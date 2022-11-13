Bakeries
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
All hours
|Sunday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|3:01 am - 2:59 am
Chef Thomas Keller’s unique twist on French boulangerie fare, offering gourmet sandwiches, and a wide range of desserts including artisanal viennoiserie, pastries, tarts, and cookies.
6528 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
