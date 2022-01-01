Sonoma restaurants you'll love
The Red Grape
529 first st. west, SONOMA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$17.00
Romaine, chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, cilantro, jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle vinaigrette.
|Greek
|$13.75
Romaine, lemon vinaigrette, kalamata olives, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, fresh mint, pita chips.
|BBQ Chicken
|$22.50
Chicken breast, bacon, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella, gouda.
Ram's Gate Winery
28700 Arnold Dr, Sonoma
|Chocolate Budino - Sold Out!
|$6.00
Creme Anglaise, Hazelnut Soil
|The Board - Sold Out!
|$18.00
(2) Cheeses, (2) Charcuterie Items, Candied Almonds, Fig & Fennel Marmalade, Olives, Crostini
|Cheese + Charcuterie
|$18.00
(2) Cheeses, (2) Charcuterie Items, Candied Almonds, Fig & Fennel Marmalade, Olives, Crostini
Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee
23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma
|Farm Harvest Salad
|$15.00
Kales and Chards, Apples, Marinated Fennel, Toasted Pecan, Ricotta Salata, Pomegranate, Sumac Dressing
|Herbed French Fries
|$8.00
Fresh Herbs, Citrus Aioli
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Smoked Bacon, Sunny-Side up Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Warm Brioche Bun
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro and lime.
|Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
A favorite among customers and employees alike!! Fresh roasted chicken in light broth with vegetables, cheese, salsa fresca, cilantro, avocado slices, and tortilla strips.
Reel & Brand
401 Grove St., Sonoma
|Reel Burger
|$17.00
|Cheese Cake
|$9.00
|Fish and Chips
|$19.00
El Dorado Cantina
405 First Street West, Sonoma
|Chicken Enchilada Suiza Sauce (3 per)
|$14.95
three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, suiza sauce
|Taco Bowl
|$9.95
cabbage, iceberg lettuce, beans, spicy crema, cotija cheese, salsa roja, avocado, pepitas, tortilla strips (cooked in canola oil)
(add chicken $3, add braised beef $5)
|Al Pastor Tacos (2 per order)
|$10.95
pork, onions, cilantro, salsa verde
HopMonk Tavern
691 Broadway St, Sonoma
|Artichoke
|$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
|Kale Caesar
|$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Beer battered, tartar sauce, coleslaw garnish
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille
400 1st St E, Sonoma
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
|B&V Burger
|$17.00
|Truffle Fries (GF)
|$7.00
Sonoma Eats Restaurant
18375 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma
|Super Veggie Mushroom Burrito
|$11.00
|Quesabirria
|$14.00
|Beans
|$2.00
The Depot
241 First Street West, Sonoma
Animo
18976 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma