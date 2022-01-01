Mesa Mercado 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B

Mesa Mercado imageView gallery

To Start

Alitas de Tamarindo

$8.75

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Esquite

$9.50

Mexican Nachos

$11.00

My Guacamole

$10.75

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Tacos Dorados

$11.50

Tinga Toastadas

$12.95

Soups & Stews

Pozole Rojo

$16.95

Caldo de Cosecha

$13.00

Albondigas

$15.95

Caldo de Res

$16.75

Pablano Soup (cup)

$7.50

Salads

Ensalada Mixta

$9.95

Sauteed Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.75

Asada Tacos

$15.50

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Mother Earth- ENCHILADAS

$14.99

Mother Earth-BURRITO

$14.99

Mother Earth-TACOS

$13.99

Mother Earth_Quesadilla

$14.99

Pastor Burrito

$15.75

Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

The Show

Carne Asada and Enchilada

$19.95

Carnitas a la Mercado

$17.50

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.50

Chile en Nogada

$16.00

Chile Relleno

$16.25

Chile Verde

$16.95

Mar Y Tierra

$17.95

Mole Oaxaqueno

$17.95

Pollo del Mercado

$18.95

Tamal & Enchilada Combo

$16.95

Veracruzano Pescado

$17.75

Vegan

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.75

Ceviche (Vegan)

$11.50

Magica de Xoclati

$8.00

Mango Tostada

$8.95

Mole Negro

$16.95

Tacos de Papa (Vegan)

$11.95

Tamal de Mercado Vegan

$6.75

Tierra Madre-VEGAN

$13.95

Aztec enchiladas

$14.95

Poblano tostadas

$10.95

Kids

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

pollitos

$8.00

Desserts

Banana Cake

$8.00

bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

Churros & Ice Cream

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Mango Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Ala Carte

Enchilada ala cart

$5.50

Taco ala cart

$6.00

Sides

Add (1) Shrimp

$1.25

Aoili

$1.50

Avocado

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Chilies Toreado (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Green Sauce

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Mole Sauce

$2.50

Pico

$1.75

Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Butter

$1.50

Side Churro

$2.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Side Mango

$2.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Margaritas

7 Marharita

$7.00

Cadillac

$10.50

Jalapeno Marg

$9.50

La Sandia Margarita

$10.50

Mango Margarita

$10.00+

Mesa Mercado Margarita

$9.50+

Mexology Margarita

$11.00

Oaxaca in a Glass Margarita

$10.00

Pepino Picante Margarita

$10.00+

Tamarindo Sour Margarita

$10.00+

Virgen Margarita

$5.00

Cocktails

Cosmo

$10.00

En Las Nuves...

$9.50

Fruit Sangria

$9.50

Mercado Mojito

$9.50

Michelada

$8.50

Paloma

$10.50

Pure Passion

$9.95

Refreshing Kiss

$9.50

Vino-White

Bogle Chardonnay

$8.50

BTL Bogle Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Cline Mouvedre Rose

$30.00

BTL Hanna Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Robledo Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Robledo Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL The Calling Chardonnay

$50.00

GL Cline Mouvedre Rose

$8.00

GL Hanna Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL Pinot Gri

$9.00

GL Robledo Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Robledo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Segura Viudas

$7.00

GL The Calling Chardonnay

$15.00

Vino-Red

BTL Bogle Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Bogle Pino Noir

$30.00

BTL Sobon Rocky Top Zinfandel

$30.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

GL Bogle Cabernet

$9.95

GL Daou Cabernet

$15.00

GL Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Sobon Cabernet

$10.00

GL Sobon Rocky Top Zinfandel

$9.00

Beer

805 Blonde Ale

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed

$7.50

Hazy IPA

$7.50

Mango Cart

$7.50

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Track 7

$7.50

Victoria in the Bottle

$7.50

Liquor

1942

$25.00

Azuñia

$12.00

Cada Noble Rep

$16.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Rep

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Rep

$13.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Rep

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro Rep

$14.00

Frida Kahlo

$10.00

Frida Kahlo Rep

$12.00

Frida Kahlo Rep

$12.00

Gran Dovejo

$14.00

Gran Dovejo Rep

$15.00

Grand Dovejo Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Rep

$13.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Rep

$13.00

Mi Campo

$10.00

Mi Campo Rep

$12.00

Micampo Anejo

$13.00

Milagro

$11.00

Milagro Anejo

$13.00

Milagro Rep

$12.00

Siete Leguas

$12.00

Siete Leguas

$12.00

Siete Leguas Rep

$13.00

Siete Leguas Rep

$13.00

Tequila Ocho

$11.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Rep

$13.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Herradura Legend

$28.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bullet Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Chivas Regal 12

$11.00

Crow Royal

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Glenlivet12

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Macallan12

$12.00

Markers Mark

$12.00

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Greygoose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Purity

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Amaras

$12.00

La Luna

$14.00

Montelobos

$15.00

Sombra

$14.00

Tosba Black Label

$16.00

Tosba Espadin

$15.00

Tosba WARASH

$45.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Myers's

$9.00

Bombay S

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Lunch Specials

Carnita Torta

$13.95

One Item Combo Plate

$10.95

Two Item Combo Plate

$13.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.00

Dinner for Two (Take Out)

Pollo del Mercado for Two

$29.95

Carnitas a la Mercado for Two

$29.95

Patio Specials

Margaritas (3)

$27.00

Beers (3)

$15.00

Drinks (Copy)

Coffee

$3.25

coke

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Horchata

$3.75

Ice T

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Pellegrino

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B, Carmichael, CA 95608

Directions

Gallery
Mesa Mercado image

