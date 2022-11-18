Fourk Kitchen imageView gallery
American

Fourk Kitchen Fourk Lincoln

103 Reviews

$$$

825 Twelve Bridges Dr

Suite 65

Lincoln, CA 95648

Attributes and Amenities
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fourk is a restaurant concept created to change the way people experience a formal four-course dining service and make it casual and approachable. By utilizing more mainstream ingredients and keeping our menu simple, we can offer this experience at a more reasonable price for our guests.

Location

Directions

Gallery
Fourk Kitchen image

