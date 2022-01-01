Sonoma restaurants you'll love

Sonoma restaurants
Toast
  • Sonoma

Sonoma's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Caterers
Steakhouses
Must-try Sonoma restaurants

The Red Grape image

 

The Red Grape

529 first st. west, SONOMA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Chicken$17.00
Romaine, chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, cilantro, jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle vinaigrette.
Greek$13.75
Romaine, lemon vinaigrette, kalamata olives, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, fresh mint, pita chips.
BBQ Chicken$22.50
Chicken breast, bacon, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella, gouda.
Ram's Gate Winery image

 

Ram's Gate Winery

28700 Arnold Dr, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Budino - Sold Out!$6.00
Creme Anglaise, Hazelnut Soil
The Board - Sold Out!$18.00
(2) Cheeses, (2) Charcuterie Items, Candied Almonds, Fig & Fennel Marmalade, Olives, Crostini
Cheese + Charcuterie$18.00
(2) Cheeses, (2) Charcuterie Items, Candied Almonds, Fig & Fennel Marmalade, Olives, Crostini
Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee image

 

Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee

23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farm Harvest Salad$15.00
Kales and Chards, Apples, Marinated Fennel, Toasted Pecan, Ricotta Salata, Pomegranate, Sumac Dressing
Herbed French Fries$8.00
Fresh Herbs, Citrus Aioli
Bacon Egg & Cheese$7.00
Smoked Bacon, Sunny-Side up Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Warm Brioche Bun
La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Salad$11.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.
Guacamole$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro and lime.
Tortilla Soup$12.00
A favorite among customers and employees alike!! Fresh roasted chicken in light broth with vegetables, cheese, salsa fresca, cilantro, avocado slices, and tortilla strips.
Reel & Brand image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Reel & Brand

401 Grove St., Sonoma

Avg 4.4 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reel Burger$17.00
Cheese Cake$9.00
Fish and Chips$19.00
El Dorado Cantina image

 

El Dorado Cantina

405 First Street West, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchilada Suiza Sauce (3 per)$14.95
three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, suiza sauce
Taco Bowl$9.95
cabbage, iceberg lettuce, beans, spicy crema, cotija cheese, salsa roja, avocado, pepitas, tortilla strips (cooked in canola oil)
(add chicken $3, add braised beef $5)
Al Pastor Tacos (2 per order)$10.95
pork, onions, cilantro, salsa verde
HopMonk Tavern image

 

HopMonk Tavern

691 Broadway St, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Kale Caesar$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer battered, tartar sauce, coleslaw garnish
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

400 1st St E, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$16.00
B&V Burger$17.00
Truffle Fries (GF)$7.00
Restaurant banner

 

Sonoma Eats Restaurant

18375 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Veggie Mushroom Burrito$11.00
Quesabirria$14.00
Beans$2.00
The Depot image

 

The Depot

241 First Street West, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Animo

18976 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sonoma

Tacos

Burritos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Petaluma

Vallejo

Vallejo

