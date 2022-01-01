Yountville restaurants you'll love
More about Southside
Southside
6752 Washington, Yountville
|Popular items
|NEW! Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$17.50
smoked pork shoulder, black beans, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chips
|Housemade Granola
|$10.00
organic oats, smoked almonds, dried cherries, coconut, served with yogurt or milk
More about La Calenda
La Calenda
6518 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|Pescado Tacos
|$16.50
two fried fish tacos with chipotle mayo, cilantro, cabbage, lime, hot sauce
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
slow-roasted pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua cheese, salsa avocado tomatillo
|Refried Beans
|$7.00
refried black beans, queso fresco
More about La Calenda Gameday Catering
La Calenda Gameday Catering
6518 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|"Ready to Reheat" - Tamal de Pollo en Salsa Verde
chicken tamal in salsa verde, steamed in corn husk. "heating instructions included"
|Salsa Mixe 8oz
|$9.00
8 oz
|Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)
|$150.00
Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Tacos, Chips & Guacamole, Salsa Mixe, Shrimp Cocktail, Rice & Beans, Tortillas ( 21ct)
More about Regiis Ova Caviar Lounge
Regiis Ova Caviar Lounge
6480 Washington St, Yountville
|Popular items
|Gingerbread Man
|$5.25
gingerbread cookie hand decorated with royal icing
|Bouchon Brownie Gift Pack
|$10.00
6 pieces of our signature petite chocolate brownies with semi-sweet morsels
|Gingerbread Macaron
|$4.50
gingerbread spiced macaron filled with cream cheese frosting
More about Ad Hoc & Addendum
Ad Hoc & Addendum
6476 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|Large Bucket of Fried Chicken
|$50.00
A large bucket of 12-14 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|Small Bucket of Fried Chicken
|$30.00
A small bucket of 6-8 pieces of our famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 250ml
|$3.00
More about Bouchon Bakery Yountville
Bouchon Bakery Yountville
6528 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|Chocolate Macaron
|$4.75
dark chocolate ganache
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
almond frangipane, toasted almonds
|Strawberry Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
Valrhona strawberry chocolate
More about Ciccio
Ciccio
6770 Washington St, Yountville
|Popular items
|Potato Pizza
|$26.00
Taleggio, Lemon, Crispy Herbs
|Margherita Pizza
|$26.00
More about Ad Hoc
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Ad Hoc
6476 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|Modicum, Blanc de Blancs, Sparkling Wine
|$85.00
Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs, North Coast 2017 750ML