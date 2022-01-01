Willie's Burgers-Arden 5050 Arden Way
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Proudly serving the Sacramento region since 1991. Casual and friendly, Willies Arden is a great place to gather.
5050 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608
