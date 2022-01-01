El Papagayo imageView gallery

El Papagayo

1,149 Reviews

$$

5804 Marconi Ave

Carmichael, CA 95608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC MARGARITA

BOTTLES/CANS

BOHEMIA

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$5.00

ODOULS (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$5.00

BUDLIGHT

$5.00

805

$5.00

STRAINGE BEAST PASSIONFRUIT

$9.00

MANGOCART

$5.00

Modelo Bot

$6.00

LIQUOR

WELL VODKA

$7.00

WELL VODKA SODA

$7.00

WELL VODKA COKE

$7.00

WELL VODKA TONIC

$7.00

WELL MULE

$9.00

KETTLE ONE

$9.00

KETTLE SODA

$9.00

KETTLE COKE

$9.00

KETTLE MULE

$11.00

KETTLE TONIC

$9.00

TITOS

$9.00

WELL GIN

$7.00

WELL GIN SODA

$7.00

WELL GIN TONIC

$7.00

WELL GIN COKE

$7.00

AVIATION GIN

$11.00

AVIATION SODA

$11.00

AVIATION TONIC

$11.00

AVIATION COKE

$11.00

WELL BLANCO

$7.00

WELL REPOSADO

$7.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$9.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$13.00

CODIGO BLANCO

$17.00

CODIGO REPOSADO

$20.00

MI COMPO BLANCO

$9.00

DAHLIA

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

WELL RUM

$7.00

WELL RUM COKE

$7.00

WELL RUM SODA

$7.00

WELL RUM TONIC

$7.00

BLACK RUM

$11.00

WELL WHISKEY

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY COKE

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY SODA

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY TONIC

$7.00

JAMESON

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Makers

$11.00

VIDA

$11.00

SILENCIO

$12.00

SOFT DRINKS

JARRITOS LIME

$3.00

JARRITOS MANDRINE

$3.00

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$3.00

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

JARRITOS TAMARIND

$3.00

HORCHATA

$4.00

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

WINE

RED

$7.00

WHITE

$7.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARIA

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

SEASONAL COCKTAIL

$9.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$9.00

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$9.00

GUAVA MULE

$9.00

DIRTY HORCHATA

$9.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

CHELADA

$8.00

PALOMA

$9.00

TEQUILA OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

PINA COLADA

$9.00

OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

OAXACA OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

FROZEN MARG

$10.00

HIBISCUS TODDY

$9.00

PG OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

BOOZY PEP HOT COCO

$9.00

POLOMA

$9.00

MANGONADA

$10.00

FROZEN MARG

$10.00

$5 Classic Marg

$5.00

$5 Blackberry Marg

$5.00

ORANGE GUAVA SANGRIA

$9.00

100 Degree Slush

$5.00

Janelle Party Cocks

$5.00

DRAFT

CORONA

$7.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

SERRIA NEVADA HAZZY IPA

$8.00

FARMERS VALLE

$8.00

TRACK 7 DAYLIGHT

$8.00

MODS

NO BEANS

NO CHEESE

NO CILANTRO

NO GUAC

NO LETTUCE

NO MUSHROOMS

NO OIL

NO ONION

NO PICO

NO RICE

NO SALSA

NO SAUCE

NO SOUR CREAM

NO TOMATO

NO SALT

ADD CARNE ASADA

$3.00

ADD CARNITAS

$3.00

ADD AL PASTOR

$3.00

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

ADD CHICKEN

$3.00

ADD CRISPY CAULIFLOUR

$2.00

ADD CRISPY TOFU

$2.00

ADD GRILLED ONIONS

$1.00

ADD GUAC

$1.00

ADD LETTUCE

$0.50

ADD PICO

$0.50

ADD POTATOES

$2.00

ADD SHRIMP

$4.00

ADD SOUR CREAM

$1.00

ADD SOYRIZO

$2.00

ADD NOPALES

$2.00

ADD VEGAN CHEESE

$1.00

16 OZ SALSA

$8.00

SAME PLATE

VERDE

ADD WILD MUSHROOMS

$2.00

ADD FAJITA VEGGIES

$2.00

DOUBLE MEAT

$5.00

EXTRA CRISPY

WET GREEN

$1.00

ADD DIABLA SAUCE

$1.00

WET RED

$1.00

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF GUAC

$1.00

SIDE OF PICO

$0.50

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SUB FLOUR TORTS

SUB MOLE

SUB REFRIED BEANS

SUB REG CHEESE

SUB WHOLE BEANS

SUB SHRIMP

$3.00

SUB FISH

$3.00

BEANS ON SIDE

CHEESE ON SIDE

GUAC ON SIDE

PICO ON SIDE

RICE ON SIDE

SOUR CREAM ON SIDE

SIDE AVO SALSA

SIDE CHIP SALSA

SIDE EXTRA HOT SALSA

SIDE MANGO PICO

SIDE PICKLED VEG

SIDE OF MOLE

$2.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

ADD JACKFRUIT

$2.00

ADD JACKFRUIT

$2.00

ADD JACKFRUIT

$2.00

Sauce On Side

Add Mole

$1.00

Side Of Onions

15 Per Person

$15.00

WET MOLE

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a taste of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Location

5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608

Directions

Gallery
El Papagayo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mesa Mercado - 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste B Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
Willie's Burgers-Arden - 5050 Arden Way
orange starNo Reviews
5050 Arden Way Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
orange star3.5 • 550
5132 Arden Way Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
Lumberjacks - Sacramento - 5820 Madison Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5820 Madison Avenue Sacramento, CA 95841
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova - Zinfandel
orange star4.3 • 2,200
2878 Zinfandel Dr Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
View restaurantnext
ROOSTARZ - Rancho Cordova, CA
orange starNo Reviews
10750 Olson Drive Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmichael

Bella Bru Cafe - Carmichael
orange star4.2 • 2,368
5038 Fair Oaks Blvd Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
River City Brewing Company - Carmichael CA
orange star4.2 • 523
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd Carmichael, CA 95608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmichael
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston