J Wilds Burgers & BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

614 Sutter Street

Folsom, CA 95630

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate
Hearty BBQ Plate
Wild Mac

Appetizers

Wings 6

Wings 6

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked & fried, served with red bell pepper strips. Mild or Spicy.

Wings 12

Wings 12

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked & fried, served with red bell pepper strips. Mild or Spicy.

Wild Fries

Wild Fries

$9.00

Three cheese sauce, choice of pulled pork or chicken.

Wild Mac

Wild Mac

$9.00

Mini wheels, three cheese sauce, choice of pulled pork or chicken.

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Panko coated, fried and served with spicy aioli.

Cider House Sprouts

Cider House Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussels, house bacon, Barsotti Cider Reduction.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Served with charro beans.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Cheese sauce, beans, crema, jalapeno, guac, onions.

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

Six smoked ribs flash fried and tossed in Sutter Street Sweet. Limited availability.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Barbecue

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$14.00

BBQ Plate - Standard meat portion, cowboy cornbread, choice of two sides.

Hearty BBQ Plate

Hearty BBQ Plate

$17.50

Full portion, includes cornbread, choice of any two sides.

Super 8 Package

Super 8 Package

$89.00Out of stock

BBQ package serves up to 8. Rack of ribs, whole chicken and 1 lb pulled pork. Also includes 4 Pint sides and a loaf of cornbread. Substitute brisket +10

Sweet 16 Package

Sweet 16 Package

$189.00Out of stock

BBQ package serves up to 16. Two racks of ribs, two whole chickens, 1 lb pulled pork and 1 lb brisket. Includes 4 QT size sides and two loaves of cowboy cornbread.

BBQ A La Carte

Out of stock

Brisket Burgers

Our 7 oz patties are ground in house daily from prime brisket and angus chuck.
Sutter Burger

Sutter Burger

$16.00

7 oz prime brisket patty, lettuce, tomato pickles, red onion, special sauce, white American cheese.

Prospector Burger

Prospector Burger

$17.50

7 oz prime brisket patty, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce.

Wild Burger

Wild Burger

$19.50Out of stock

Our prospector burger with brisket or pulled pork

Mac Daddy Burger

Mac Daddy Burger

$16.00

7 oz all natural Durham Ranch beef with Mac N Cheese wheels piled on top.

Fun Guy Burger

Fun Guy Burger

$16.00

Porcini dusted patty, garlic aioli, copious amount of sautéed mushrooms, swiss.

Jalisco Burger

Jalisco Burger

$17.50

Chili rub, spicy aioli, tomato, ghost pepper jack, smoked jalapenos, guac.

Wedge Burger

Wedge Burger

$17.00

Bleu cheese aioli, tomato, lettuce, red onion, blue cheese crumble, diced bacon.

Diner Burger

$16.00

Two 1/4 Lb brisket patties with two slices of white American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and special sauce.

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

Brisket, onion strings on brioche bun.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Sierra slaw, brioche bun.

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$14.00

Pulled Pork with mac and cheese wheels on brioche bun.

Gold Rush

Gold Rush

$16.00

Smoked chicken breast (carved to order), or fried thigh, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, sliced French.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated, fried boneless thigh, Nashville ghost pepper sauce, slaw, house pickle, brioche bun.

Barbacoa Taco Plate

Barbacoa Taco Plate

$14.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with smoked pork or chicken, onion, cilantro, jack cheese, lime crema, guac. Served with charro beans, chips, salsa Fresca.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, shaved grana Padano, house croutons.

South by Southwest

South by Southwest

$9.00

Smoked chicken breast, romaine, avocado, tomato, black beans, roasted red bell pepper, sweet corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Southwest dressing.

Wagon Wheel Wedge

Wagon Wheel Wedge

$9.00

Two iceberg wheels, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing.

Green Salad - Side

Green Salad - Side

$4.00

Kids

Kids BBQ Plate

Kids BBQ Plate

$9.00

Choice of bread and one side. Choice of 1/2 order of meat (3 ribs) leg/thigh or 4 oz pork brisket.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Choice of cheese, served with fries.

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Choice of cheese, served with fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Bourbon St. Bread Pudding

Bourbon St. Bread Pudding

$6.00

Inspired by the great New Orleans tradition, this bread pudding is made daily from scratch and has that perfect balance of vanilla and whiskey flavor. Served with house whiskey syrup or our caramel orange sauce.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

The perfect balance of sweet and tangy! Prepared daily from scratch like everything else at JW! Served with whipped cream.

Caramel Orange Sundae

Caramel Orange Sundae

$5.00

Large single scoop of our premium vanilla ice cream covered in our home made caramel orange sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

Sides

Fries Side

$3.00
Sierra Slaw - Side

Sierra Slaw - Side

$3.00

Chips - Side

$3.00
Charro Beans - Side

Charro Beans - Side

$3.00
Mac N Cheese - Side

Mac N Cheese - Side

$3.00

Cornbread - Side

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

614 Sutter Street, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

