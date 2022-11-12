- Home
India Oven El Dorado Hills
225 Reviews
$$
4540 Post Street
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
STARTERS
TULSI SOUP
Basil tomato soup , shredded house-made cottage cheese
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Triangular puff pastry, spiced hash potatoes, English peas, mint & tamarind chutneys
ALOO TIKKI CHAT
Spiced hash potato patties, chickpea’s masala, sweet yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney, Sev sprinkle
STUFFED PANEER PAKORA
Chickpea batter-fried patties, house-made cottage cheese, mint & tamarind chutneys
LAMB SAMOSA
Turnover stuffed with minced meat and spices, deep-fried
SPICED CURRY LEAF CHICKEN
Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce
CRISPY PRAWNS KARAWARI
Medium spiced prawns, semolina crusted & fried, mint & tamarind chutneys
FISH AMRITSARI
Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection
VEGETABLE PAKORA
Fresh vegetables dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection
CHAAT PAPRI
Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato tamarind and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt
TANDOORI
PANEER TIKKA BBQ
House-made cottage cheese, BBQ Masala
BOTI KEBAB
Superior farms lamb loin, house-made spiced marinade
TANDOORI CHICKEN
The’’ King of Kebabs’’ best known Indian delicacy & the tastiest way to barbeque chicken
MURGH MALAI TIKKA
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices
SPRING LAMB CHOPS
Superior Farms lamb chops marinated in yogurt, herbs & spices
TANDOORI SALMON
Atlantic salmon, ginger, house-made garam masala, yogurt, chilies
ZAFFRANI JHINGA
Prawns, saffron, yogurt, Indian Oven spice blend
VEGETARIAN
ALOO GOBI
Aloo gobi is a vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent made with potatoes, cauliflower, and Indian spices. It is popular in Indian cuisine. It is yellowish in colour due to the use of turmeric, and occasionally contains kalonji and curry leaves.
MUSHROOM MATAR
mushrooms, green peas, spices, masala sauce
PANEER SAAGWALA
Curry made from green leafy vegetables , Indian fresh cheese and contains a mix of spices known as garam masala and garlic. Try it with whole wheat roti or our classic butter naan
DAL MAKHANI
Black lentils, simmered overnight, finished with garlic tomato butter sauce
NAWABI MALAI KOFTHA
Soft dumplings of house-made cottage cheese, simmered in rich cream sauce
BAINGAN BHURTHA
Tandoor Roasted Eggplant, English Peas Masala
KHADAI PANEER
Cottage cheese, Associated poppas, Garlic tomato sauce
SHAHI PANEER
House-made cottage cheese, Onions, Cashew nuts creams
PUNJABI CHOLE
Punjabi home-style chickpeas, braised in onion tomato Masala
NAVRATAN KORMA
Nine fresh garden vegetables cooked in cashew nut creamy sauce and specially blended spices
PANNER TIKKA MASALA
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes
CHICKEN, LAMB, SEAFOOD
CHILEAN SEA BASS
Pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass, coconut, ginger, chilies, Kerala Moilee Sauce
TRADITIONAL CHICKEN CURRY
House-made chicken curry, onion, chilies, cilantro
CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN
Tandoori chicken, Creamy Tomato Fenugreek sauce
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tandoori chicken breast, creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek
LAMB VINDALOO
Hot and spicy lamb cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and a touch of fresh lemon juice
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
boneless lamb, ginger, onion, tomato
JHINGA MALAI CURRY
Tiger prawns, simmered in coconut & cream sauce
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
Goat with bone cooked in yogurt and medium spices
LAMB CURRY
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in mild curry.
BIRYANI
BREADS
BUTTER NAAN
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven
GARLIC NAAN
Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven
LACCHA PARATHA
Multi-layered wheat bread
WHOLE WHEAT ROTI
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven
STUFFED PARATHA
stuffed with potatoes, spices
SPICED GOAT CHEESE KULCHA
Leavened refined flour bread with spiced goat cheese
CHEF'S BREAD BASKET
Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan
SIDES
HOT & COLD BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
ELAICHI KHEER
Creamy rice dessert, delicately flavored with cardamom garnished with pistachio
GULAB JAMUN
Cheese dumplings simmered in sugar syrup sauce & garnished with shredded coconut; served hot
RAS MALAI
Soft poached house made cheese dumplings, in a reduced milk sauce, garnished with nuts
CARROT HALVA
Milk, saffron, almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins
ADULT WEEKDAY
KIDS WEEKDAY
ADULT WEEKEND
KIDS WEEKEND
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Diabolique
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Beer
Wine
Na Beverages
Beer
Wine
Clos De Gilroy Grenache
Bellenos 'Cuvee Rouge' Gamay/Pinot Blend
Turley 'Juvenile' , Zinfandel
Davis Bynum Pinot Noir
Nv15 Cain Cuvee Boardeaux Blend
Ludovicas Tinto, Terra Alta
Terra Rouge Cotes De I'ouest Syrah
Martin Ray Cabernet
Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc
Brick & Mortar
Dr. L Riesling, Mosel
Mer Soliel
Sandhi Reserve Chardonnay
Alois Lageder Terra Alpina D.O.C., Pinot Grigio
Triennes Dry Rose
Chandon Brut
Appetizer Trays
Aloo Tiki Tray
Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)
Malai Tikka Tray
Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Mix Veg Pakora Tray
Different type of deep fried Pakora made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)
Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray
A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Amritsari Fish Tray
It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Vegetable Somosa
Fried with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)
Tandori Chicken Tray
A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray
Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Chicken Chilli Tray
Crispy and flavorful is how I would describe this Chilli Chicken. Boneless chicken is marinated in Chinese sauces and fried until crispy, this is stir-fried with lots of ginger, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and sauces. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)
Gobi Manchurian Tray
Gobi Manchurian is crispy fried cauliflower coated in a sweet, tangy, spicy, and umami-rich Indo-Chinese sauce that is finger-lickin' good. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Vegetarian Entrees
Panner Tika Bbq Tray
An Indian dish made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Saag Panner Tray
Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Dal Makani Tray
Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)
Panner Kadhai Tray
Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Malai Kofta Tray
Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep-fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Baingan Bhurtha Tray
Baingan Bharta is a popular North Indian Punjabi dish of smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Shahi Panner Tray
Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)