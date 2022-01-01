Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

High-Hand Olive Oil Company

No reviews yet

3750 Taylor Rd.

Loomis, CA 95650

Olive Oil's

Arbequina

Arbequina

$6.00+
Arbequina Arbosana Koroneiki

Arbequina Arbosana Koroneiki

$6.00+
Artichoke Garlic

Artichoke Garlic

$6.00+
Basil

Basil

$6.00+

Basil Lemongrass

$6.00+

Black Pepper

$6.00+

Blood Orange

$6.00+

Citrus Habanero

$6.00+

Chipotle

$6.00+

Garlic

$6.00+

Garlic Chili

$6.00+

Garlic Cilantro

$6.00+

Garlic Mushroom

$6.00+

Jalapeno

$6.00+

Kalamata

$6.00+

Koroneiki

$6.00+

Lemon Herb

$6.00+

Lemon Pepper

$6.00+

Meyer Lemon

$6.00+

Oregano

$6.00+

Persian Lime

$6.00+

Roasted Chili

$6.00+

Rosemary

$6.00+

Sage Onion

$6.00+

Scallion

$6.00+

Sevillano

$6.00+

Spanish Picual

$6.00+

Tunisian

$6.00+

Tuscan Herb

$6.00+

Umbrian

$6.00+

25 Star Dark Balsamic

25 Star Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Black Walnut Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Blackberry Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Blueberry Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Bordeaux Cherry Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Cranberry Walnut Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Elderberry Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Fig Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Garlic Cilantro Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Hickory Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Mandarin Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Orange pasion-fruit Mango Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Plum Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Pomegranate Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

Raspberry Dark Balsamic

$6.00+

25 Star White Balsamic

25 Star White Balsamic

25 Star White Balsamic

$18.00+

25 Star White Balsamic Vinegar. Trebbiano grapes slowly heated in a low pressure environment to avoid caramelizing the grape must. Then aged in oak barrels

Apricot White Balsamic

Apricot White Balsamic

$18.00+
Cranberry Orange White Balsamic

Cranberry Orange White Balsamic

$18.00+

One of our most popular offering and the base for many salad dressing in the cafe.

Creme Brulee White Balsamic

$18.00+

Cucumber Melon White Balsamic

$18.00+

Elderberry White Balsamic

$18.00+

Fig white White Balsamic

$18.00+

Grapefruit White Balsamic

$18.00+

Green Apple White Balsamic

$18.00+

Honey Ginger White Balsamic

$18.00+

Lemon White Balsamic

$18.00+

Lemongrass Mint White Balsamic

$18.00+

Mandarin White Balsamic

$18.00+

Mango White Balsamic

$18.00+

Orange White Balsamic

$18.00+

Peach White Balsamic

$18.00+

Pear Cranberry White Balsamic

$18.00+

Pear White Balsamic

$18.00+

Strawberry White Balsamic

$18.00+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet olive oils and vinegars on tap. Dozens of flavored dark and white balsamic along with over 20 infused olive oils.

Location

3750 Taylor Rd., Loomis, CA 95650

Directions

Gallery
High-Hand Olive Oil Company image
High-Hand Olive Oil Company image

