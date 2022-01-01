Auburn restaurants you'll love

Auburn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Auburn

Auburn's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
French
Latin American
Must-try Auburn restaurants

Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
Tri Tip & Bacon Sandwich$12.50
freshly cut gem lettuce, Hass avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
More about Garden of Eat'n
The Club Car image

 

The Club Car

836 Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo
Ribeye Peppercorn Sauce$30.00
16 oz choice ribeye, char-broiled to order. Served with garlic-chive mashed potato and sautéed vegetables
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Shredded chicken, chopped green chiles, tomato, onion, Cheddar and Jack cheese in flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole $.75
More about The Club Car
38 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

38 Beach Hut Deli

13471 Bowman RD, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
More about 38 Beach Hut Deli
02 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

02 Beach Hut Deli

4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
More about 02 Beach Hut Deli
Tap & Vine @ The White House image

 

Tap & Vine @ The White House

130 Maple St, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Standard Burger$15.95
Acme Bun / Harris Ranch Beef Patty / Choice of Cheese / 1000 Island / Little Gem / Tomato / Onion / Fries
Roasted Beet Salad$15.95
Spring Greens / Pistachio Streusel / Prosciutto / Goat Cheese Crumbles / Ruby Port Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.95
Fried Brussels Sprouts / Fresh Parmesan / Crispy Prosciutto / Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Tap & Vine @ The White House
Nectar Cafe image

 

Nectar Cafe

948A Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
American Burger$12.50
Nectar Patty, lettuce, tomato & Thousand Island. Red onion on request.
Jerk (v)$12.95
Black beans, brown rice, jerk spiced tempeh, sweet potatoes, red onion, pickled carrots, mango lime drizzle & cilantro garnish
Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (v)$7.95
Grilled florets in a spicy pepper sauce served with Vegan Ranch dressing.
More about Nectar Cafe
Restaurant Josephine image

 

Restaurant Josephine

1226 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Avg 4.9 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tarte Au Citron - Whole (serves 8)$34.00
Meyer Lemon Curd, Fennel Pollen, Candied Orange Zest, Toasted Meringue (Veg)
Puree of Porcini Mushroom Soup (serves 2)$14.00
Green Garlic Cream, Preserved Mushroom, Virgin Sunflower Oil (Veg, GF w/o Baguette) 1 pint
Salt-Roasted Beets (serves 2)$24.00
Shaved Fennel, Pistachio, Tvorog, Rhubarb Tkemali
More about Restaurant Josephine
Joe Caribe image

 

Joe Caribe

13470 Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Joe Caribe
White House Barbecue and Spirits image

 

White House Barbecue and Spirits

130 Maple St, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about White House Barbecue and Spirits
Beach Hut Deli image

 

Beach Hut Deli

13741 Bowman Road, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beach Hut Deli
Restaurant banner

 

El Tapatio- Auburn

2100 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Tapatio- Auburn
Restaurant banner

 

Moonraker Brewing - Auburn

12970 Earhart Avenue, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Moonraker Brewing - Auburn

