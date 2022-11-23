American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Back Bistro
819 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
We survived Covid and are back for lunch, brunch and dinner! Join us at the bar for amazing cocktails or great wines. Make a reservation for indoor or patio dining online. Come and enjoy our Sunday Brunch 10-2pm.
Location
230 Palladio Parkway, Suite1201, Folsom, CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant