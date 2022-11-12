India Oven imageView gallery
Indian

India Oven El Dorado Hills

225 Reviews

$$

4540 Post Street

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Order Again

Popular Items

VEGETABLE PAKORA
STUFFED PANEER PAKORA
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

STARTERS

TULSI SOUP

TULSI SOUP

$6.95

Basil tomato soup , shredded house-made cottage cheese

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$7.95

Triangular puff pastry, spiced hash potatoes, English peas, mint & tamarind chutneys

ALOO TIKKI CHAT

ALOO TIKKI CHAT

$7.95

Spiced hash potato patties, chickpea’s masala, sweet yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney, Sev sprinkle

STUFFED PANEER PAKORA

STUFFED PANEER PAKORA

$9.95

Chickpea batter-fried patties, house-made cottage cheese, mint & tamarind chutneys

LAMB SAMOSA

LAMB SAMOSA

$9.95

Turnover stuffed with minced meat and spices, deep-fried

SPICED CURRY LEAF CHICKEN

SPICED CURRY LEAF CHICKEN

$8.95

Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce

CRISPY PRAWNS KARAWARI

CRISPY PRAWNS KARAWARI

$11.95

Medium spiced prawns, semolina crusted & fried, mint & tamarind chutneys

FISH AMRITSARI

FISH AMRITSARI

$10.95

Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection

VEGETABLE PAKORA

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$7.95

Fresh vegetables dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection

CHAAT PAPRI

CHAAT PAPRI

$7.95

Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato tamarind and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt

TANDOORI

PANEER TIKKA BBQ

PANEER TIKKA BBQ

$17.95

House-made cottage cheese, BBQ Masala

BOTI KEBAB

BOTI KEBAB

$20.95

Superior farms lamb loin, house-made spiced marinade

TANDOORI CHICKEN

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$17.95

The’’ King of Kebabs’’ best known Indian delicacy & the tastiest way to barbeque chicken

MURGH MALAI TIKKA

MURGH MALAI TIKKA

$17.95

Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices

SPRING LAMB CHOPS

SPRING LAMB CHOPS

$25.95

Superior Farms lamb chops marinated in yogurt, herbs & spices

TANDOORI SALMON

TANDOORI SALMON

$21.95

Atlantic salmon, ginger, house-made garam masala, yogurt, chilies

ZAFFRANI JHINGA

ZAFFRANI JHINGA

$20.95

Prawns, saffron, yogurt, Indian Oven spice blend

VEGETARIAN

ALOO GOBI

ALOO GOBI

$16.95

Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian cuisine. It is yellowish in colour due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.

MUSHROOM MATAR

MUSHROOM MATAR

$16.95

mushrooms, green peas, spices, masala sauce

PANEER SAAGWALA

PANEER SAAGWALA

$16.95

Curry made from green leafy vegetables , Indian fresh cheese and contains a mix of spices known as garam masala and garlic. Try it with whole wheat roti or our classic butter naan

DAL MAKHANI

DAL MAKHANI

$16.95

Black lentils, simmered overnight, finished with garlic tomato butter sauce

NAWABI MALAI KOFTHA

NAWABI MALAI KOFTHA

$16.95

Soft dumplings of house-made cottage cheese, simmered in rich cream sauce

BAINGAN BHURTHA

BAINGAN BHURTHA

$16.95

Tandoor Roasted Eggplant, English Peas Masala

KHADAI PANEER

KHADAI PANEER

$16.95

Cottage cheese, Associated poppas, Garlic tomato sauce

SHAHI PANEER

SHAHI PANEER

$16.95

House-made cottage cheese, Onions, Cashew nuts creams

PUNJABI CHOLE

PUNJABI CHOLE

$14.95

Punjabi home-style chickpeas, braised in onion tomato Masala

NAVRATAN KORMA

NAVRATAN KORMA

$16.95

Nine fresh garden vegetables cooked in cashew nut creamy sauce and specially blended spices

PANNER TIKKA MASALA

PANNER TIKKA MASALA

$16.95

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes

CHICKEN, LAMB, SEAFOOD

CHILEAN SEA BASS

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$26.95

Pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass, coconut, ginger, chilies, Kerala Moilee Sauce

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN CURRY

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN CURRY

$17.95

House-made chicken curry, onion, chilies, cilantro

CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN

CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN

$17.95

Tandoori chicken, Creamy Tomato Fenugreek sauce

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

Tandoori chicken breast, creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek

LAMB VINDALOO

LAMB VINDALOO

$18.95

Hot and spicy lamb cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and a touch of fresh lemon juice

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$18.95

Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$18.95

boneless lamb, ginger, onion, tomato

JHINGA MALAI CURRY

JHINGA MALAI CURRY

$19.95

Tiger prawns, simmered in coconut & cream sauce

PUNJABI GOAT CURRY

PUNJABI GOAT CURRY

$18.95

Goat with bone cooked in yogurt and medium spices

LAMB CURRY

LAMB CURRY

$18.95

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in mild curry.

BIRYANI

LAMB DUM BIRYANI

LAMB DUM BIRYANI

$18.95

marinated goat, basmati rice, herbs, saffron

SEASONAL VEGETATABLE BIRYANI

SEASONAL VEGETATABLE BIRYANI

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts and golden raisins

HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI

HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI

$18.95

Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless chicken, cashew nuts and raisins

BREADS

BUTTER NAAN

BUTTER NAAN

$3.95

Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven

GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven

LACCHA PARATHA

LACCHA PARATHA

$4.95

Multi-layered wheat bread

WHOLE WHEAT ROTI

WHOLE WHEAT ROTI

$4.00

Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven

STUFFED PARATHA

STUFFED PARATHA

$6.95

stuffed with potatoes, spices

SPICED GOAT CHEESE KULCHA

SPICED GOAT CHEESE KULCHA

$6.95

Leavened refined flour bread with spiced goat cheese

CHEF'S BREAD BASKET

CHEF'S BREAD BASKET

$10.95

Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan

SIDES

BASMATI RICE

BASMATI RICE

$3.95

Basmati rice cooked to a perfect tenderness

CUCUMBER, MINT RAITA

CUCUMBER, MINT RAITA

$4.95

Churned yogurt, English cucumber, fresh mint

PAPAD

PAPAD

$3.95

Roasted lentil crisps, chutneys

MASALA FRIES

MASALA FRIES

$6.95

Maggi sauce

MIXED PICKLE

MIXED PICKLE

$2.99
MASALA ONIONS,LEMON, CHILLIES

MASALA ONIONS,LEMON, CHILLIES

$1.99

Tikka Sauce

$5.99

HOT & COLD BEVERAGES

MASALA CHAI(HOT)

MASALA CHAI(HOT)

$2.99

(Hot) Brewed tea with aromatic spices, milk

MANGO LASSI

MANGO LASSI

$4.95

Greek yogurt, mango puree

JEERA LASSI

JEERA LASSI

$4.95

Greek yogurt, toasted cumin, salt

SAN PELLEGRINO

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.95

Sparkling water

COCA COLA PRODUCTS

COCA COLA PRODUCTS

$2.95

DESSERTS

ELAICHI KHEER

ELAICHI KHEER

$7.95

Creamy rice dessert, delicately flavored with cardamom garnished with pistachio

GULAB JAMUN

GULAB JAMUN

$6.95

Cheese dumplings simmered in sugar syrup sauce & garnished with shredded coconut; served hot

RAS MALAI

RAS MALAI

$8.95

Soft poached house made cheese dumplings, in a reduced milk sauce, garnished with nuts

CARROT HALVA

CARROT HALVA

$7.95

Milk, saffron, almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins

ADULT WEEKDAY

LUNCH BUFFET WEEKDAY

$17.95

KIDS WEEKDAY

KIDS BUFFET WEEKDAY

$9.95

ADULT WEEKEND

LUNCH BUFFET WEEKEND

$19.95

KIDS WEEKEND

KIDS BUFFET WEEKEND

$10.95

Beer

805 Bond Ale

$7.00

Blue Moon Belgium White

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Ipa

$8.00

Hoptologist Double Ipa

$9.00

Sculpin Ipa

$8.00

Fort Rock Pilsner

$8.00

Revision

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Mango

$8.00

Farmers

$8.00

Taj Mahal

$12.00

Flying Horse

$12.00

Wine

Clos De Gilroy Grenache

$11.00

Bellenos 'Cuvee Rouge' Gamay/Pinot Blend

$12.00

Turley 'Juvenile' , Zinfandel

$14.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$15.00

Nv15 Cain Cuvee Boardeaux Blend

$16.00

Ludovicas Tinto, Terra Alta

$12.00

Terra Rouge Cotes De I'ouest Syrah

$13.00

Martin Ray Cabernet

$15.00

Jax

$14.00

Stone Cellars

$8.00

Noble Vines

$12.00

Rodney Strong

$12.00

Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir

$50.00

Frank Family, Pinot Noir

$45.00

Flowers, Pinot Noir

$60.00

Frank Family, Zinfandel

$45.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$45.00

Lust, Zinfandel

$60.00

Turley, Zinfandel

$60.00

Emmollo By Caymus, Merlot

$50.00

Rombauer, Merlot

$50.00

Caymus, Cabernet

$100.00

Newton Cabernet

$75.00

Rombauer, Cabernet

$80.00

Frank Family, Cabernet

$65.00

Jax Y3 Cabernet

$60.00

Frank Family Melot

$50.00

Mer Soliel "Reserve" Chardonnay

$12.00

Sandhi Reserve Chardonnay

$14.00

Alois Lageder Terra Alpina D.O.C., Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Brick & Mortar

$12.00

Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Stone Cellars

$8.00

Danzante Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Mer Soliel "Reserve" Chardonnay

$45.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$45.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$50.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$50.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Triennes Dry Rose

$10.00

Roederer Estate Rose

$55.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00

Roederer Estate Brut

$55.00

Louis Roederer Brut Premier

$90.00

Na Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Black Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Corkage

$15.00

Beer

805 Bond Ale

$5.00

Blue Moon Belgium White

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Ipa

$6.00

Hoptologist Double Ipa

$7.00

Sculpin Ipa

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Fort Rock Pilsner

$6.00

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00

Flying Horse

$8.00

Wine

Clos De Gilroy Grenache

$9.00

Bellenos 'Cuvee Rouge' Gamay/Pinot Blend

$10.00

Turley 'Juvenile' , Zinfandel

$12.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$13.00

Nv15 Cain Cuvee Boardeaux Blend

$14.00

Ludovicas Tinto, Terra Alta

$10.00

Terra Rouge Cotes De I'ouest Syrah

$11.00

Martin Ray Cabernet

$13.00

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Brick & Mortar

$10.00

Dr. L Riesling, Mosel

$8.00

Mer Soliel

$9.00

Sandhi Reserve Chardonnay

$12.00

Alois Lageder Terra Alpina D.O.C., Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Triennes Dry Rose

$8.00

Chandon Brut

$8.00

Appetizer Trays

Aloo Tiki Tray

Aloo Tiki Tray

$35.00+

Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)

Malai Tikka Tray

Malai Tikka Tray

$60.00+

Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

$25.00+

Different type of deep fried Pakora made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

$55.00+

A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Amritsari Fish Tray

Amritsari Fish Tray

$55.00+

It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Vegetable Somosa

Vegetable Somosa

$30.00+

Fried with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Tandori Chicken Tray

Tandori Chicken Tray

$60.00+

A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray

$55.00+

Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Chicken Chilli Tray

Chicken Chilli Tray

$65.00+

Crispy and flavorful is how I would describe this Chilli Chicken. Boneless chicken is marinated in Chinese sauces and fried until crispy, this is stir-fried with lots of ginger, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and sauces. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Gobi Manchurian Tray

Gobi Manchurian Tray

$55.00+

Gobi Manchurian is crispy fried cauliflower coated in a sweet, tangy, spicy, and umami-rich Indo-Chinese sauce that is finger-lickin' good. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Vegetarian Entrees

Panner Tika Bbq Tray

Panner Tika Bbq Tray

$60.00+

An Indian dish made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Saag Panner Tray

Saag Panner Tray

$55.00+

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Dal Makani Tray

Dal Makani Tray

$50.00+

Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Panner Kadhai Tray

Panner Kadhai Tray

$60.00+

Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Malai Kofta Tray

Malai Kofta Tray

$60.00+

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep-fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Baingan Bhurtha Tray

Baingan Bhurtha Tray

$55.00+

Baingan Bharta is a popular North Indian Punjabi dish of smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Shahi Panner Tray

Shahi Panner Tray

$60.00+

Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)