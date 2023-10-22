Hacienda Real
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The secret to any cuisine is simple. We use the best quality ingredients, beautiful course presentation and respectful attitude both to the product and to those who prepare it. We are committed to the highest level of integrity in the ingredients and preparation when making our food. Every day we cut vegetables fresh, we make fresh beans and fresh rice daily. We only use high-quality meat for all of our dishes. It's not fast food, it's fresh food.
Location
702 Sutter Street ste M, Folsom, CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Folsom Cafe - 727 Sutter Street, Suite B
No Reviews
727 Sutter Street, Suite B Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant