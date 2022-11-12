Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Porters House of Draft

255 Reviews

$$

7456 Foothill Dr #8

Roseville, CA 95747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels On Fire
Monterey Chicken
Kitchen Sink Salad

Hamburgers/Sandwiches

Bacon Blue Burger

$17.00

All American Burger

$16.00

Cali Burger

$17.00

Angus French Dip

$18.00

Monterey Chicken

$17.00

BLT

$15.00

Philly Sandwich

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Porters Sando

$14.00

Entrees

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$18.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.99

Tri Tip Entree

$15.00

Shannon Special

$16.00

Chile Verde Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Patty Melt

$15.50Out of stock

Fish Taco Special

$15.50Out of stock

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Club

$15.95Out of stock

Pasta Special

$17.95Out of stock

Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

Wet Burrito

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Special

$16.95Out of stock

Bruschetta

$11.00Out of stock

Baked Mac

$13.50Out of stock

Reuben

$15.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Taco Special

$15.95Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Fish And Chips

$16.95Out of stock

Macho Nacho

$17.95Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$15.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95Out of stock

Caprese

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Garlic Green Beans

$7.50Out of stock

Po Boy

$16.50

Chicken And Rice Bowl

$16.95Out of stock

Small Plates

Brussels On Fire

$13.00

Farm Hand

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

6 Mei Wa Wings

$11.00

12 Mei Wa Wings (12)

$15.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

Stout Onion Rings

$10.00

Fries

$8.00

Pub House Pretzel sticks

$14.00

Steak Nachos

$15.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Quesa Queso- Dilla

$13.00

Tater Tots BBQ

$13.00

Tater Tots Chili Cheese

$13.00

Garlic Fries

$11.00

Plain Tater Tots

$8.00

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Grilled Zucchini

$11.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Tacos

White Boy Tacos

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Salads

Kitchen Sink Salad

$15.00

Hail Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Brew House Salad

$15.00

Porter's House Side Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Chicken Ceasar

$13.99

Tri Tip Ceasar

$14.99

Shrimp Caesar

$16.99

Shrimp Skewer Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Soups

Chili Verde Bowl

$10.00

Chili Verde Cup

$7.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Cup Of Steak Chili

$4.99

Kids Menu

Emma Mini Dogs

$10.00

Pams Petite Burger

$11.00

Madison Grill Cheese

$10.00

Tanners Pb & J

$9.00

Sides & Extas

Ranch Side

$1.00

Balsamic- Side

$0.25

BBQ- Side

$0.25

Caesar- Side

$0.25

Chipotle Pesto- Side

$0.25

House Hot Sauce- Side

Marinara- Side

$0.25

Mayo- Side

$0.25

Pico- Side

$0.25

Sour Cream- Side

$0.25

Sriracha- Side

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli- Side

$0.25

1000 Island- Side

$0.25

Potato Salad Side

$4.00

Au Jus

$0.50

Marmalade Side

$0.50

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Carnitas

$3.99

Add Chicken

$3.99

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Chili

$4.00

Add Grilled Onions

$0.50

Add Carne Asada

$4.99

Add Tri Tip

$4.99

Add Raw Onions

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50

Jalapeno

$1.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Patty

$3.99

Horseradish

$0.25

Chive Cream Cheese (Side)

$0.50

Beer Cheese (Side)

$0.50

Side Of Alfredo

$0.50

Buffalo-Side

Grilled Pepper

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Add Egg

$1.99

Side Fire Roasted Salsa

$0.50

Desserts

Lemon Berry Marscarpone

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Cup

$2.99

Brownie

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Smores

$8.50

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Capri Sun

$2.25

Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Limon Pellegrino

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Apparel

Mens Tshirt

$25.00

Womens Tshirt

$25.00

Polo Shirt

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Dickie's

$45.00

Face Mask

$1.00

Banquet

$4,800.00

St Pattys Shirts

$25.00

SIERRA NEVADA DINNER

$60.00

Glassware

64oz Growler

$10.00

32oz Growler

$6.00

32oz Crowler

$2.00

Food

Sourdough Bread

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$4.89

Eggs (1) Dozen

$4.00

Flour (5) #

$5.00

Cheddar Cheese (1/2 lbs)

$4.50

White Rice (2 lbs)

$3.50

Brown Rice (2 lbs)

$4.00

Pasta ( 1 lbs)

$3.00

Butter (1 lbs)

$4.00

Marinara Sauce (24 oz)

$4.00

Onion (1 ea)

$0.50

Sugar (4 lbs)

$5.00

Chicken (3pc / 18 oz)

$3.99

Baking Kit

$20.00

Yeast

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7456 Foothill Dr #8, Roseville, CA 95747

Directions

Gallery
Porters House of Draft image
Porters House of Draft image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Monk's Cellar
orange star4.1 • 1,162
240 Vernon St Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jacks Urban Eats
orange star4.4 • 139
1005 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
UoB - Rocklin
orange star4.5 • 3,762
6815 Lonetree Blvd Rocklin, CA 95765
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
kitchen747 - 2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston