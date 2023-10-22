Food

APPETIZERS

(3)Poke Tacos
$14.00

3 Poke Ahi, Avocado, mango-jalapeno salsa, pickled onion, wasabi crema, soy sauce, wonton crisps

Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
(4)Chicken Waffle Bites
$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken bites on belgian style waffle and topped with hot honey maple syrup and chives

Nachos
$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with beans, queso, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Totchos
$15.00

Tater Tots topped with black bean, spicy queso cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and spicy house dressing

(3) Birria Flautas
$13.00

chili braised beef and cheese wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried.

(4)Chicken Tenders
$15.00

4 Breaded chicken tenders deep fried and served with a choice of sauce ranch, bbq sauce or honey mustard.

(3)Cheeseburger Sliders
$13.00

3 Beef Sliders with cheese, bacon, pickles, onion straws and house dressing

Onion Ring Basket
$9.00

Panko crusted onion rings

Basket French Fries
$7.00
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Basket Tater Tots
$7.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$16.00
Hummus with Jalapenos
$15.00

Hummus with minced jalapenos and a side of red bell pepper, celery, carrots, cucumbers and pita bread

WINGS

6 Bone-In Wings
$10.00
6 Boneless Wings
$10.00
Dozen Bone-In Wings
$18.00
Dozen Boneless Wings
$18.00

TACOS

Vampiros Asada Tacos
$14.00

marinated steak, melted cheese, cilantro, onions, rojo sauce and avocado salsa

Quesa Birria Tacos
$13.00

Chile braised beef, diced white onions, cilantro, oaxacan cheese, consommé

Carnitas Tacos
$13.00

Slow cooked pork, melted cheese, avocado salsa, rojo sauce, onions, pickled red onions, cilantro

Grilled Chicken Tacos
$12.00

Grilled Chicken, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema, rojo sauce

Ahi Tuna Tacos
$14.00

Seared blackened Ahi Tuna, melted oaxacan cheese, citrus mango guacamole, pickled onions, rojo sauce

Camarones Tacos
$14.00

Grilled shrimp, melted oaxacan cheese, pickled cabbage, mango-jalapeno salsa, spicy house sauce and rojo sauce

BURGERS

Turkey Pesto Burger
$16.00
Spicy Black Bean Burger
$15.00
Bison Burger
$18.00

6 oz Bison Beef Patty, American Cheese, pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, sauteed mushrooms, house dressing on brioche bun

Bacon Bleu Burger
$16.00

1/3LB Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, dill pickles, house dressing on brioche bun

Backyard BBQ Burger
$17.00
En Fuego Burger
$17.00

1/3LB Beef Patty, Fried Egg, pepperjack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, pico de gallo, spicy house dressing

Riley Burger
$15.00

1/3LB Beef Patty, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, house dressing on brioche bun

Fried Bologna Burger
$14.00

Pan Fried Bologna, american cheese, bbq chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, brioche bun

SANDWICHES

George's Crispy Chicken
$16.00
Italian Hoagie
$15.00
Prime Rib Cheesesteak
$18.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, american cheese, peppers, onions, horseradish aioli on a steak bun

SALADS

Half Caesar Salad
$7.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons

Full Caesar Salad
$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing

Half Harvest Salad
$7.00

Romaine, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, italian vinaigrette with garlic toast

Full Harvest Salad
$13.00

Romaine, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, italian vinaigrette with garlic toast

Wedge Salad
$14.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, chives, gorgonzola crumbles with garlic toast

Marinated Taco Salad
$18.00

Fried tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, black olives and choice of beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, spicy house dressing and a choice of protein

Asian Ahi Salad
$18.00
Fried Chicken Salad
$19.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheese, fried chicken, egg, bacon, honey mustard dressing and garlic toast

PIZZA

Maui Kapaui
$15.00
Manhattan
$16.00
Veggin
$15.00
Spartan
$17.00
Kickin Chicken
$16.00
Deuce's Sausage & Pepperoni
$14.00
Luda's Pepperoni
$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni on flatbread

