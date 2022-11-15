Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

review star

No reviews yet

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102

Sparks, NV 89434

Popular Items

Teriyaki Bowl
Turkey Pesto
BLTA

STARTS & SOUPS

Cup Totally Tomato Soup

$5.50
BOWL TOMATO SOUP

BOWL TOMATO SOUP

$7.00

Quart Totally Tomato Soup (Hot)

$12.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.50

BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00

Quart Soup Du Jour (Hot)

$12.99

Soup Sampler

$10.00

A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day

Great Full Caprese

Great Full Caprese

$11.50

Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Balsamic Reduction *Gluten Free *Vegan Avail

Salmon Roll-Ups

Salmon Roll-Ups

$12.00

Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap. Served with Sweet Wasabi Dressing and Lemon Wedges

Cheesy Bruschetta

Cheesy Bruschetta

$11.50

Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, House Made Balsamic Reduction *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.

Avocado Bruschetta

Avocado Bruschetta

$11.50

Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free Avail.

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Organic Corn Chips, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.

Crab Cakes

$16.00

2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli

Seared Ahi App

$15.00

Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi, House Made Teriyaki, Wasabi Sauce, Green Onion

Chips & Dips

$13.00

Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Made Salsa, House Made Guacamole, White Bean Dip *Vegan Avail *Gluten Free

Stuffed Shrooms

Stuffed Shrooms

$11.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, New Harvest Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots *Vegan *Gluten Free

Cheesy Polenta

$10.50Out of stock

Extra Dip

$4.00

S/ Chips

$2.50

S/ Coleslaw

$3.50

S/Quinoa

$3.50

S/ Mini Salad

$3.50

S/ Fruit Cup

$4.00

BOWLS & SALADS

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

Choice of Meat, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro *Gluten Free

Paleo Bowl

Paleo Bowl

Choice of Meat, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free

Double Edge Bowl

Double Edge Bowl

Choice of Protein, Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Organic Cherry Tomato, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free

Wasabi Bowl

Wasabi Bowl

$13.75

Sautéed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Julis Brown Rice Sauté

Julis Brown Rice Sauté

$13.50

Organic Brown Rice, Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan

Macro Bowl

Macro Bowl

$13.75

Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil *Gluten Free *Vegan

Buddha Bowl

$17.00Out of stock
Warm Kale Salad

Warm Kale Salad

$14.25

Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.50

Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free

Pollo Taco Salad

Pollo Taco Salad

$17.50

Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime) *Gluten Free

Soba Noodle Salad

Soba Noodle Salad

$15.00

Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing *Vegan

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$13.75

Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Bomb Salad

Bomb Salad

$17.00

Spinach, Spring Lettuce, Organic House Made Hummus, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Mozzarella, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

$14.00

Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan

Sm Green House Salad

Sm Green House Salad

$6.00

Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Lg Green House Salad

$9.00

Spring Lettuce, Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Choice of Dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

MEXICANA EATS

Cod Tacos

Cod Tacos

$16.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Organic Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Served with Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco *Gluten Free

Tri Tip Tacos

$17.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Certified Grass Fed Santa Maria Seasoned Tri Tip, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Organic Lettuce, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Jackfruit Soft Tacos

Jackfruit Soft Tacos

$15.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$15.50

Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans *Gluten Free *Vegan

Burrito

Burrito

Choice of Tinga Chicken OR Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico De Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Green Salad, House Made Salsa.

Midtown Quesadilla

$17.00

Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans

Pupusa al Great Full

$15.00

Masa Patty Stuffed With Green Chili and Queso Blanco, Choice of Grilled Mary's Organic Tinga-Style Chicken, Black Beans or Both, Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream, Spring Mix, Cilantro Lime Dressing *Gluten Free

Add Taco (1)

FLATBREAD PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Naan Bread I House Made Marinara I Mozzarella Cheese I Basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Naan Bread | House Made Marinara | Mozzarella | Basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Naan Bread | BBQ Sauce | Organic Chicken | Fresh Mozzarella | Red Onion | Cilantro

