Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Brickyard Counter & Bar

990 Reviews

$$

4364 Town Center Blvd #128

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

BBQ Burger
Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Appetizers

Wings

$15.00

Brickyard Fries

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.00+

Burnt Tip Tacos (3)

$12.00

Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Lemon Garlic Skewers

$13.00

Burgers

Sinner's Burger

Sinner's Burger

$17.00
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$17.00
Peanut Butter Burger

Peanut Butter Burger

$17.00

Black N Bleu Burger

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Hamburger

$15.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Salads

Southwestern

$14.00

Fall

$14.00

Zesty Lemon Ceaser

$12.00

BBQ

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.00+

Full Rack of Ribs

$26.00+

Pulled Pork ALA CART

$10.00

Burnt Tips ALA CART

$10.00

Feast for 2

$35.00

A full rack of smoked then smothered pork ribs and a choice of two sides.

Family Feast

$65.00

A full rack of smoked then smothered pork ribs, 10 wings, 4 lemon garlic shrimp skewers and a side of fries. Feeds 3-4.

1/2 Rack COMBO

$20.00

1/2 rack of smoked then smothered pork ribs, served with coleslaw and bacon baked beans

Kids

KIDS Cheeseburger

$10.00

KIDS Hamburger

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Bakes Beans

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Take Brickyard food home! Order here and we will have it ready when you arrive.

Website

Location

4364 Town Center Blvd #128, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Directions

