
Warm Kale Salad
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Cobb Salad
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free
Pollo Taco Salad
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime) *Gluten Free
Soba Noodle Salad
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing *Vegan
Fiesta Bowl
Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Bomb Salad
Spinach, Spring Lettuce, Organic House Made Hummus, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free
Ginos Raw Power Bowl
Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan
Sm Green House Salad
Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Lg Green House Salad
Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
MEXICAN EATS
Cod Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Served with Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco *Gluten Free
Tri Tip Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Certified Grass Fed Santa Maria Seasoned Tri Tip, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Jackfruit Soft Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Roasted Veggie Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free *Vegan
Great Full Burrito
Midtown Quesadilla
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
Pupusa al Great Full
Masa Patty Stuffed With Green Chili and Queso Blanco, Choice of Grilled Mary's Organic Tinga-Style Chicken, Black Beans or Both, Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spring Mix, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free
FLATBREAD PIZZA
Flatbread Cheese Pizza
Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella | Basil
Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza
Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Fresh Mozzarella | All Natural Pepperoni Basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Naan Bread | BBQ Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Organic Chicken | Red Onion | Cilantro
Pizza alla Bismark
Naan Flatbread, House Made Pesto, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Organic Spinach, Avocado, Sunny Side Up Egg
BURGERS & GRILL
Great Full Classic Burger
1000 Island, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Great Full Teriyaki Burger
Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Pineapple, Lettuce Crispy Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Great Full BBQ Burger
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Battle Born Burger
Jalapeno Aioli, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Ahi Teriyaki Burger
Seared Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Pineapple, Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Wasabi Dressing, Toasted Brioche Bun
Salmon Sandwich
Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Portobello Deluxe
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Local Micro-Greens, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Vegan Bun
Salmon Gyro
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, House Made Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Naan Bread
SANDWICHES
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!) Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
BLTA
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Chipotle Beef Melt
All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread I Choice of Side
Chipotle Turkey Melt
All Natural Thin Sliced Turkey| Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread I Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
Hickory Ham
Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Pastrami Reuben
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
Pesto Caprese Melt
Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, Organic Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, House Made Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta
Tasty Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Thanksgiving
All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Turkey Pesto
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Turkey Reuben
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 BLTA
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Chipotle Beef Melt
All Natural Thin Slice Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread Choice of Side
1/2 Chipotle Turkey Melt
All Natural Thin Slice Turkey | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Choice of Bread I Choice of Side
1/2 Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Hickory Ham
Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Pastrami Reuben
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Tasty Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Thanksgiving
All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Turkey Reuben
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Turkey Pesto
PLANT BASED SANDWICHES
Vegan Grilled Cheeze
VioLife Vegan Mozzarella | House Made Cashew Cheese | Pesto Aioli | Tomato | Truckee Sourdough
Jackfruit BBQ
Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Made Coleslaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
Vegan Reuben
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
FLTA
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
Veghead
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, and Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Neatball Sandwich
Four Italian Style "Neatballs", House Made Marinara Sauce, Melted Vegan or Mozzarella Cheese, Truckee Sourdough Co. Garlic Ciabatta, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Vegan Grilled Cheeze
House Made Cashew Cheeze, Vegan Cheeze, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Jackfruit BBQ
Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, House Slaw (try it on the sandwich!), With your Choice of Side
1/2 Vegan Reuben
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 FLTA
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "Bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side
1/2 Veghead
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
LIVE FOOD
Ginos Raw Power Bowl
Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan
Farmer’s Market
(Untoasted) Organic House Made Cashew Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Maryalice's Sprouts, Carrots, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dehydrated Onion Bread, With Your Choice of Side
RAWsome Wrap
House Made Organic Cashew Cheeze, Local Pea Shoots, Local Maryalice's Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Organic Collard Green Wrap, With Your Choice of Side
PizzaRaw
Dehydrated Onion Flax Bread, Hempseeds, Cashew Cheese, Pesto, Mushroom, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Basil
LIEGE WAFFLES
Traditional Liege
(1) Liege Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Bedazzle
Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Eggs Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Maple Syrup
Fruitfull
Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate Sauce
Funkytown
Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey
Elvis
Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey
J’Aime Tortue
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans
Banana Split
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce
A LA CARTE & SIDES
Add Taco (1)
LUNCH SPECIALS
KIDS MENU
Kids Milk
Kids Choc. Milk
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Tomato Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Blueberry Lemonade
Kids Soda
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Grilled Cheese & Soup
Kids Peanut Butter & Banana
Kids Cavatappi
Lil Titan
Kids Burger
COFFEE
Brewed Coffee
Inspiration Espresso
Lighthouse Retail Coffee
Courageous Cappuccino
Lighthouse Cold Brew
12oz Latte
12oz Mocha
12oz Aztec
Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla
12oz Chai Tea
12oz Haute Chocolate
12oz Americano
16oz Latte
16oz Mocha
16oz Aztec
Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla
16oz Chai Tea
16oz Haute Chocolate
16oz Americano
Pumpkin Latte
SUPER FOOD BEVERAGES
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Organic Matcha, Al's Bees Honey, Choice of Steamed Milk *Detoxifying, Antioxidant*
Maple Maca Magic
Organic Maca, Organic Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Choice of Milk *Hormone Balancing, Natural Energy*
Mushroom Blend
Organic Cacao, Medicinal Mushrooms (Chaga, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps), Organic Maple Syrup, Choice of Milk *Immune Modulating, Antiviral, Brian Health*
Turmeric Latte
Turmeric, Cinnamon, AlBees Honey, Choice of Milk **Anti Inflammatory, Immune Boosting**
Red Velvet Latte
Organic Beetroot Powder, Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***heart protective, circulation, antioxidant*
Mermaid Latte
Blue Spirulina, Lighthouse Organic Lavender Syrup, Choice of Milk
N/A BEVERAGES
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Sm Lemonade
Sm Seasonal Lemonade
Tractor Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Soda Water
Kombucha
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Hot Tea
Coconut Water
Fiji H20
Milk
Choc. Milk
Hot Water w/ Lemon
Cup Of Ice
Pelligrino
Team Kombucha
ONLINE PRESSED JUICE
Cuke Skywalker (Online)
Cucumber, Kale, Broccoli, Celery, Lemon
Phunky Beets (Online)
Apple, Beets, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger
You Glow Girl (Online)
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Yogi (Online)
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple
Buddha (Online)
Apple, Kale, Celery, Broccoli, Lemon
Johnny Cashew (Online)
Subject to availability. Cashews, Cacao, Maca, Dates, Vanilla, And Salt
DESSERTS
Kristen's Brownie a la Mode
Cream Cheese Brownie, Hoch Family Ice Cream, Dorinda's Chocolate Sauce
Raw Dessert
All Raw Desserts are Always Vegan, Gluten Free, and Organic. Please call today for the Raw Dessert Selection!
Fruit Crisp
Organic Fruit, Housemade Oat Crisp, Coconut Bliss Ice Cream. Call Today for our Flavor! (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Bread Pudding
Served with Whipped Cream and Caramel Sauce. Ask for our Flavor Today!
Cookie a la Mode
Housemade Treats With Your Choice of Local Hoch Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Vanilla, or Coconut Bliss
GFG Cookie
Root Beer Float
OOgave Organic Root Beer, and Choice of Ice Cream
Kombucha Float
Your Choice of Folk Kombucha with Coconut Bliss Ice Cream
J’Aime Tortue
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans
Banana Split
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Chocolate Sauce
Raw Power Cookie
Vegan Cupcake
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Local ice cream from Hoch Family Farms or Coconut Bliss' Vanilla Bean (V).
2 Scoop Ice Cream
2 scoops of either local Hoch Family Farm's ice cream, or Coconut Bliss' Vanilla Bean (V).
Brookie V/GF
Brownie
Raw Cup
Blueberry Crumble Bar
FROZEN QUARTS
Aztec
Chayote Chowder
Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder
Curried Cauliflower Bisque
Fired Up Apple Curry
French Onion
Krazy Kale & Lentil
Luscious Lemon & Artichoke
Magical Mushroom & Barley
Mega Vega Chili
Mom's Mediterranean Manta
Pumpkin Sage & Hempseed
Rae's Red Lentil
Roasted Eggplant & Garlic
Sensational Split Pea
Smokin' Potato Leek
Tomato
Vegistroni
Jumba Playa
Vegan JumbaPlaya
GFG FOOD
8 oz Cashew Chz
12 oz Cashew Chz
32 oz Cashew Chz
8 oz Quinoa
12 oz Quinoa
32 oz Quinoa
8 oz Hummus
12 oz Hummus
32 oz Hummus
8 oz Salad Dressing
12 oz Coleslaw
32 oz Coleslaw
8 oz Siren Sauce
1 Pc Raw Onion Bread
Sauerkraut Quart
Truckee Sourdough Sliced (Pack)
TAKE HOME FROZEN MEALS
Vegan Eggplant Parm
Regular Eggplant Parm
GF/V Mac N Chz
Mac And Cheese NOT Vegan Or GF
Vegan Shephards Pie
Meat Shephards Pie
Vegan Tamales (6 Pack)
Cheese and Pepper Tamales (6pack)
Chicken Tamales (6pack)
Vegan Lasagna
Meat Lasagna
Vegetarian Lasagna
GFG SWAG
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle.
555 S Virginia St, # 107, Reno, NV 89501