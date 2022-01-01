American
Breakfast & Brunch
High-Hand Olive Oil Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet olive oils and vinegars on tap. Dozens of flavored dark and white balsamic along with over 20 infused olive oils.
Location
3750 Taylor Rd., Loomis, CA 95650
Gallery