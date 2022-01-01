Grass Valley restaurants you'll love

Grass Valley restaurants
Toast
  • Grass Valley

Grass Valley's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try Grass Valley restaurants

18 Beach Hut Deli image

 

18 Beach Hut Deli

Glenbrook Plaza, Grass Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
More about 18 Beach Hut Deli
India Oven - Grass Valley image

 

India Oven - Grass Valley

722 freeman lane, Grassvalley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GARLIC NAAN$3.00
Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.00
Boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant spices
SAAG PANEER$13.00
Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices
More about India Oven - Grass Valley
Restaurant banner

 

Cork 49 Wine Bar

142 Mill Street, Grass Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cork 49 Wine Bar
