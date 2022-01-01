Orangevale restaurants you'll love
Orangevale's top cuisines
Must-try Orangevale restaurants
More about The Paisley Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Paisley Cafe
9372 Madison Avenue, Orangevale
|Popular items
|Full Biscuits & Gravy
|$13.95
|Vegan Biscuits and Gravy
|$14.25
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
More about Blue Nami
SUSHI
Blue Nami
8811 Greenback Ln, Orangevale
|Popular items
|Jack #2
|$8.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago
|Jack Special
|$9.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago
|AAA Spicy
|$10.00
[DF Shrimp, Crab Mix] Avocado, sliced tempura jalapeno
More about 54 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
54 Beach Hut Deli
5411 Luce Ave, McClellan Park
|Popular items
|Shark Bite
|$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal