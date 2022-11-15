Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102
Sparks, NV 89434
Popular Items
STARTS & SOUPS
Cup Totally Tomato Soup
BOWL TOMATO SOUP
Quart Totally Tomato Soup (Hot)
Cup Soup Du Jour
BOWL SOUP DU JOUR
Quart Soup Du Jour (Hot)
Soup Sampler
A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day
Great Full Caprese
Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Balsamic Reduction *Gluten Free *Vegan Avail
Salmon Roll-Ups
Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap. Served with Sweet Wasabi Dressing and Lemon Wedges
Cheesy Bruschetta
Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, House Made Balsamic Reduction *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.
Avocado Bruschetta
Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free Avail.
Hummus Plate
Organic Corn Chips, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.
Crab Cakes
2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli
Seared Ahi App
Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi, House Made Teriyaki, Wasabi Sauce, Green Onion
Chips & Dips
Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Made Salsa, House Made Guacamole, White Bean Dip *Vegan Avail *Gluten Free
Stuffed Shrooms
Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, New Harvest Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots *Vegan *Gluten Free
Cheesy Polenta
Extra Dip
S/ Chips
S/ Coleslaw
S/Quinoa
S/ Mini Salad
S/ Fruit Cup
BOWLS & SALADS
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Meat, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro *Gluten Free
Paleo Bowl
Choice of Meat, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free
Double Edge Bowl
Choice of Protein, Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Organic Cherry Tomato, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free
Wasabi Bowl
Sautéed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Julis Brown Rice Sauté
Organic Brown Rice, Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan
Macro Bowl
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan
Buddha Bowl
Warm Kale Salad
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Cobb Salad
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free
Pollo Taco Salad
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime) *Gluten Free
Soba Noodle Salad
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing *Vegan
Fiesta Bowl
Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Bomb Salad
Spinach, Spring Lettuce, Organic House Made Hummus, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free
Ginos Raw Power Bowl
Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan
Sm Green House Salad
Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Lg Green House Salad
Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
MEXICANA EATS
Cod Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Organic Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Served with Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco *Gluten Free
Tri Tip Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Certified Grass Fed Santa Maria Seasoned Tri Tip, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Organic Lettuce, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Jackfruit Soft Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free
Roasted Veggie Tacos
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free *Vegan
Burrito
Choice of Tinga Chicken OR Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico De Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Green Salad, House Made Salsa.
Midtown Quesadilla
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
Pupusa al Great Full
Masa Patty Stuffed With Green Chili and Queso Blanco, Choice of Grilled Mary's Organic Tinga-Style Chicken, Black Beans or Both, Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spring Mix, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free
Add Taco (1)
FLATBREAD PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Naan Bread I House Made Marinara I Mozzarella Cheese I Basil
Pepperoni Pizza
Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella | Basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Naan Bread | BBQ Sauce | Organic Chicken | Fresh Mozzarella | Red Onion | Cilantro
Pizza alla Bismark
Naan Bread, House Made Pesto, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Organic Spinach, Avocado, Pasture Raised Sunny Up Egg *Tree Nut Free *Gluten Free
Personal Pizza
BURGERS & GRILL
Great Full Classic Burger
Certified Grass Fed Chuck, 1000 Island, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Teriyaki Burger
Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Pineapple, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Toasted Brioche or Vegan Bun
BBQ Burger
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Battle Born Burger
Certified Grass Fed Chuck, Jalapeno Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun
Ahi Teriyaki Burger
Seared Ahi Tuna, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Wasabi, Grilled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Served on a Brioche Bun
Salmon SANDWICH
Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Salmon GYRO
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, House Made Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Naan Bread
Portobello Deluxe
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Micro Greens, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Vegan Bun *Vegan
SANDWICHES
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
Turkey Pesto
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Thanksgiving
All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Chipotle Melt
All Natural Thin Sliced Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread
Tasty Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Pastrami Reuben
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
Turkey Reuben
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
BLTA
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Hickory Ham
Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!) Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
Caprese Melt
Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, OrganicTomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, House Made Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta
Angus Beef Melt
All Natural Thin Sliced Angus Beef, Garlic Aioli, Pepperjack, Red Onion, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Turkey Pesto
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Thanksgiving
All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Chipotle Melt
All Natural Thin Sliced Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread
1/2 Tasty Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Pastrami Reuben
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Turkey Reuben
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 BLTA
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Hickory Ham
PLANT BASED SANDWICHES
Vegan Grilled Cheeze
VioLife Vegan Mozzarella | Cashew Cheese | Pesto Aioli | Tomato | Truckee Sourdough | Choice of Side
Jackfruit BBQ
Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Made Coleslaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
Vegan Reuben
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
FLTA
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
Veghead
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, and Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Neatball Sandwich
Four Italian Style "Neatballs", House Made Marinara Sauce, Melted Vegan or Mozzarella Cheese, Truckee Sourdough Co. Garlic Ciabatta, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Vegan Grilled Cheeze
House Made Cashew Cheeze, Vegan Cheeze, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Jackfruit BBQ
Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Coleslaw, (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Vegan Reuben
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Veghead
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 FLTA
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "Bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side
LIVE FOOD
Ginos Raw Power Bowl
Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan
RAWsome Wrap
House Made Organic Cashew Cheeze, Local Pea Shoots, Local MicroGreens, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Organic Collard Green Wrap, With Your Choice of Side
Farmer’s Market
(Untoasted) Organic House Made Cashew Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, MicroGreens, Carrots, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dehydrated Onion Bread, With Your Choice of Side
PizzaRaw
Dehydrated Onion Flax Bread, Hempseeds, Cashew Cheese, Pesto, Mushroom, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Basil
LUNCH SPECIALS
ALACART SIDES
Add Taco (1)
Extra Dip
Mexi Rice
Mexi Bean
S/ Mexi Rice and Bean Dip
S/ Guac Cup
S/SALSA
S/ Chicken
S\ Tinga
S/ Tri Tip
S/ Burger Patty
S/ Avocado
S/ Brown Rice
S/ 1 Scoop Tuna lg
S/ 2 Scoop Tuna
S/ Ahi
S/ Sole
S/ Salmon
S/ Seabass
S/ Shrimp
S/ Quinoa
S/Tofu
S/ Sauerkraut
S/ Plant Based Patty
Cashew Cream Ramekin
Cashew Cheese Ramikin
S/ Breakfast Veggies
S/ Roasted Veggies For Tacos
S/ Naan
S/ BBQ Pork
S/Burger Patty
LIEGE WAFFLES
Traditional Liege(1)
(1) Liege Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Bedazzle
Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Egg, Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Maple Syrup
Fruitfull
Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate Sauce
Funkytown
Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey
The Elvis
Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey
Waffle Breakfast
One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat
J’Aime Tortue
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans
Banana Split
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Sauce
WILD SEAFOOD
8oz Chilean Sea Bass
This Hearty Portion of Seafood is Mild in Flavor and has a Light, Buttery Texture. Melts in your Mouth!
Wild Caught Sole
Delicate, Mild, Slightly Firm Fish.
6 oz Alaskan Salmon
Wild Sockeye Salmon is the Highest in Omegas and Offers Rich, True Salmon Flavor
Wild Shrimp Saute
Five Large, Succulent U/12 Wild Caught Shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico. Sustainably Harvested
8 oz Wild Alaskan Cod
Low Fat Flaky White Fish, Good Source of Protein, Phosphorus, Niacin, and Vitamin B-12
Teriyaki Ahi DINNER
FROM THE FARM
Teriyaki Chx DINNER
Organic Chicken Breast with House Made Teriyaki Sauce and Grilled Pineapple
Chx Piccata
Organic Chicken Breast Topped with a Delightful White Wine, Lemon, Butter, and Caper Sauce
Chx Parmesan
Organic Chicken topped with the House Made Organic Marinara and Our Cashew Cheese
BELLA PASTA PIATTI
Pasta Pomodoro & Neatballs
Pasta Pomodoro Served with 4 Italian Style Vegan Neatballs
Pasta Aglio E Olio
Sauteed in Evoo, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Fresh Basil, Parmesan
Pasta Pomodoro with Spinach
Choice of Pasta, Organic Pomodoro, Fresh Organic Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Parmesan
Pasta with Pesto
Choice of Pasta, House Made Pesto, Fresh Organic Spinach, Fresh Basil
Pasta Vedura
Lemon Butter Chimichurri Sauce, Broccoli, Onions, Garlic, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Spinach, Peas, Fresh Basil
Pasta and Shrimp
5 Large, Succulent Wild Caught Mexican Shrimp Sauteed in Lemon, Garlic, and Olive Oil
S/ Garlic Bread(1pc)
S/ Garlic Toast (2pc)
Pasta Primavera w/ Salmon
Lemon | Butter | Caper | White Wine | Peas | Fresh Dill |Wild Sockeye Salmon
PLANT BASED DINNER (Copy)
Vegan Parmesan
Two Vegan Gardein Protein Filets topped with House Made Organic Marinara and Our Cashew Cheese
Vegan Picatta
Two Breaded Vegan Gardein Protein Filets topped with a Delightful White Wine, Lemon, Butter, and Caper Sauce
Vegan Teriyaki
Two Vegan Breaded Cutlets, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Chef's Starch, Organic Veggies.
