Antelope restaurants you'll love

More about Falafel Corner - Walerga
Falafel Corner - Walerga
7897 Walerga Road Suite #117, Antelope
|Popular items
|Combo Platter
|$15.99
Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
|Chicken Platter
|$14.99
CHicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
|Gyro Platter
|$14.99
Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
More about Fire Wings Antelope
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Antelope
4400 Elverta Road, Antelope
|Popular items
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
More about Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba
7893 Walerga Rd #105, Antelope
|Popular items
|The Birdie Lumpia
Chicken filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.
|Longsilog
|$13.00
Sweet and savory Filipino sausage links served over a bed of housemade garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.
|The Classic Lumpia
Pork filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.