KIDS CLASSICS

Kids (2) Sliders and Fries
$10.00
Kids (2) Tenders and Fries
$10.00

DESSERT

Bowl of Sherbert
$10.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream
$3.00
2 Scoop Ice Cream
$5.00
Churros and Ice Cream
$10.00

Cinnamon=sugar fried dough with vanilla filling and a side of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle

SIDES

*MULTIPLE TICKETS*
Side Beans
$4.00

Black, Pinto or Refried

Side Pico de Gallo
$3.00
Side Sour Cream
$3.00
Side Guacamole
$3.00
Side Sliced Avocado
$4.00
Side Ranch
$1.00
Side Bleu Cheese
$1.00
Turkey Pup Bowl
$6.00
Beef Pup Bowl
$6.00
Chicken Pup Bowl
$6.00
Side Garlic Toast
$3.00
Side Hummus Veggies
$3.00
Side Hummus Pita Bread
$3.00
SIDE Grilled Chicken
$6.00

CATERING EVENT

FAJITA BAR
$29.95

BEVERAGE

SOFT BEVERAGES

Coke
$4.50
Diet Coke
$4.50
Sprite
$4.50
Cherry Coke
$4.50
Mr Pibb
$4.50
Rootbeer
$4.50
Soda Water
$4.00
Tonic Water
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$4.50
Shirley Temple
$4.50
Roy Rogers
$4.50
Red Bull
$5.00
Iced Tea
$4.50
Lemonade
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$7.00

SPIRITS

1800 ANEJO
$13.00
1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO
$12.00
21 SEEDS CUCUMBER JALAPENO
$10.00
CASAMIGO BLANCO
$11.00
CASAMIGO REPO
$12.00
CASAMIGO ANEJO
$13.00Out of stock
CAZADORES BLANCO
$10.00
CAZADORES REPO
$10.00
CLASE AZUL REPO
$26.00
CUERVO CRISTALINO
$6.00
DON JULIO REPO
$12.00
DON JULIO 1942 ANEJO
$30.00
EL TEQUILENO REPO GRAN RESERVA
$12.00
EL TESORO EXTRA ANEJO
$18.00
GRAN CORAMINO ANEJO
$8.00
HERRADURA REPOSADO
$11.00
HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO
$14.00
HORNITOS REPO
$9.00
LALO BLANCO
$10.00
LUNAZUL REPO
$9.00
MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE
$14.00
MILAGRO SILVER
$9.00
PATRON SILVER
$11.00
PATRON REPO
$12.00
PATRON EL ALTO
$18.00
RESERVA EXTRA ANEJO
$25.00
SIETE LEGUAS REPO
$12.00
TEQUILA OCHO REPO
$12.00
TEREMANA BLANCO
$11.00
TRES AGAVES BLANCO ORGANIC
$10.00
DE MAGUEY VIDA
$13.00
EL SILENCIO ESPADIN
$11.00
ILEGAL MEZCAL ANEJO
$8.00
MONTELOBOS ARTESANAL JOVEN ESPADIN
$7.50
WELL VODKA
$8.00
TITOS
$10.00
SMIRNOFF
$9.00
KETEL ONE
$10.00
GREY GOOSE
$11.00
WELL GIN
$8.00
HENDRICKS
$10.00
ST. GEORGE
$12.00
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$10.00
TANQUERAY
$9.00
WELL BOURBON
$8.00
BALLER SINGLE MALT
$15.00
BASIL HAYDEN
$11.00
BULLEIT
$10.00
BULLEIT RYE
$10.00
CROWN ROYAL
$10.00
ELIJAH CRAIG BOURBON
$10.00
ELIJAH CRAIG RYE
$10.00
ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL STRENGTH
$13.00
HIGH WEST BOURBON
$10.00
HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE
$11.00
JACK DANIEL'S
$9.00
JAMESON IRISH
$10.00
KNOB CREEK BOURBON
$11.00
MAKERS MARK
$10.00
OLD OVERHOLT RYE
$8.00
REDEMPTION RYE
$11.00
SEAGRAM 7
$9.00
WOODFORD DBL OAK
$14.00
BACARDI 8YR
$10.00
BACARDI SILVER
$9.00
CAPTAIN MORGAN
$9.00
GOSLING 151
$10.00
GOSLING DARK
$9.00
Havana Club Añejo
$10.00
Havana Club Silver
$8.00
MALIBU
$9.00
WELL RUM
$8.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
$10.00Out of stock
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
$8.00
ABSINTHE
$8.00
APEROL
$8.00
AVERNA
$10.00
B & B
$10.00Out of stock
BAILEYS
$9.00
BANANA LIQ
$8.00
CAMPARI
$9.00
COINTREAU
$7.00
DISARONNO AMARETTO
$10.00
FERNET BRANCA
$12.00
FIREBALL
$9.00
FRANGELICO
$10.00
GRAN MARNIER
$12.00
GREEN CHARTREUSE
$15.00
JAGER COLD BREW
$8.00
JAGERMEISTER
$9.00
KAHLUA
$10.00
LILLET
$10.00
LYCHEE
$8.00
MELON
$9.00
PEACH SCHNAPPS
$8.00
RASPBERRY LIQ
$8.00
REMY MARTIN
$15.00
RUMCHATA
$10.00
ST GEORGE NOLA
$11.00
ST GEORGE SPICED PEAR
$10.00

RILEY'S MARGARITAS

Classic Margarita
$11.00
Cadillac Margarita
$13.00
Spicy Seed Margarita
$12.00
Sherberita
$12.00
SKINNY Margarita
$11.00

WINE

Btl Wente Chard
$35.00
Btl Coppola Chard
$27.00
Btl VP Pinto Grigio
$24.00
Btl Kim Crawford
$32.00
Btl VP Moscato
$24.00
Btl Coppola Cab Sav
$27.00
Btl Meiomi
$38.00
Btl Sobon Zin
$27.00
Btl Graffigna Malbec
$27.00
Btl Mionetto Prosecco
$12.00
Btl Ruffino Rose
$12.00
Corkage Fee
$15.00

PINTS

NEW GLORY GUMMY WORMS PINT
$8.00
COORS LIGHT PINT
$5.50
MAUI WAUI IPA PINT
$8.00
HOPTOLOGIST DIPA PINT
$9.00
FORT ROCK PILSNER PINT
$7.50
FORT ROCK HAZY PINT
$8.00
PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER ALE PINT
$7.25
HANGAR 24 ORANGE WHEAT PINT
$7.25
ACE PEAR CIDER PINT
$7.00
PHANTOM BRIDE IPA
$8.00
TACO TRUCK LAGER
$7.00
GUINNESS NITRO PINT
$9.00
SNAKEBITE
$9.00

BEER 22 OZ

NEW GLORY GUMMY WORMS 22OZ
$11.00
MAUI WAUI IPA 22OZ
$11.00
KNEE DEEP HOPTOLOGIST DIPA 22OZ
$12.00
FORT ROCK PILSNER 22OZ
$10.00
FORT ROCK HAZY HOP GOBLIN 22OZ
$11.00
PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER ALE 22OZ
$9.75
HANGAR 24 ORANGE WHEAT 22OZ
$9.75
COORS LIGHT 22OZ
$7.50
ACE PEAR CIDER 22OZ
$9.50
PHANTOM BRIDE 22OZ
$11.00
TACO TRUCK 22OZ
$9.50
GUINNESS NITRO 22OZ
$12.00

BOTTLE BEER/SELTZER

CORONA
$6.50
HIGH NOON WATERMELON
$6.50
HIGH NOON PEACH
$6.50
HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE
$6.50
Lagunitas NON ALCOHOLIC
$6.50

BEER PITCHERS

PITCHER New Glory Gummy Worms
$26.00
PITCHER Altamont Maui Waui IPA
$26.00
PITCHER Belching Beaver Phantom Bride IPA
$26.00
PITCHER Dust Bowl Taco Truck Lager
$25.00
PITCHER Ft. Rock Pilsner
$25.50
PITCHER Pizza Port Amber
$25.50
PITCHER Ft. Rock Hazy
$26.00
PITCHER Hangar 24 Orange Wheat
$25.50
PITCHER Coors Light
$18.00
PITCHER Ace Pear Cider
$25.00