Kids Menu
Kids Milk
Kids Choc. Milk
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Tomato Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Blueberry Lemonade
Kids Soda
Kids Kombucha
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Panacakes
Kids Grilled Cheese & Soup
Kids Peanut Butter & Banana
Kids Potato & Eggs
Kids Crazy Noodles
Lil Titan
Kids Oatmeal
Kids Burger
Big Titan (White Beans, B Rice, Broc)
COFFEE
Brewed Coffee
Inspiration Espresso
12oz Latte
12oz Aztec
Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla
12oz Mocha
12oz Chai
12oz Haute Chocolate
12oz Americano
12oz Pumpkin Spiced Latte
16oz Latte
16oz Mocha
16oz Aztec
Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla
16oz Chai
16oz Haute Chocolate
16oz Americano
16oz Pumpkin Spiced Latte
SUPER FOOD BEVERAGES
Red Velvet Latte
Organic Beetroot Powder, Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***heart protective, circulation, antioxidant*
Turmeric Latte
Turmeric, Al's Bees Honey, Cinnamon, Choice of Steamed Milk *Anti-Inflammatory, Immune Boosting
Green Tea Latte
Organic Matcha, Al's Bees Honey, Choice of Steamed Milk *Detoxifying, Antioxidant*
Maple Maca Magic
Organic Maca, Organic Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Choice of Milk *Hormone Balancing, Natural Energy*
Mushroom Latte
Mushroom Blend (Reishi, Cordeyceps, Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, Shitake, Chaga) Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***anti viral, immune modulating**
Mermaid Latte
Blue Spirulina, Lavender Syrup, Choice of Milk **Antioxident, Digestive Health**
N/A BEVERAGES
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Sm Lemonade
LG Lemonade
LG Strawberry Lemonade
Sm Blueberry Lemonade
CUP OF ICE
Ram Lemons
Tractor Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Soda Water
Kombucha
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Coconut Water
Fiji H20
Pellegrino
Milk
Choc. Milk
Cup of Hot Tea
ONLINE PRESSED JUICE
Buddha
Apple | Kale | Broccoli | Celery | Lemon
Cuke Skywalker
Cucumber | Kale | Celery | Broccoli | Lemon
Phunky Beets
Apple | Beets | Carrot | Lemon | Ginger
You Glow Girl
Pineapple | Apple | Lemon | Ginger
Yogi
Carrot | Orange | Pineapple
Johnny Cashew
Cashews | Dates | Maca | Cacao | Sea Salt
DESSERTS
Raw Dessert
All Raw Desserts are Always Vegan, Gluten Free, and Organic. Please call today for the Raw Dessert Selection!
Fruit Crisp
Organic Fruit, Housemade Oat Crisp, Coconut Bliss Ice Cream. Call Today for our Flavor! (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Bread Pudding
Served with Whipped Cream and Caramel Sauce. Ask for our Flavor Today!
Cookie a la Mode
Housemade Treats With Your Choice of Local Hoch Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Vanilla, or Coconut Bliss
GFG Cookie
Kristen's Brownie a la Mode
Cream Cheese Brownie, Hoch Family Ice Cream, Dorinda's Chocolate Sauce
Brownie
Housemade Cream Cheese Brownie
Brookie
Crumb Bar
Brookie A La Mode
Root Beer Float
OOgave Organic Root Beer, and Choice of Ice Cream
Kombucha Float
Your Choice of Folk Kombucha with Coconut Bliss Ice Cream
J’Aime Tortue
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans
Banana Split
Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Sauce
Raw Power Cookie
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoop Ice Cream
CUPCAKE
CUP Raw Dessert
FROZEN QUARTS
Aztec
Chayote Chowder
Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder
Curried Cauliflower Bisque
Fired Up Apple Curry
French Onion
Krazy Kale & Lentil
Luscious Lemon & Artichoke
Magical Mushroom & Barley
Mega Vega Chili
Mom's Mediterranean Manta
Pumpkin Sage & Hempseed
Rae's Red Lentil
Roasted Eggplant & Garlic
Sensational Split Pea
Smokin' Potato Leek
Tomato
Vegistroni
Jumba Playa
Vegan JumbaPlaya
GFG FOOD
8 oz Cashew Chz
12 oz Cashew Chz
32 oz Cashew Chz
8 oz Quinoa
12 oz Quinoa
32 oz Quinoa
8 oz Hummus
12 oz Hummus
32 oz Hummus
8 oz Salad Dressing
8 oz Siren Sauce
32 oz Coleslaw
1 Pc Raw Onion Bread
Sauerkraut Quart
Lighthouse Coffee Bag
FROZEN MEALS
Meat Lasagna
Meat Shepards Pie
Beef Chili
Vegetarian Lasagna
Vegetarian Eggplant Parm
Vegan Lasagna
Vegan Shepards Pie
Vegan Eggplant Parm
Vegan Chili
Vegan Meatloaf Dinner
Vegan Mac & Cheese
Mac&Cheese
1/2 Dozen Chicken Tamales
1/2 Dozen Veggie Tamales
1/2 Dozen Chz & Jal Tamle
1 ea. Tamale
ALCOHOL TO GO
BULK PROTEINS
GFG SWAG
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $5.00
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $8.00
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $10.00
SUSTAIN TAHOE BRACELET
Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $12.00
Key Chain 7.00
Reusable Straws
GFG Apron
Resist Vitamins
GFG Gift Basket
Sustain Tahoe Seed Pouch
Rno Envy Shirt
BB Caps
Elevated Bottle
100 Things Reno Book
Beanies
Spritz It Sanitizer
SUSTAIN TAHOE ORNAMENT $12.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle. Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks, NV 89434