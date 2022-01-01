Orangevale restaurants you'll love

Orangevale restaurants
Toast
  • Orangevale

Orangevale's top cuisines

Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Orangevale restaurants

The Paisley Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Paisley Cafe

9372 Madison Avenue, Orangevale

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Biscuits & Gravy$13.95
Vegan Biscuits and Gravy$14.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
More about The Paisley Cafe
Blue Nami image

SUSHI

Blue Nami

8811 Greenback Ln, Orangevale

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jack #2$8.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix] avocado, masago
Jack Special$9.50
[DF Shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna] avocado, masago
AAA Spicy$10.00
[DF Shrimp, Crab Mix] Avocado, sliced tempura jalapeno
More about Blue Nami
54 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

54 Beach Hut Deli

5411 Luce Ave, McClellan Park

Avg 4.3 (745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shark Bite$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
More about 54 Beach Hut Deli
