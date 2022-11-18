American
Fourk Kitchen Fourk Lincoln
103 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fourk is a restaurant concept created to change the way people experience a formal four-course dining service and make it casual and approachable. By utilizing more mainstream ingredients and keeping our menu simple, we can offer this experience at a more reasonable price for our guests.
Location
825 Twelve Bridges Dr, Suite 65, Lincoln, CA 95648
Gallery