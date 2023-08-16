Popular Items

Half-Arsed Biscuits and Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.

Big-Arsed Biscuits & Gravy

Two large buttery biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy.

VEGAN OPTIONS

BREAKFAST

"VEGAN" Side of Gravy

"VEGAN" Biscuit Sandwich

Housemade vegan sausage or chicken fried portabella, housemade vegan eggs on a housemade vegan biscuit. Served with O'Brien potatoes or fruit.

VEGAN PEACH WAFFLE

Monthly Special! Vegan waffles baked with cinnamon and peaches, topped whipped cream.

VEGAN HANGOVER CURE

Crispy fried Tater Tots topped with house-made vegan gravy and house-made vegan scrambled eggs

VEGAN CARDIAC ARREST

Chicken-fried portobello mushroom, biscuit, gravy, O'Brien potatoes and eggs

VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

House-made vegan eggs and chorizo, avocado, potatoes, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla

VEGAN BISCUIT AND GRAVY

Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives

VEGAN BISCUIT

VEGAN AVOCADO TOAST WITH SCRAMBLE

Toasted challah, avocado, micro-greens, deep-fried capers and vegan eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes.

TOFU SCRAMBLE

Tofu, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms, served with O'Brien potatoes

THE CHEEKY MONKEY

Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.

LUNCH

VEGGIE SANDWICH

Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies

VEGAN GRILLED CHEDDAH

VEGAN CHEESEBURGER

Vegan burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Paisley pink sauce, and "cheddah" on a house-baked bun.

BREAKFAST

Half-Arsed Biscuits and Gravy

PEACH WAFFLE

Monthly Special! Our signature waffles baked with cinnamon and peaches, topped whipped cream.

Corned Beef Hash

The Hangover Cure

Crispy fried tater tots topped with house-made sausage gravy and two eggs any style.

The Simple Paisley Breakfast

Choice of breakfast meat, two eggs your way, served with O'Brien potatoes and toast

The Cheeky Monkey

Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.

Big-Arsed Biscuits & Gravy

Two large buttery biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy.

Biscuit Sandwich

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chives, and choice of meat, served with O'Brien potatoes.

Avocado Toast

Toasted challah, avocado, microgreens, deep-fried capers and 2 poached eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes. Add breakfast meat $5 Add smoked salmon $5

BAKERY

Cinnamon Rolls

Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

VEGAN CINNAMON ROLLS

Oversized and decadent, made from premium Korintje cinnamon

Vegan Ginger Peach Cinnamon Rolls

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin (v)

Cookie

VEGAN MUFFIN

Jumbo sized, high domed muffins

Banana Muffin (v) (No nuts)

Banana Muffin (v) (w/ walnuts)

Scones

Blueberry Lavender

Almond Poppy Seed

Cookies

VEGAN COOKIE

Ask about chefs choice of their fresh-baked, big and always decadent selections.

Pastries

Ginger Peach Puff Pastries

SOUPS AND SALADS

SOUPS

Soup - Cup

Soup - Bowl

Soup & Side Salad

SALADS

Side Salad

Cobb Salad

SANDWICHES

HOT SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

Six-ounce beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Paisley pink sauce, and Sierra Nevada sharp "cheddah" cheese on a house-baked bun.

COLD SANDWICHES

Egg Salad

Wicked Cheddah Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Mary's organic chicken breast, celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, mayonnaise, red onion, and mixed baby greens.

B.L.A.T.

Bacon, Lettuce, avocado, tomato, spring mix, red onion on your choice of bread

Seasonal Veggie Sandwich

Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies

PRESERVES

PRESERVES SIZE

SMALL

Marinara Sauce

16oz Jar (Small)

SIDES & ADD-ONS

Sausage Gravy

Smoked Salmon

Bacon

Sausage Patty

Chorizo

Chicken-Apple Sausage

O'Brien Potatoes

French Fries

Egg

Buttermilk Biscuits

Toast

Vermont Maple Syrup

Avocado

Fruit Cup

BEVERAGES

Barista

Hot Tea Full Service

Iced Tea

Macchiato

Chocolate Milk

Milk

Hot Chocolate Full Service

London Fog Full Service

Mocha Full Service

Cappuccino Full Service

Latte Full Service

Americano Full Service

Espresso Shot

Coffee Full Service

Pink-ish Drink

Bottled Drinks

Bottle Sparkling Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Juice

Can Soda

Bottled tea

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk

Artisan Soda

Lemonade

LOOSE LEAF TEA

Dirtbag Tea

SAMPLE

SAMPLE | 3 for $7

REGULAR

REGULAR | 3 for the $25

COFFEE BAGS

Vienna Roast

Columbian DECAF

Tea Box

Tea Cozy

K Cups

Novelty T-Cozy

