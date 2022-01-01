Grass Valley restaurants you'll love
Grass Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Grass Valley restaurants
More about 18 Beach Hut Deli
18 Beach Hut Deli
Glenbrook Plaza, Grass Valley
|Popular items
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
|The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
More about India Oven - Grass Valley
India Oven - Grass Valley
722 freeman lane, Grassvalley
|Popular items
|GARLIC NAAN
|$3.00
Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.00
Boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant spices
|SAAG PANEER
|$13.00
Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices
More about Cork 49 Wine Bar
Cork 49 Wine Bar
142 Mill Street, Grass Valley