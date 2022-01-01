Enchiladas in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Enchiladas Suiza
|$18.75
Two chicken enchiladas in soft corn tortillas. Topped with verde tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream.
More about El Dorado Cantina
El Dorado Cantina
405 First Street West, Sonoma
|Chicken Enchiladas Mole sauce (3 per)
|$14.95
three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce (CONTAINS NUTS)
|Chicken Enchilada Suiza Sauce (3 per)
|$14.95
three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, suiza sauce