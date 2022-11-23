Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Back Bistro

819 Reviews

$$

230 Palladio Parkway

Suite1201

Folsom, CA 95630

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly

Specialty Cocktails

Barrel Manhattan

$15.00

Barrel Manhattan

$15.00

Aged Four Roses Bourbon, Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth, Aromatic bitters

Barrel Old Fashioned

$14.00

Barrel Old Fashioned

$14.00

Aged Four Roses Bourbon, Angostura bitters, cane syrup, orange twist, brandied cherry. Served on a large rock

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$12.00

House-Infused Ginger Vodka, lime, ginger syrup, Angostura bitters, ginger beer

Pine in my Coconut

$12.00

Pine in my Coconut

$12.00

Coconut rum, Pineapple juice, Lemon juice, Pomegranate juice, Ginger Simple

Ivory Linen

Ivory Linen

$12.00

New Amsterdam Gin, Fresh Lemon and Lime, Fresh Mint, Cane Sugar Syrup, Elderflower Liqueur

Margarita

Margarita

$12.00

Classic Margarita, Tequila, lemon, lime, Simple syrup, Naranja Orange liquor

Case Sale

Custom Case

Custom Case

$379.00

A custom case of personally curated wines by Jeff Back. This is a 'Trust me' mixed box of 12 bottles of wine with notes. All great premium wines at an amazing value. Support a local business versus a big box store this holiday season. Pick up starting December 2 at the Bistro. Retails for over $500! Cheers! Jeff Back

Sandwiches/Entrees

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$17.50

House ground short rib and bistro filet, Tillamook cheddar cheese, aioli, soft grilled ciabatta bun

Bacon Bourbon BBQ Burger

$17.75

Bacon Bourbon BBQ Burger

$17.75

House ground short rib and bistro filet, Applewood smoked bacon, Bourbon BBQ, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

BLTA

BLTA

$15.50

Griddled Dave's Killer Wheat bread, applewood smoked bacon, Romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli

California Chicken Club

$16.50

California Chicken Club

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, toasted brioche bun

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.50

Slow roasted pork shoulder seasoned with authentic Mexican spices, Piled on fresh flour tortillas and topped with house made Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese, avocado crema.

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Ground lamb with garlic and herbs, soy and worcestershire, mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, ciabatta bun

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Parmesan crusted sourdough bread, melted cheddar and swiss cheese, roasted tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Slow Braised pork shoulder, house bourbon BBQ, crispy onion strings, garlic aioli toasted brioche bun

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$19.50

Fresh seared salmon, Griddled Dave's Killer Wheat bread, romaine lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli.

Prime Rib French Dip

$19.00

Slow roasted Prime rib, thinly sliced and piled high, on a sourdough baguette, served with melted swiss cheese, Creamy horseradish aioli, and a side of au jus

Salads

Bistro Cobb

Bistro Cobb

$18.00

gf - Grilled fresh chicken, Point Reyes blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, soft boiled egg, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Steak & Blue Salad

$18.00

Steak & Blue Salad

$18.00

Grilled steak, mixed greens, Point Reyes blue cheese, julienne apples, red onions, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, maple Dijon vinaigrette

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Poached Salmon, organic greens, fried brussels sprouts, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, fried capers, chives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, parmesan cheese

Salmon Caesar

Salmon Caesar

$20.00

Fresh seared salmon, romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, shaved parmesan

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$17.50

Romaine and spring mix, grilled chicken, homemade black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$7.50

Small House Salad

$7.50

Organic mixed greens, toasted pepitas, Laura Chenel chevre, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, roasted tomatoes, house croutons, shaved parmesan

Small Plates/Sharables

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$17.50

Fresh Ahi, macadamia nuts, sweet onions, wakame, sesame seeds, cucumber sunomono, chili soy, over crispy wontons

Goat Cheese Fritters

$9.50

Goat Cheese Fritters

$9.50

Herb Laura Chenel Chevre, panko crusted, Peruvian green sauce

Steak and Potatoes

$18.00

Steak and Potatoes

$18.00

gf - Grilled steak, fondant potatoes, garlic aioli,balsamic reduction. Add prawns for surf n turf.

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$12.50

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$12.50

Crispy House battered fried artichoke hearts served with lemon caper olive aioli.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes

Pork Belly

$12.50

Marinated and slow braised pork belly, fried to crispy, served with a bourbon BBQ sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

House breaded chicken breasts with fries, fruit or salad

K-Mac n Cheese

$8.99

K-Mac n Cheese

$8.99

basic kids creamy macaroni and cheese with melted brie and mozzarella

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$8.99

mini corndogs with fries, fruit or salad

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids portion of fettucine with butter and cheese

PB &J

PB &J

$7.99

Wheat bread with peanut butter and strawberry preserves.

K- Flatbread

K- Flatbread

$7.99

Basic flatbread with melted mozzarella cheese

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Cake

$9.00

Sticky Toffee Cake

$9.00

Warm, rich and gooey cake with dark caramel and vanilla ice cream

Chocotorta

Chocotorta

$8.00

Layered with espresso, kahlua and amaretto dipped cookies, whipped cream cheese and dulce de leche, topped with chocolate ganache

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.00

Memberships

Club Member

Club Member

$295.00

• Stainless Steel Membership Card • VIP Mailing List • (1) Bottle of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $75) • Private link to reservations for up to 4 people. Additional $25 per person. • 10% Discount on entire check in the Bourbon Bar • 25% off Tasting Events and Special Whiskey Dinners

Group Member

Group Member

$495.00

• (2) Transferrable Copper Membership Cards. Share with your friends! • (2) Bottles of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $150) • Use of the Bourbon Bar up to 12 ppl. • 10% Discount on entire check when in the Bourbon Bar • 25% off Tasting Events and Special Whiskey Dinners

Infinity Member

Infinity Member

$550.00

• Black Card – Metal Membership Card • Personalized, engraved Infinity Decanter displayed in the Bourbon Bar. Fill and blend as you wish! • 2 Bottles of Back Bistro Barrel Selection Whiskey (Value $150) • Use of the Bourbon Bar up to 12 ppl. • Free Tasting Events and Special Dinners for 2 people. (up to $600 value) • 10% Discount on entire check in the Bourbon Bar • VIP Mailing List

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We survived Covid and are back for lunch, brunch and dinner! Join us at the bar for amazing cocktails or great wines. Make a reservation for indoor or patio dining online. Come and enjoy our Sunday Brunch 10-2pm.

Website

Location

230 Palladio Parkway, Suite1201, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery
Back Bistro image
Back Bistro image
Back Bistro image
Back Bistro image

Map
