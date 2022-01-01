Carmichael restaurants you'll love

Go
Carmichael restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carmichael

Carmichael's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Carmichael restaurants

El Papagayo image

SEAFOOD

El Papagayo

5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEGAN SOYRIZO ROLLED TACOS$16.00
Corn tortilla, soyrizo, potato, tofu, lettuce, salsa, pico, guac, vegan cheese
2 STREET TACOS$8.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of filling (1), salsa, cilantro, onion, cheese
GUACAMOLE$6.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime
More about El Papagayo
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

5132 Arden Way, Carmichael

Avg 3.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$21.00
Pepperoni, Four Cheeses, Tomato Sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
with Roasted Beets, Mandarin Orange Segments, Pistachio, Goat Cheese Hibiscus Vinaigrette
Blackened Shrimp & Mango Salad$22.00
Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes over Chopped Romaine and Mixed Greens. Tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette and Topped with Mango Salsa
More about Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
Mesa Mercado image

 

Mesa Mercado

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B, Carmichael

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mesa Mercado
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Bella Bru Cafe - Carmichael

5038 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael

Avg 4.2 (2368 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lorraine$12.99
bacon, leeks, onions & gruyère cheese
White Chocolate Mocha$4.35
Streamed white chocolate milk and espresso
Smoked Salmon$12.59
capers, onions, fennel & goat cheese
More about Bella Bru Cafe - Carmichael
Restaurant banner

 

E Fire Group New Location

422 C Street, West Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about E Fire Group New Location
Map

More near Carmichael to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston