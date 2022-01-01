Napa restaurants you'll love

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa

Napa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Napa restaurants

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$16.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
Chopped Chicken$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grapes, Apples, Celery Root, Creamy Yogurt Dressing
Green Goddess$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
More about Gott's Roadside
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market image

 

Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market

610 First Street Suite 19, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Lacinto Caesar$13.00
Kettle Chips$3.00
Froze$10.00
More about Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
La Morenita Market image

 

La Morenita Market

2434 Jefferson Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (3319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Tacos de Papa$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
3 Tacos a la Plancha$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
Torta Regular$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about La Morenita Market
The Forge Handcrafted Pizza image

 

The Forge Handcrafted Pizza

155 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine, breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.00
golden fried with lemon vinaigrette, sea salt, parmesan
BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
with buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
More about The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
Southside image

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket$29.00
10 piece bucket
Chilaquiles$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
NEW! Avocado Toast$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
More about Southside
Milestone Provisions image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Milestone Provisions

610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
King Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$14.50
Herb bread, cucumber ribbons, avocado, red onions, sweet peppers, butter lettuce, sunflower seed vinaigrette
Pastrami on Rye$14.00
New York rye bread, Five Dot Ranch pastrami, swiss cheese, hot mustard
BBQ Ribs$14.00
Two beef back ribs with bbq sauce served with grilled herb bread and pickled plums.
More about Milestone Provisions
Taqueria Maria image

 

Taqueria Maria

640 3rd St, Napa

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Burrito$12.45
Quesadilla Suiza de Harina$11.50
Taco Pescado$3.75
More about Taqueria Maria
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca image

PIZZA

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

1260 Main St, Napa

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$20.00
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.
Caesar Manciata$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan.
Salsiccia$23.00
Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
Southside Catering image

TACOS

Southside Catering

135 Gasser Dr, Napa

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken (boxed lunch)$19.50
2 pieces of organic Fulton Valley buttermilk fried chicken served picnic style with a biscuit, a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
California Style Banh Mi (boxed lunch)$19.50
grilled lemon coriander chicken, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and herb greens on a fresh roll with a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Smoked Chicken Salad (boxed lunch)$19.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
More about Southside Catering
La Taberna image

TAPAS

La Taberna

815 Main Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pintxo Piquillo$3.00
Piquillo pepper, stuffed with idiazabal cheese and cooked a la plancha. Drizzled with honey and dusted with black pepper. One per order.
Pig Ears$9.00
A favorite at La Taberna. Crispy pig ears. Calabrian chile sauce and mint.
Pork Belly$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
More about La Taberna
Asian Fusion Cuisine image

 

Asian Fusion Cuisine

2555 Kilburn Ave, Napa

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Rolls (4)$7.50
Vegetable Spring Rolls, Filled with fresh cabbage, carrots, Crispy and tender. A cousin of the traditional egg roll.
Mongolian Beef$12.45
Thin slices of flank steak, sautéed with minced garlic and ginger, Onions and Scallions. Tossed all together you'll be chowing down on a mouthwatering Dish. A staple of Taiwan, and signature dish of American Chinese Cuisine.
Honey Walnut Prawns$14.95
Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts.
More about Asian Fusion Cuisine
La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chilaquiles$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
Soda Canyon Store image

 

Soda Canyon Store

4006 Silverado Trail, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
custom sandwich$10.00
build your own Soda Canyon Store treat! Your choice of deli meats or vegetarian basics on your choice of bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
breakfast sandwich$8.75
choose bacon, ham, chorizo or meatless with fried eggs, anerican cheese on toasted sourdough sliced
breakfast burrito$8.75
choose bacon, chorizo, ham or meatless with scrambled eggs, potatoes, American cheese & housemade salsa
*corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl option available
More about Soda Canyon Store
Ca' Momi Osteria image

PIZZA

Ca' Momi Osteria

1141 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
pollo fritto$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
arancine (vegetarian)$12.00
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes
More about Ca' Momi Osteria
ZuZu Tapas & Paella image

 

ZuZu Tapas & Paella

829 Main St, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arros Negra$38.00
Our Black Paella
Squid Ink, Bomba Rice, Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and a daily Fish.
## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
Flat Iron$14.00
Akaushi Flat-Iron Steak from Snake River Ranch with roasted jalapeño chimichurri.
ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2$32.00
This veggie paella is vegan. Made with the a deep mushroom base and fresh seasonal vegetables ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
More about ZuZu Tapas & Paella
Tarla Mediterranean Grill image

GRILL

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

1480 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (4400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN KEBAB$29.00
36 Hours Mediterranean Spiced Marinated Chick-en Breast, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri
SHORT RIBS$36.00
Roasted Mushroom-White Truffle Risotto,
Beef Au Jus, Kale, Spicy Pickled Cherry Peppers
Chicken Doner(Gyro)$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Kebab on Pita**\t
Chicken Kebab / Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Salad / Greek Fries
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Southside image

 

Southside

2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Salad.$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
Chilaquiles$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs
More about Southside
Banner pic

PIZZA

Bistro Don Giovanni

4110 Howard lane, Napa

Avg 4.7 (9755 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEET & HARICOT VERTS$17.00
avocado, fennel, roquefort vinaigrette
INSALATA MISTA$17.00
chicories, pears, candied walnuts
goat cheese, pomegranate
moscatel vinaigrette
TRICOLORE$16.00
radicchio, arugula, endive, lemon, olive oil
More about Bistro Don Giovanni
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar image

 

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar

1001 second st, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Namaste Indian Bistro

1408 clay street, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichok Pakora$9.00
More about Namaste Indian Bistro
Frida's Mexican Grill image

 

Frida's Mexican Grill

1533 Trancas St, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexitacos$9.95
Scrambled Burrito$8.50
Side of guacamole$3.00
More about Frida's Mexican Grill
Loveski Deli image

 

Loveski Deli

610 First Street, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Loveski Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Osha Thai - Napa

1142 main street, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Osha Thai - Napa
Restaurant banner

 

Winstons Cafe and Bakery

1517 3rd st, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Napa

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chilaquiles

Super Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Enchiladas

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston