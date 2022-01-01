Antelope restaurants you'll love

Antelope restaurants
Must-try Antelope restaurants

Falafel Corner - Walerga image

 

Falafel Corner - Walerga

7897 Walerga Road Suite #117, Antelope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Platter$15.99
Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
Chicken Platter$14.99
CHicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
Gyro Platter$14.99
Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
More about Falafel Corner - Walerga
Fire Wings Antelope image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Antelope

4400 Elverta Road, Antelope

Avg 2.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Antelope
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba image

 

Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba

7893 Walerga Rd #105, Antelope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Birdie Lumpia
Chicken filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.
Longsilog$13.00
Sweet and savory Filipino sausage links served over a bed of housemade garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.
The Classic Lumpia
Pork filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.
More about Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Antelope

Chicken Sandwiches

