American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
University of Beer Roseville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
NOW OPEN! - At University of Beer “UoB” our idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality brew with genuine people, so in 2012 we created a beer lover’s paradise for that exact purpose. Our passion is beer. We believe that every craft beer has a story to tell and take great pride in showcasing the diverse and extraordinary works of America’s small and independent breweries, especially those from our local communities.
Location
1516 Euerka Road, Roseville, CA 95661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
No Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant