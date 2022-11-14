Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tap & Vine @ The White House 130 Maple St

422 Reviews

$$

130 Maple St

Auburn, CA 95603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

San Marzano Tomato Soup
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
The Standard Burger

Appetizers

hand battered calamari / chipotle aioli / lemon

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$17.25

Fried Brussels Sprouts / Fresh Parmesan / Crispy Prosciutto / Lemon Vinaigrette

Hand Battered Fried Calamari

$17.99

Hand Battered Calamari / Chipotle Aioli / Lemon

Mini Avocado Tacos

$15.95

Fried Avocado / Shredded Lettuce / Pickled Red Onion / Queso Fresco / Sriracha Aioli / Micro Cilantro

Chicken Wings

$17.50

Classic New York Style Buffalo Sauce / Ranch Dressing

Cheeseboard

$29.00

Chefs' Selection of Cheeses and Accoutrements

Side Bread

$3.50

Italian Meatball

$14.99

Southern Pimento

$16.50

Piquillo Peppers / Cheese Blend / Grilled Italian Batard

Soups & Salads

San Marzano Tomato Soup

$8.95

Chipotle Spice / Aged Sherry Vinegar / Basil Dust

Beet Salad

$17.95

Spring Greens / Pistachio Streusel / Prosciutto / Goat Cheese Crumbles / Ruby Port Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine Hearts / Black Pepper Bread Crumbs / Shaved Parmesan / Anchovy Caesar Dressing

Extra Side Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

SD of Avocado

$3.00

Kale Salad

$16.95

Red Russian Kale / Dino Kale / Charred Cippolini / Quinoa / Gribiche

Burgers & Sandos

The Impossible Burger (V)

$18.95

Acme Bun / Plant Based Impossible Patty / Choice of Cheese / 1000 Island / Little Gem / Tomato / Onion / Fries

The Standard Burger

$18.00

Acme Bun / Harris Ranch Beef Patty / Choice of Cheese / 1000 Island / Little Gem / Tomato / Onion / Fries

Prime Rib Burger

$23.50

Beef Patty / Prime Rib / Gruyere Cheese / Caramelized Onions / Arugula / Tangy Horseradish Sauce

The "Big Kid" Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Cheddar / Swiss / Caramelized Onion / Italian Sourdough Batard / Tomato Soup

White House Burger

$23.00

Guacamole / Bacon / Pepper Jack / Lettuce / Tomato / Thousand Island Dressing

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

$17.95

Mixed Cheese Blend / Bread Crumbs

Rib Eye

$39.00

10oz Rib Eye / Russet Mash / Coffee Roasted Carrots / Au Poivre

Roasted Chicken

$28.95

Creamed Spinach / Fingerling Potatoes / Maple / Chive Gremolata

Yellow Corn Papperdelle

$26.95

Hand Rolled Agnolotti with Yellow Corn Mascarpone / Tomatoes / Bacon Lardons / Pecorino / Basil Cream Sauce/ Garlic Streusel

Green Egg Smoked Special

$25.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs / Potato Salad / Grilled Zucchini/ House Made BBQ sauce

Cedar Plank Salmon

$30.00

Porkbelly

$26.50

Dessert

Oreo Crust / Mocha Ice Cream Filling / Chocolate/ Whip Cream

Brownie

$10.99

Warm Toffee Crunch Blondie / Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Ice Cream / Whip Cream

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.99

Whip Cream / Persimmon Coulis

Creme Brulee

$10.99

Mud Pie

$10.99

Blondie

$10.99

Kids Food

Kids Mac

$11.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$11.95

Kid Tenders

$11.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Craft Cocktails

The Ruby Red

$12.99

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka / Sparkling Wine / Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice / Soda

Call Me Old Fashioned

$15.50

Old Forester Whiskey / Orange / Cherry / Bitters / Orange Bitters / Brown Sugar

The Hawaii Kai

$12.99

Malibu Coconut Rum / Coconut Water / Pineapple Juice

Miners Marg

$13.99

El Jimador Blanco Tequila / Grand Marnier / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime & Orange Juice / Salted Rim

Cucumber Collins

$13.50

Hendrick's Gin / Fresh Cucumber & Basil / Sweet & Sour / Soda

Paloma Caliente

$13.50

Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila / Jalapeno / Basil / Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Dew Drop Martini

$14.50

360 Lemon Vodka / Fresh Lemon / Raspberry Agave / Sugar Rim

High St. Mule

$13.50

Finlandia Vodka / Ginger Beer / Bitters / Lime / Fresh Ginger

Patterson Mule

$13.50

Jameson Whiskey / Ginger Beer / Bitters / Lime / Fresh Ginger

Grapefruit Mojito

$13.50

Bacardi Lime Rum / Mint / Fresh Grapefruit Juice / Agave / Soda

Bloody Mary

$13.50

Finlandia Vodka / Preservation & Co. Bloody Mary Mix / Bacon / Lime / Olives / Pepperoncini / Salted Rim

A-U-Burn

$13.99

Finlandia Vodka / Jalapeño / Cucumber / Lemon / Lime / Ginger Beer

Peach Martini

$13.50

Tito’s Vodka / Cointreau / Agave / Twin Peaks Yellow Peaches

Ty's Spiked Lemonade

$11.50

Rapunzel

$12.50

Empress 1908 Gin / St Germaine / Tonic / Lime / Lemon Peel

905

$16.99

Vodka

360 Lemon

$8.50

360 Peach

$8.25

Deep Eddy

$8.25

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.50

Finlandia Grapefruit

$8.25

Grey Goose

$11.50

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$9.75

Wild Roots Huckleberry

$9.00

Wild Roots Peach

$9.00

Tahoe Blue

$9.00

Skyy

$9.50

GIn

Ford's

$8.75

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$11.50

Empress 1908

$10.50

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$10.50

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.75

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Correlejo Reposado

$11.50

Corzo Anejo

$14.50

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$8.75

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00

1942

$30.00

Terremana Blanco

$9.50

Patron Anejo

$15.50

Patron Reposado

$13.50

Patron Silver

$11.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.50

Whiskey & Scotch

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Blantons

$15.50

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.50

Bulliet Bourbon Rye

$10.50

Seagram

$8.50

Clyde Mays Bourbon

$10.00

Clyde Mays Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Fireball

$8.75

Four Roses

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.50

Glenlivet 14 yr

$14.50

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

Johnny Walker Red

$8.50

Knob Creek

$11.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

McCallan 12 yr

$12.50

McCallan 18 yr

$40.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban 14 yr

$15.50

Old Forester

$8.25

Pendleton

$9.25

Pendleton Midnight

$9.25

Piggy Back 6

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$9.50

Screwball

$8.50

Templeton Rye

$9.50

The Dalmore 15 Year

$21.00

The Dalmore 18 Year

$35.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Whistle Pig 10

$15.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.50

Rum

Appleton Estate

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Carolinas

$8.25

Mt Gay

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Sailor Jerry

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Liquor, Etc.

Aperol

$8.50

Bailey's

$8.50

Campari

$8.00

Couvousier

$9.50

Fernet

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$12.50

Jagermeister

$9.50

Kahlua

$8.50

Presidente Brandy

$7.50

Remy Martin

$12.00

Rumpleminz

$9.50

Sambucca

$9.50

Hennessy

$13.50

Traditional Cocktails

Hot Toddy

$12.50

Irish Coffee

$12.50

Keoke Coffee

$12.50

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

White Linen

$12.50

Baily's & Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Kamakazi

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.50

Negroni

$13.50

Espresso Marinti

$13.00

French 75

$10.50

Wine by the Glass

Backhouse Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Banshee Cabernet Gls

$14.00

Daou Cabernet

$16.00

Paso Robles '19

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$9.25

California '19

Domaine Carneros Pinot Noir

$14.00

Belle Glos Pinot

$19.00Out of stock

Santa Rosa '19

Seghesio Zinfandel

$12.25

Sonoma County '19

Domaine Chateau Recougne GLS

$12.00

Chinon Cab Franc GLS

$12.00

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz GLS

$14.00

Pearl Zin

$14.00

Barbera D'Alba GLS

$14.00

Notes Chardonnay

$9.00

California '19

Sonoma - Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.00

Sonoma Coast '18

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay GLS

$14.00

Los Alamos Vineyard Chardonnay 21'

Keumu River Estate GLS

$16.00

Frank Family Chardonnay GLS

$19.00

Bieler Pere Still Rose

$9.00

Still Rose Blend - France '20

Bisol Sparkling Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Prosecco Rose - '19