Pizza alla Bismark

Pizza alla Bismark

$14.00

Naan Bread, House Made Pesto, Cremini Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Organic Spinach, Avocado, Pasture Raised Sunny Up Egg *Tree Nut Free *Gluten Free

Personal Pizza

$15.00

BURGERS & GRILL

Great Full Classic Burger

Great Full Classic Burger

$15.00

Certified Grass Fed Chuck, 1000 Island, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Teriyaki Burger

$16.00

Organic Teriyaki Sauce, Pineapple, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Toasted Brioche or Vegan Bun

BBQ Burger

$15.50

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Battle Born Burger

Battle Born Burger

$16.00

Certified Grass Fed Chuck, Jalapeno Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun OR Vegan Bun

Ahi Teriyaki Burger

Ahi Teriyaki Burger

$18.50

Seared Ahi Tuna, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Wasabi, Grilled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Served on a Brioche Bun

Salmon SANDWICH

Salmon SANDWICH

$19.00

Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Salmon GYRO

Salmon GYRO

$19.00

Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, House Made Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Naan Bread

Portobello Deluxe

Portobello Deluxe

$15.00

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Vegan Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, Micro Greens, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Vegan Bun *Vegan

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$15.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

$16.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Chipotle Melt

$17.00

All Natural Thin Sliced Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread

Tasty Tuna

Tasty Tuna

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$17.00

Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

Turkey Reuben

$17.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

BLTA

BLTA

$15.00

Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Hickory Ham

Hickory Ham

$16.00

Daily's Uncured Natural Honey Ham, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!) Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

Caprese Melt

Caprese Melt

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, OrganicTomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, House Made Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta

Angus Beef Melt

$17.00

All Natural Thin Sliced Angus Beef, Garlic Aioli, Pepperjack, Red Onion, Tomato, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Turkey Pesto

$8.50

All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Thanksgiving

1/2 Thanksgiving

$9.00

All Natural Turkey Breast, Organic Cranberry Sauce, Veganaise, Herbed Stuffing, Provolone, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Chipotle Melt

$9.50

All Natural Thin Sliced Angus Beef | Chipotle Aioli | Pepperjack Cheese | Grilled Red Bell Peppers | Red Onion | Choice of Bread

1/2 Tasty Tuna

$9.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Pastrami Reuben

$9.50

Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Turkey Reuben

$9.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 BLTA

$8.50

Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.50

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta Roll, House Slaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Hickory Ham

$9.00

PLANT BASED SANDWICHES

Vegan Grilled Cheeze

$14.00

VioLife Vegan Mozzarella | Cashew Cheese | Pesto Aioli | Tomato | Truckee Sourdough | Choice of Side

Jackfruit BBQ

Jackfruit BBQ

$14.00

Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Made Coleslaw (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

Vegan Reuben

Vegan Reuben

$17.00

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side

FLTA

FLTA

$15.00

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

Veghead

Veghead

$15.00

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, and Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

Neatball Sandwich

Neatball Sandwich

$19.00

Four Italian Style "Neatballs", House Made Marinara Sauce, Melted Vegan or Mozzarella Cheese, Truckee Sourdough Co. Garlic Ciabatta, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Vegan Grilled Cheeze

$8.00

House Made Cashew Cheeze, Vegan Cheeze, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Jackfruit BBQ

$8.00

Shredded Jackfruit, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, House Coleslaw, (Try it on the Sandwich!), Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Served with a Pickle, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Vegan Reuben

1/2 Vegan Reuben

$9.50

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Veghead

1/2 Veghead

$8.50

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Pesto Aioli, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Greenleaf Lettuce, Provolone or Vegan Cheese, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side

1/2 FLTA

1/2 FLTA

$8.50

Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh "Bacon", Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Truckee Sourdough, With Your Choice of Side

LIVE FOOD

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

Ginos Raw Power Bowl

$14.00

Spinach, Kale, Broccoli, Avocado, Cucumber, Organic Hemp Seeds, Cherry Tomatoes, Maryalice's Sprouts, Lemon Oil *Gluten Free & Vegan

RAWsome Wrap

RAWsome Wrap

$14.00

House Made Organic Cashew Cheeze, Local Pea Shoots, Local MicroGreens, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Organic Collard Green Wrap, With Your Choice of Side

Farmer’s Market

Farmer’s Market

$14.00

(Untoasted) Organic House Made Cashew Cheese, Local Pea Shoots, MicroGreens, Carrots, Red Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Sunflower Seeds, Dehydrated Onion Bread, With Your Choice of Side

PizzaRaw

PizzaRaw

$15.00

Dehydrated Onion Flax Bread, Hempseeds, Cashew Cheese, Pesto, Mushroom, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Spinach, Basil

LUNCH SPECIALS

Banh Mi

$16.50

Vegan Banh Mi

$16.50Out of stock

Creamy Mushroom Polenta

$13.50

Polenta | Mushrooms | Parmesan | Garlic Butter | Marscarpone Cheese | Sherry Wine

ALACART SIDES

Add Taco (1)

Extra Dip

$4.00

Mexi Rice

$3.50

Mexi Bean

$3.50

S/ Mexi Rice and Bean Dip

$7.00

S/ Guac Cup

$8.00

S/SALSA

$3.50

S/ Chicken

$8.00

S\ Tinga

$6.50

S/ Tri Tip

$8.00

S/ Burger Patty

$7.00

S/ Avocado

$2.50

S/ Brown Rice

$2.50

S/ 1 Scoop Tuna lg

$8.00

S/ 2 Scoop Tuna

$16.00

S/ Ahi

$11.00

S/ Sole

$11.00

S/ Salmon

$11.00

S/ Seabass

$22.00

S/ Shrimp

$14.00

S/ Quinoa

$3.50

S/Tofu

$3.50

S/ Sauerkraut

$3.50

S/ Plant Based Patty

$6.00

Cashew Cream Ramekin

$1.00

Cashew Cheese Ramikin

$1.00

S/ Breakfast Veggies

$3.50

S/ Roasted Veggies For Tacos

$3.50

S/ Naan

$2.50

S/ BBQ Pork

$7.00

S/Burger Patty

$7.00

LIEGE WAFFLES

Traditional Liege(1)

Traditional Liege(1)

$5.25

(1) Liege Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Bedazzle

Bedazzle

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Egg, Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Maple Syrup

Fruitfull

Fruitfull

$9.75

Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Funkytown

$9.25

Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey

Waffle Breakfast

$15.00

One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Sauce

STARTS & SOUPS

Soup Sampler

$10.00

A Cup of Totally Tomato and Soup of the Day

Cup Totally Tomato Soup

$5.50
BOWL TOMATO SOUP

BOWL TOMATO SOUP

$7.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.50

BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00
Great Full Caprese

Great Full Caprese

$11.50

Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Balsamic Reduction *Gluten Free *Vegan Avail

Cheesy Bruschetta

Cheesy Bruschetta

$11.50

Truckee Sourdough Co. Ciabatta, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Onion, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, House Made Balsamic Reduction *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.

Avocado Bruschetta

Avocado Bruschetta

$11.50

Toasted Truckee Sourdough Co. Multigrain Ciabatta, Fresh Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Local Pea Shoots, Lemon Oil *Vegan *Gluten Free Avail.

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Organic Corn Chips, Organic House Made Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Carrots, Country Olive Medley, Celery, Pepperoncini *Vegan Avail. *Gluten Free Avail.

Salmon Roll-Ups

Salmon Roll-Ups

$12.00

Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap. Served with Sweet Wasabi Dressing and Lemon Wedges

Chips & Dips

$13.00

Organic Corn Tortilla Chips, Choose any Two: House Made Salsa, House Made Guacamole, White Bean Dip *Vegan Avail *Gluten Free

Extra Dip

$4.00
Stuffed Shrooms

Stuffed Shrooms

$11.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Seasoned Gardein Crumbles, Mozzarella or Vegan Cheese, New Harvest Pea Shoots, Shredded Carrots *Vegan *Gluten Free

Crab Cakes

$16.00

2 Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Jalapeno Aioli

WILD SEAFOOD

8oz Chilean Sea Bass

8oz Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

This Hearty Portion of Seafood is Mild in Flavor and has a Light, Buttery Texture. Melts in your Mouth!

