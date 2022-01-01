Willie's Burgers-Arden 5050 Arden Way

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willie's Burgers-Arden

review star

No reviews yet

5050 Arden Way

Carmichael, CA 95608

HAMMERS & SLAMMERS

Hammer 1

Hammer 1

$5.15

Single patty, tomato, lettuce, sliced onions, Thousand Island

Hammer 2

Hammer 2

$5.55

Single patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, sliced onions, Thousand Island

Hammer 3

Hammer 3

$6.15

Double patty, tomato, lettuce, sliced onions, Thousand Island

Hammer 4

Hammer 4

$7.25

Double patty, double cheese, tomato, lettuce, sliced onion, Thousand Island

Hammer 5

Hammer 5

$7.75

Triple patty, double cheese, tomato, lettuce, sliced onions, Thousand Island

Slammer C

Slammer C

$5.45

Chili, single patty, mustard, pickles, tomato

Slammer CC

Slammer CC

$5.80

Chili, single patty, single cheese, mustard, pickles, tomato

Slammer DC

Slammer DC

$6.65

Chili, double patty, mustard, pickles, tomato, and diced onions

Slammer DCC

Slammer DCC

$7.35

Chili, double patty, double cheese, mustard, pickles, tomato, and diced onions

Slammer TCC

Slammer TCC

$7.98

Chili, triple patty, double cheese, mustard, pickles, tomato, and diced onions

HOT DOGS

Chili Slaw Dog

Chili Slaw Dog

$7.45

Chili, Willies House-Made Slaw, and 100% Beef dog

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$6.80

Willie's House-Made Slaw on a 100% Beef Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.30

Chili Dog

$6.30
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.60

SANDWICHES

Mozzarella Basil Tomato Sandwich

$7.65

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil with our special garlic aioli on a ciabatta bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Triple Cheese, No Meat

$4.60
Eggplant Sandwich

Eggplant Sandwich

$8.75

6oz CHARBROILED BURGERS

Bad Boy

Bad Boy

$8.85

6oz special blend patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island on a Sesame seed bun

Cheesy Bad Boy

Cheesy Bad Boy

$9.20

6oz special blend patty, single cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island on a Sesame seed bun

Double Cheesy Bad Boy

Double Cheesy Bad Boy

$12.95

2x 6oz special blend patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island on a Sesame seed bun

Teriyaki Pineapple Bad Boy

Teriyaki Pineapple Bad Boy

$9.50
Mushroom Onion Bad Boy

Mushroom Onion Bad Boy

$9.50
Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$6.75

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.75
Varsity Salad

Varsity Salad

$8.75
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Varsity Salad W/chicken

$11.75

Side Salad

$2.20

SHAREABLES

Fries

Fries

$3.10+

Shoestring fries

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$5.55+

Shoestring fries, Chili

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.90+

Fries, chili, cheese,

Zoo Fries

$5.75+
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$6.95

Fresh fried zucchini with garlic and parmesan.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.45

Chili Onion Rings

$7.95
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.00+

Ranch side

$0.27

Chili CHZ Ring

$6.75
Tamales

Tamales

$6.75
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.90
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.20

SIDE ITEMS

Slaw

$3.95

Cup of Chili

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.65
Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.85

8" flour tortilla, grilled chicken, Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.85

Motts Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chz Burger

$5.15

DRINKS

Coke product

$2.65+

Milk

$1.45

Mexican Coke

$3.60

Gatorade

$3.60

Monster

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Apple Juice

$1.50

TREATS

Beignet

$5.25
Beignets ala mode

Beignets ala mode

$6.75

Sundaes

$4.90

Shakes

$5.45

Gunther's Ice Cream blended with a flavor of your choice!

Canned/Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Two Rivers Cider

$6.00

Stella Artois

$4.25

Corona

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Proudly serving the Sacramento region since 1991. Casual and friendly, Willies Arden is a great place to gather.

5050 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608

