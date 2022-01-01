Auburn restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Garden of Eat'n
1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
|Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
|Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap
|$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
|Tri Tip & Bacon Sandwich
|$12.50
freshly cut gem lettuce, Hass avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
The Club Car
836 Lincoln Way, Auburn
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo
|Ribeye Peppercorn Sauce
|$30.00
16 oz choice ribeye, char-broiled to order. Served with garlic-chive mashed potato and sautéed vegetables
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, chopped green chiles, tomato, onion, Cheddar and Jack cheese in flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole $.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES
38 Beach Hut Deli
13471 Bowman RD, Auburn
|Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES
02 Beach Hut Deli
4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
|California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Tap & Vine @ The White House
130 Maple St, Auburn
|The Standard Burger
|$15.95
Acme Bun / Harris Ranch Beef Patty / Choice of Cheese / 1000 Island / Little Gem / Tomato / Onion / Fries
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$15.95
Spring Greens / Pistachio Streusel / Prosciutto / Goat Cheese Crumbles / Ruby Port Vinaigrette
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$15.95
Fried Brussels Sprouts / Fresh Parmesan / Crispy Prosciutto / Lemon Vinaigrette
Nectar Cafe
948A Lincoln Way, Auburn
|American Burger
|$12.50
Nectar Patty, lettuce, tomato & Thousand Island. Red onion on request.
|Jerk (v)
|$12.95
Black beans, brown rice, jerk spiced tempeh, sweet potatoes, red onion, pickled carrots, mango lime drizzle & cilantro garnish
|Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (v)
|$7.95
Grilled florets in a spicy pepper sauce served with Vegan Ranch dressing.
Restaurant Josephine
1226 Lincoln Way, Auburn
|Tarte Au Citron - Whole (serves 8)
|$34.00
Meyer Lemon Curd, Fennel Pollen, Candied Orange Zest, Toasted Meringue (Veg)
|Puree of Porcini Mushroom Soup (serves 2)
|$14.00
Green Garlic Cream, Preserved Mushroom, Virgin Sunflower Oil (Veg, GF w/o Baguette) 1 pint
|Salt-Roasted Beets (serves 2)
|$24.00
Shaved Fennel, Pistachio, Tvorog, Rhubarb Tkemali
Beach Hut Deli
13741 Bowman Road, Auburn
El Tapatio- Auburn
2100 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn
Moonraker Brewing - Auburn
12970 Earhart Avenue, Auburn