Wild Caught Sole

Wild Caught Sole

$26.00

Delicate, Mild, Slightly Firm Fish.

6 oz Alaskan Salmon

6 oz Alaskan Salmon

$29.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon is the Highest in Omegas and Offers Rich, True Salmon Flavor

Wild Shrimp Saute

Wild Shrimp Saute

$31.00

Five Large, Succulent U/12 Wild Caught Shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico. Sustainably Harvested

8 oz Wild Alaskan Cod

$25.00

Low Fat Flaky White Fish, Good Source of Protein, Phosphorus, Niacin, and Vitamin B-12

Teriyaki Ahi DINNER

Teriyaki Ahi DINNER

$29.00

FROM THE FARM

Teriyaki Chx DINNER

Teriyaki Chx DINNER

$27.00

Organic Chicken Breast with House Made Teriyaki Sauce and Grilled Pineapple

Chx Piccata

Chx Piccata

$26.00

Organic Chicken Breast Topped with a Delightful White Wine, Lemon, Butter, and Caper Sauce

Chx Parmesan

Chx Parmesan

$27.00

Organic Chicken topped with the House Made Organic Marinara and Our Cashew Cheese

BELLA PASTA PIATTI

Pasta Pomodoro & Neatballs

Pasta Pomodoro & Neatballs

$22.00

Pasta Pomodoro Served with 4 Italian Style Vegan Neatballs

Pasta Aglio E Olio

$18.00

Sauteed in Evoo, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Fresh Basil, Parmesan

Pasta Pomodoro with Spinach

Pasta Pomodoro with Spinach

$18.00

Choice of Pasta, Organic Pomodoro, Fresh Organic Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Parmesan

Pasta with Pesto

Pasta with Pesto

$18.00

Choice of Pasta, House Made Pesto, Fresh Organic Spinach, Fresh Basil

Pasta Vedura

$19.00

Lemon Butter Chimichurri Sauce, Broccoli, Onions, Garlic, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Spinach, Peas, Fresh Basil

Pasta and Shrimp

Pasta and Shrimp

$29.00

5 Large, Succulent Wild Caught Mexican Shrimp Sauteed in Lemon, Garlic, and Olive Oil

S/ Garlic Bread(1pc)

$1.75

S/ Garlic Toast (2pc)

$2.75

Pasta Primavera w/ Salmon

$28.00

Lemon | Butter | Caper | White Wine | Peas | Fresh Dill |Wild Sockeye Salmon

PLANT BASED DINNER (Copy)

Vegan Parmesan

Vegan Parmesan

$26.50

Two Vegan Gardein Protein Filets topped with House Made Organic Marinara and Our Cashew Cheese

Vegan Picatta

$26.50

Two Breaded Vegan Gardein Protein Filets topped with a Delightful White Wine, Lemon, Butter, and Caper Sauce

Vegan Teriyaki

$26.50

Two Vegan Breaded Cutlets, House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Chef's Starch, Organic Veggies.

Kids Menu

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Choc. Milk

$2.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Tomato Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.25

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Kombucha

$3.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Kids Panacakes

$4.75

Kids Grilled Cheese & Soup

$4.75

Kids Peanut Butter & Banana

$4.75

Kids Potato & Eggs

$4.75

Kids Crazy Noodles

$4.75
Lil Titan

Lil Titan

$6.00

Kids Oatmeal

$4.75

Kids Burger

$6.00

Big Titan (White Beans, B Rice, Broc)

$6.00

COFFEE

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Inspiration Espresso

$3.50

12oz Latte

$5.00

12oz Aztec

$5.50

Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla

12oz Mocha

$5.50

12oz Chai

$5.00

12oz Haute Chocolate

$4.00

12oz Americano

$3.75

12oz Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.50

16oz Latte

$5.50

16oz Mocha

$6.00

16oz Aztec

$6.00

Mocha with Cayenne, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond and Vanilla

16oz Chai

$6.00

16oz Haute Chocolate

$5.00

16oz Americano

$4.75

16oz Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.00

SUPER FOOD BEVERAGES

Red Velvet Latte

$6.00

Organic Beetroot Powder, Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***heart protective, circulation, antioxidant*

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Turmeric, Al's Bees Honey, Cinnamon, Choice of Steamed Milk *Anti-Inflammatory, Immune Boosting

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Organic Matcha, Al's Bees Honey, Choice of Steamed Milk *Detoxifying, Antioxidant*

Maple Maca Magic

Maple Maca Magic

$6.00

Organic Maca, Organic Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Choice of Milk *Hormone Balancing, Natural Energy*

Mushroom Latte

Mushroom Latte

$6.00

Mushroom Blend (Reishi, Cordeyceps, Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, Shitake, Chaga) Organic Raw Cacao, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup ***anti viral, immune modulating**

Mermaid Latte

$6.00

Blue Spirulina, Lavender Syrup, Choice of Milk **Antioxident, Digestive Health**

N/A BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sm Lemonade

$4.00

LG Lemonade

$4.75

LG Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Sm Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

CUP OF ICE

Ram Lemons

Tractor Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Soda Water

Kombucha

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Fiji H20

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Choc. Milk

$3.25

Cup of Hot Tea

$3.50

ONLINE PRESSED JUICE

Buddha

$12.50

Apple | Kale | Broccoli | Celery | Lemon

Cuke Skywalker

$13.00

Cucumber | Kale | Celery | Broccoli | Lemon

Phunky Beets

$13.00

Apple | Beets | Carrot | Lemon | Ginger

You Glow Girl

$12.00

Pineapple | Apple | Lemon | Ginger

Yogi

$12.00

Carrot | Orange | Pineapple

Johnny Cashew

$13.00

Cashews | Dates | Maca | Cacao | Sea Salt

LIEGE WAFFLES

Traditional Liege(1)

Traditional Liege(1)

$5.25

(1) Liege Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Bedazzle

Bedazzle

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Egg, Sunny Side Up, Havarti Cheese, Fresh Basil, Organic Maple Syrup

Fruitfull

Fruitfull

$9.75

Liege Waffle, Sliced Banana, Mixed Berry Compote, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Funkytown

$9.25

Liege Waffle, Melted Bleu Cheese, Warm Apples, Cinnamon, Local Al's Bees Honey

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.25

Liege Waffle, Daily's Uncured Natural Bacon, Sliced Bananas, Organic Peanut Butter, Local Al's Bees Honey

Waffle Breakfast

$15.00

One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Sauce

DESSERTS

Raw Dessert

Raw Dessert

$11.00

All Raw Desserts are Always Vegan, Gluten Free, and Organic. Please call today for the Raw Dessert Selection!

Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Organic Fruit, Housemade Oat Crisp, Coconut Bliss Ice Cream. Call Today for our Flavor! (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.50

Served with Whipped Cream and Caramel Sauce. Ask for our Flavor Today!

Cookie a la Mode

Cookie a la Mode

$11.00

Housemade Treats With Your Choice of Local Hoch Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Vanilla, or Coconut Bliss

GFG Cookie

GFG Cookie

Kristen's Brownie a la Mode

Kristen's Brownie a la Mode

$11.00

Cream Cheese Brownie, Hoch Family Ice Cream, Dorinda's Chocolate Sauce

Brownie

$4.25

Housemade Cream Cheese Brownie

Brookie

$4.25

Crumb Bar

$4.25

Brookie A La Mode

$11.00
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.50

OOgave Organic Root Beer, and Choice of Ice Cream

Kombucha Float

$9.00

Your Choice of Folk Kombucha with Coconut Bliss Ice Cream

J’Aime Tortue

J’Aime Tortue

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Pecans

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.00

Liege Waffle, Hoch Family Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Whipped Cream, Slivered Almonds, Caramel Sauce, Dark Sauce

Raw Power Cookie

$5.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00
CUPCAKE

CUPCAKE

$4.50

CUP Raw Dessert

$4.75

FROZEN QUARTS

Aztec

$12.99

Chayote Chowder

$12.99

Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder

$12.99

Curried Cauliflower Bisque

$12.99

Fired Up Apple Curry

$12.99

French Onion

$12.99

Krazy Kale & Lentil

$12.99

Luscious Lemon & Artichoke

$12.99

Magical Mushroom & Barley

$12.99

Mega Vega Chili

$12.99

Mom's Mediterranean Manta

$12.99

Pumpkin Sage & Hempseed

$12.99

Rae's Red Lentil

$12.99

Roasted Eggplant & Garlic

$12.99

Sensational Split Pea

$12.99

Smokin' Potato Leek

$12.99

Tomato

$12.99

Vegistroni

$12.99

Jumba Playa

$12.99Out of stock

Vegan JumbaPlaya

$12.99Out of stock

GFG FOOD

8 oz Cashew Chz

$12.00

12 oz Cashew Chz

$18.00

32 oz Cashew Chz

$40.00

8 oz Quinoa

$3.50

12 oz Quinoa

$5.00

32 oz Quinoa

$12.00

8 oz Hummus

$3.50

12 oz Hummus

$5.00

32 oz Hummus

$12.00

8 oz Salad Dressing

$7.00

8 oz Siren Sauce

$8.95

32 oz Coleslaw

$11.00

1 Pc Raw Onion Bread

$2.50

Sauerkraut Quart

$13.00

Lighthouse Coffee Bag

$14.95

FROZEN MEALS

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Meat Shepards Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Chili

$17.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Lasagna

$16.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Eggplant Parm

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Lasagna

$20.00

Vegan Shepards Pie

$14.00

Vegan Eggplant Parm

$17.00Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$17.00Out of stock
Vegan Meatloaf Dinner

Vegan Meatloaf Dinner

$16.00Out of stock
Vegan Mac & Cheese

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mac&Cheese

$14.00

1/2 Dozen Chicken Tamales

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Veggie Tamales

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Chz & Jal Tamle

$12.00Out of stock

1 ea. Tamale

$2.00Out of stock

ALCOHOL TO GO

Red Farmhouse Bottle

$27.00

Red Eppa Sangria Bottle

$31.00

McManis Merlot Bottle

$27.00

Mettler Old Vine Zin Bottle

$43.00

Banshee Pino Noir Bottle

$27.00

White Farmhouse Bottle

$27.00

Shannon Ridge Sauv Blanc Bottle

$27.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Bottle

$43.00

Tiamo Pino Gri Bottle

$27.00

BULK PROTEINS

12 oz Jackfruit

$12.00

32 oz BBQ Pork

$21.00

32 oz Jackfruit

$30.00

8 oz BBQ Pork

$7.00

8 oz Jackfruit

$8.50

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Each

$1.50

Vegan Neatballs (each)

$1.50

GFG SWAG

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $5.00

$5.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $8.00

$8.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $10.00

$10.00

SUSTAIN TAHOE BRACELET

$13.00

Sustain Tahoe Key Chain $12.00

$12.00

Key Chain 7.00

$7.00

Reusable Straws

$3.00

GFG Apron

$17.00

Resist Vitamins

$100.00

GFG Gift Basket

$60.00

Sustain Tahoe Seed Pouch

$15.00

Rno Envy Shirt

$25.00

BB Caps

$28.00
Elevated Bottle

Elevated Bottle

$25.00

100 Things Reno Book

$16.00

Beanies

$26.00

Spritz It Sanitizer

$4.00

SUSTAIN TAHOE ORNAMENT $12.00

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle. Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.

Location

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks, NV 89434

Directions

Gallery
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image

