Bakeries
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bouchon Bakery - Yountville

review star

No reviews yet

6528 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Almond Croissant
Pistachio Macaron
Pain au Chocolat

PASTRY

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.75

almond frangipane, toasted almonds

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

fresh blueberries, almond streusel

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.50

caramelized butter croissant

Apple Crumb Bun

Apple Crumb Bun

$5.50

Viennoise bun, filled with pastry cream, apples and oat streusel

Chocolate Éclair

Chocolate Éclair

$6.75Out of stock

K+M chocolate pastry cream

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$7.50

lemon curd, toasted meringue

OhOh

OhOh

$6.75Out of stock

chocolate sponge cake, chantilly cream, dark chocolate shell

COOKIES

Caramel Macaron

Caramel Macaron

$4.75

salted caramel butter

Pistachio Macaron

Pistachio Macaron

$4.75

pistachio buttercream

Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$4.75

dark chocolate ganache

Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$4.75

vanilla buttercream

Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$4.75

raspberry buttercream and raspberry jam

Passion Fruit Macaron

Passion Fruit Macaron

$4.75

passion fruit ganache

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$4.25

dark chocolate chunks and semi sweet chips

BREADS

Cheese Roll

Cheese Roll

$5.75Out of stock

baguette twisted with Comte cheese

Salted Pretzel

Salted Pretzel

$4.75
Baguette

Baguette

$4.50
Epi Baguette

Epi Baguette

$4.75

wheat-shaped baguette

French Batard

French Batard

$5.25Out of stock

SAVORY

Ham, Egg & Cheese Danish

Ham, Egg & Cheese Danish

$10.00

Parisian-style ham, Swiss cheese, egg custard, comte cheese

Ham & Cheese Baguette

Ham & Cheese Baguette

$12.50

Parisian-style ham, Swiss cheese, dijon mustard butter

Tuna Niçoise

Tuna Niçoise

$13.50

Pole-caught American tuna salad, olive tapenade, garlic aioli, romaine lettuce

Turkey Cranberry

Turkey Cranberry

$12.50

roasted turkey, cranberry chutney, aged white cheddar, arugula, pickled red onion, house-made sage aioli on a cornmeal dutch crunch roll

Piquillo Pepper-Manchego

Piquillo Pepper-Manchego

$12.00

frisée lettuce, piquillo peppers, pickled red onions, sliced cucumbers, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, garlic aioli, manchego cheese on a French baguette

PACKAGED

Bouchon Package

Bouchon Package

$13.00

six of our namesake cork-shaped chocolate brownies

Chocolate Almond Toffee

Chocolate Almond Toffee

$11.50

house-made toffee coated with dark chocolate and toasted almonds

Salted Caramel Peanut Popcorn

Salted Caramel Peanut Popcorn

$9.50

house-made salted caramel popcorn, whole roasted peanuts

Shortbread Gift Package

Shortbread Gift Package

$8.50Out of stock

eight shortbread cookies

Fuhgeddaboudit

Fuhgeddaboudit

$6.50

vanilla Rice Krispies treat, salted caramel, milk chocolate, fleur de sel

BEVERAGE

Coffee

$2.75+

Bouchon blend coffee is a medium-dark roast with notes of smooth caramel, dried apricot, bittersweet chocolate and aromatic wood

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz. can

Coke

Coke

$3.00

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz. can

Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$4.00

340 ml bottle

Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$4.00

340 ml bottle

Open Water Still

Open Water Still

$3.00

500 ml bottle

Open Water Sparkling

Open Water Sparkling

$3.00

500 ml bottle

All hours
Sunday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:01 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Chef Thomas Keller’s unique twist on French boulangerie fare, offering gourmet sandwiches, and a wide range of desserts including artisanal viennoiserie, pastries, tarts, and cookies.

Website

Location

6528 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