Belle Glos Rose

$15.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

New Zealand '20

KIm Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

J Roget

$8.00

Cava, Spain

Pine Ridge White Blend

$10.99

Chenin Blanc + Viognier - California '20

Ruffino Prosecco Brut

$11.50

Torino, Italy

Schloss Vollrads GLS

$14.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate - Portugal 20 year

Fonseca Port

$12.00

Ruby Port

Mumm GLS

$14.00

Seghesio

$12.00

Villa Sandi Gls

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

Backhouse Cabernet BTL

$32.00

Banshee Cabernet BTL

$49.00

Daou Cabernet BTL

$58.00

Paso Robles '19

Austin Hope Cabernet BTL

$68.00

Paso Robles NV

Robert Mondavi BTL

$87.00

Frank Family Cab BTL

$89.00

Stag's Leap Artemis BTL

$14.50

Austin Hope Reserve BTL

$240.00

Backhouse Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

California '19

Domaine Carneros BTL

$49.00

Belle Glos Pinot Btl

$69.00Out of stock

Prisoner Pinot Noir BTL

$87.00

Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir BTL

$115.00

Seghesio BTL

$24.50

Sonoma County '18

Pearl Zin BTL

$49.00Out of stock

Chinon Cab Franc BTL

$35.00

Barbera BTL

$49.00Out of stock

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz BTL

$49.00

Chateau Recougne BTL

$44.00

Notes Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

California '19

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Sonoma Coast '18

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Keumu River Estate Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

Frank Family Chard BTL

$69.00

Chateau Montelena BTL

$105.00

Justin Sauv Blanc

$35.00

New Zealand '20

Kim Btl

$42.00

Russian River Valley '16

Bieler Pere Still Rose BTL

$33.00

Still Rose Blend - France '20

Bisol Prosecco Rose BTL

$33.00

Prosecco Rose - '19

Belle Glos Rose

$54.00Out of stock

Villa Sandi BTL

$32.00

Vigneti Delle Dolomiti, Italy

Schloss Vollrads BTL

$49.00

Pine Ridge White Blend BTL

$32.00

Chenin Blanc + Viognier - California '20

Mumm BTL

$48.00

Brut Prestige - Napa

J Roget BTL

$26.00

Schramsberg BTL

$58.00

Brut Sparkling White - North Coast '18

Tattinger BTL

$69.00

Brut Champagne - France

From the Tap

Watermelon Rhubarb

$8.00Out of stock

California Cider Company - 5% ABV

Taco Truck Lager

$7.00

Thorn Street Brewing - 4.5% ABV

Bikini Blonde Lager

$8.00

Maui Brewing Company - 5.1% ABV

Hobo Pilsner

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Co.

Mandarin Hazy

$8.50

Umbrella Sky Project

$10.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.50Out of stock

Blue moon

$6.50

Bourbon Barrel Stout

$9.50

Electric Lettuce

$10.50Out of stock

Liquid Gravity IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Saison

$8.50

Mandarin Pale Ale

$8.00

Non - Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.50

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters

Cranberry

Diet Pepsi

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Assortment of regular and decaf

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Milk

$2.95

Mocktail

$5.50

OJ

Pepsi

Shirley

Sierra Mist

Soda Water

Tonic

Arnold Palmer

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Dr Pepper

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Gather.

Website

Location

130 Maple St, Auburn, CA 95603

Directions

Gallery
Tap & Vine @ The White House image
Tap & Vine @ The White House image

Similar restaurants in your area

High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 117
3790 Taylor Rd Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
High-Hand Olive Oil Company
orange starNo Reviews
3750 Taylor Rd. Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rocklin CA
orange star4.4 • 940
5150 Commons Dr Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
845 Twelve Bridges Dr Lincoln, CA 95648
View restaurantnext
Fourk Kitchen - Fourk Lincoln
orange star5.0 • 103
825 Twelve Bridges Dr Lincoln, CA 95648
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
02 Beach Hut Deli - 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
orange star4.2 • 374
4035 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001022 - Bel Air Village
orange star4.5 • 126
2154 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Diggin's Irish Pub - Auburn, CA
orange star4.8 • 80
3021 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Josephine
orange star4.9 • 41
1226 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston