Napa restaurants you'll love
Napa's top cuisines
Must-try Napa restaurants
More about Norman Rose Tavern
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.95
Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus
|Chopped Chicken
|$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Grapes, Apples, Celery Root, Creamy Yogurt Dressing
|Green Goddess
|$14.95
Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
|Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets
|$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
More about Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market
610 First Street Suite 19, Napa
|Popular items
|Kale Lacinto Caesar
|$13.00
|Kettle Chips
|$3.00
|Froze
|$10.00
More about La Morenita Market
La Morenita Market
2434 Jefferson Street, Napa
|Popular items
|4 Tacos de Papa
|$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
|3 Tacos a la Plancha
|$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
|Torta Regular
|$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
155 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
romaine, breadcrumbs, shaved parmesan
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$10.00
golden fried with lemon vinaigrette, sea salt, parmesan
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$15.00
with buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
More about Southside
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket
|$29.00
10 piece bucket
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
|NEW! Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
More about Milestone Provisions
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Milestone Provisions
610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa
|Popular items
|King Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$14.50
Herb bread, cucumber ribbons, avocado, red onions, sweet peppers, butter lettuce, sunflower seed vinaigrette
|Pastrami on Rye
|$14.00
New York rye bread, Five Dot Ranch pastrami, swiss cheese, hot mustard
|BBQ Ribs
|$14.00
Two beef back ribs with bbq sauce served with grilled herb bread and pickled plums.
More about Taqueria Maria
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
|Popular items
|Super Burrito
|$12.45
|Quesadilla Suiza de Harina
|$11.50
|Taco Pescado
|$3.75
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
PIZZA
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
1260 Main St, Napa
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$20.00
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.
|Caesar Manciata
|$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan.
|Salsiccia
|$23.00
Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.
More about Southside Catering
TACOS
Southside Catering
135 Gasser Dr, Napa
|Popular items
|Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken (boxed lunch)
|$19.50
2 pieces of organic Fulton Valley buttermilk fried chicken served picnic style with a biscuit, a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
|California Style Banh Mi (boxed lunch)
|$19.50
grilled lemon coriander chicken, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and herb greens on a fresh roll with a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
|Smoked Chicken Salad (boxed lunch)
|$19.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
More about La Taberna
TAPAS
La Taberna
815 Main Street, Napa
|Popular items
|Pintxo Piquillo
|$3.00
Piquillo pepper, stuffed with idiazabal cheese and cooked a la plancha. Drizzled with honey and dusted with black pepper. One per order.
|Pig Ears
|$9.00
A favorite at La Taberna. Crispy pig ears. Calabrian chile sauce and mint.
|Pork Belly
|$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
More about Asian Fusion Cuisine
Asian Fusion Cuisine
2555 Kilburn Ave, Napa
|Popular items
|Veggie Rolls (4)
|$7.50
Vegetable Spring Rolls, Filled with fresh cabbage, carrots, Crispy and tender. A cousin of the traditional egg roll.
|Mongolian Beef
|$12.45
Thin slices of flank steak, sautéed with minced garlic and ginger, Onions and Scallions. Tossed all together you'll be chowing down on a mouthwatering Dish. A staple of Taiwan, and signature dish of American Chinese Cuisine.
|Honey Walnut Prawns
|$14.95
Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts.
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
|Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
More about Soda Canyon Store
Soda Canyon Store
4006 Silverado Trail, Napa
|Popular items
|custom sandwich
|$10.00
build your own Soda Canyon Store treat! Your choice of deli meats or vegetarian basics on your choice of bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
|breakfast sandwich
|$8.75
choose bacon, ham, chorizo or meatless with fried eggs, anerican cheese on toasted sourdough sliced
|breakfast burrito
|$8.75
choose bacon, chorizo, ham or meatless with scrambled eggs, potatoes, American cheese & housemade salsa
*corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl option available
More about Ca' Momi Osteria
PIZZA
Ca' Momi Osteria
1141 1st St, Napa
|Popular items
|pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
|pollo fritto
|$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
|arancine (vegetarian)
|$12.00
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes
More about ZuZu Tapas & Paella
ZuZu Tapas & Paella
829 Main St, Napa
|Popular items
|Arros Negra
|$38.00
Our Black Paella
Squid Ink, Bomba Rice, Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and a daily Fish.
## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
|Flat Iron
|$14.00
Akaushi Flat-Iron Steak from Snake River Ranch with roasted jalapeño chimichurri.
|ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2
|$32.00
This veggie paella is vegan. Made with the a deep mushroom base and fresh seasonal vegetables ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill
GRILL
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 1st St, Napa
|Popular items
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$29.00
36 Hours Mediterranean Spiced Marinated Chick-en Breast, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri
|SHORT RIBS
|$36.00
Roasted Mushroom-White Truffle Risotto,
Beef Au Jus, Kale, Spicy Pickled Cherry Peppers
|Chicken Doner(Gyro)
|$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Kebab on Pita**\t
Chicken Kebab / Spicy Aioli / Cabbage Salad / Greek Fries
More about Southside
Southside
2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Salad.
|$16.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs
More about Bistro Don Giovanni
PIZZA
Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard lane, Napa
|Popular items
|BEET & HARICOT VERTS
|$17.00
avocado, fennel, roquefort vinaigrette
|INSALATA MISTA
|$17.00
chicories, pears, candied walnuts
goat cheese, pomegranate
moscatel vinaigrette
|TRICOLORE
|$16.00
radicchio, arugula, endive, lemon, olive oil
More about Namaste Indian Bistro
Namaste Indian Bistro
1408 clay street, Napa
|Popular items
|Artichok Pakora
|$9.00
More about Frida's Mexican Grill
Frida's Mexican Grill
1533 Trancas St, Napa
|Popular items
|Mexitacos
|$9.95
|Scrambled Burrito
|$8.50
|Side of guacamole
|$3.00
More about Loveski Deli
Loveski Deli
610 First Street, Napa
More about Osha Thai - Napa
Osha Thai - Napa
1142 main street, Napa
More about Winstons Cafe and Bakery
Winstons Cafe and Bakery
1517 3rd st, Napa