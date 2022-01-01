Yountville restaurants you'll love

Go
Yountville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yountville

Yountville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Yountville restaurants

Southside image

 

Southside

6752 Washington, Yountville

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW! Avocado Toast$9.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
Barbacoa Bowl$17.50
smoked pork shoulder, black beans, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chips
Housemade Granola$10.00
organic oats, smoked almonds, dried cherries, coconut, served with yogurt or milk
More about Southside
La Calenda image

 

La Calenda

6518 Washington Street, Yountville

Avg 3.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$16.50
two fried fish tacos with chipotle mayo, cilantro, cabbage, lime, hot sauce
Quesadilla$14.00
slow-roasted pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua cheese, salsa avocado tomatillo
Refried Beans$7.00
refried black beans, queso fresco
More about La Calenda
Christmas Eve Pickup image

 

La Calenda Gameday Catering

6518 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"Ready to Reheat" - Tamal de Pollo en Salsa Verde
chicken tamal in salsa verde, steamed in corn husk. "heating instructions included"
Salsa Mixe 8oz$9.00
8 oz
Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)$150.00
Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Tacos, Chips & Guacamole, Salsa Mixe, Shrimp Cocktail, Rice & Beans, Tortillas ( 21ct)
More about La Calenda Gameday Catering
Banner pic

 

Regiis Ova Caviar Lounge

6480 Washington St, Yountville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread Man$5.25
gingerbread cookie hand decorated with royal icing
Bouchon Brownie Gift Pack$10.00
6 pieces of our signature petite chocolate brownies with semi-sweet morsels
Gingerbread Macaron$4.50
gingerbread spiced macaron filled with cream cheese frosting
More about Regiis Ova Caviar Lounge
Ad Hoc & Addendum image

 

Ad Hoc & Addendum

6476 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Bucket of Fried Chicken$50.00
A large bucket of 12-14 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Small Bucket of Fried Chicken$30.00
A small bucket of 6-8 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 250ml$3.00
More about Ad Hoc & Addendum
Bouchon Bakery Yountville image

 

Bouchon Bakery Yountville

6528 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Macaron$4.75
dark chocolate ganache
Almond Croissant$5.50
almond frangipane, toasted almonds
Strawberry Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Valrhona strawberry chocolate
More about Bouchon Bakery Yountville
Ciccio image

 

Ciccio

6770 Washington St, Yountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Pizza$26.00
Taleggio, Lemon, Crispy Herbs
Margherita Pizza$26.00
More about Ciccio
Ad Hoc image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Ad Hoc

6476 Washington Street, Yountville

Avg 4 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Modicum, Blanc de Blancs, Sparkling Wine$85.00
Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, North Coast 2017 750ML
More about Ad Hoc
Restaurant banner

PASTA

Bottega Napa Valley

6525 Washington Street Suite A9, Yountville

Avg 4.4 (17585 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bottega Napa Valley
Restaurant banner

PASTA

Bottega Napa Valley

6525 Washington Street Suite A9, Yountville

Avg 4.4 (17585 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bottega Napa Valley

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yountville

Barbacoas

Macarons

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Yountville to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston