Mesa Mercado 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B, Carmichael, CA 95608
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lumberjacks - Sacramento - 5820 Madison Avenue
No Reviews
5820 Madison Avenue Sacramento, CA 95841
View restaurant
Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova - Zinfandel
4.3 • 2,200
2878 Zinfandel Dr Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
View restaurant