La Casa Restaurant & Bar
798 Reviews
$$
121 E Spain St
Sonoma, CA 95476
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Chips and Salsa (To Go)
Guacamole
Fresh smashed avocado, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro and lime.
Fundido
Refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, chipotle and ranchera sauce. topped with salsa Fresca.
Jalapeño Poppers
Lightly fried jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese.
Chicken Chimi
Chicken wrapped in flanky flour tortilla pastry lightly fried. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Beef Chimi
Shredded beef wrapped in flaky flour tortilla pastry lightly fried. Served with guacamole and Sour cream.
Nachos
Our homemade tortilla chips topped with beans, melted cheese, salsa Fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and Jalapino.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. garnished with guacamole, sour cream, and sals Fresca.
Sopes
Soft Tacos (2 Pcs)
All tacos are topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade sauce. Your choice of meat.
Soft Tacos (3Pcs)
All tacos are topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade sauce. Your choice of meat.
Soft Tacos (4Pcs)
All tacos are topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade sauce. Choice of Meat:
La Sampler
Includes cheese quesadillas,jalapeño poppers, beef chimichanguita, chicken sope, beef taquitos, and chicken flautas. Served with homemade garlic ranch and ranchera dipping sauces
SOUP
Tortilla Soup
A favorite among customers and employees alike!! Fresh roasted chicken in light broth with vegetables, cheese, salsa fresca, cilantro, avocado slices, and tortilla strips.
Seafood Bowl Soup
Our special homemade fresh soup with the fish of the day, scallops, tiger prawns and vegetables in tomato base. Served with avocado slices, salsa fresca and cilantro.
SALAD
Caesar Salad
This incredible salad was first created by Caesar Cardini of Tijuana Mexico in 1924. Made with romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, tortilla strips, salsa fresca, and queso fresco
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, black beans, fire roasted corn, tortilla chips, jack cheese, queso Fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa fresco with honey lime and chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
Ensalada De La Casa
Lettuce, chopped tomatoes, grilled corn, sliced radish, queso fresco, avocado slices, bell peppers, salsa fresca, and tortilla strips. Dressed in our Chef’s own avocado dressing
La Casa Seafood Salad
Prawns, scallops, fish of the day, black beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado, queso fresco, tortilla strips, grilled corn with avocado dressing
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.
TRADITIONAL PLATES
Enchiladas Suiza
Two chicken enchiladas in soft corn tortillas. Topped with verde tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Mexican Flag
Three enchiladas: The first Red: Cheese enchilada topped with mild red chili sauce Second White: beef enchilada topped with sour cream. Third Green: a chicken enchilada topped with Verde sauce
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two enchiladas of your choice: Cheese, beef chicken or a mix of two. Topped with our homemade ranchera sauce and served with a side of sour cream and Guacamole.
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs made to order, served over corn tortilla and topped with ranchera sauce, cheese and fresh Pico de Gallo.
Carnitas
Jalisco style-slowly simmered pork roast, shredded served with fresh homemade salsa, salsa fresca, jalapeños and tortillas
Pancho Villa
8 oz. of tender juicy steak. Served with sliced tomatoes, onion, roasted pepper and avocado. Served with tomato sauce on side.
Chille Verde
Cubes of pork are braised, then simmered in your choice of sauce.Served with onions, cilantro and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Pollo con Crema
Grilled Chicken, corn, Chile passilla sautéed in a creamy sauce, Topped with Salsa fresca and slice avocado.
Chille Colorado
Cubes of pork are braised, then simmered in Red sauce, onion, cilantro and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Avo Relleno/Shrd Beef
Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with shredded shredded chicken, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.
Avo Relleno/ shrd chicken
Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with shredded chicken, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.
Beef Chimi Dinner
Shredded beef wrapped in a flaky tortilla pastry lightly fried, served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Chicken Chimi Dinner
chicken wrapped in a flaky tortilla pastry lightly fried, served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
SEA FOOD
Grilled Salmon
Fresh grilled salmon topped with mango and onion salsa. Served with rice and sautéed seasonal veggies.
Fish Relleno
Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with Mahi-Mahi, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.
Shrimp Relleno
Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with shrimp, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.
Enchiladas De Camaron
Sautéed shrimp rolled on corn tortilla and toped with Verde tamatillo sauce,Jack cheese and salsa fresca, served with side of rice, Caesar salad and sour cream.
Mariscos A La Diabla
Fresh fish, prawns and scallops marinated and sautéed with onions, bell peppers and spicy sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans. May be served mild upon request. Accompanied by your choice of tortillas.
Tacos De Camaron ( Prawn Tacos)
Two fresh sautéed prawn tacos on a soft corn tortilla with lettuce avocado-pasilla sauce. Topped with salsa fresca. Add Rice and Beans $3.50
Tacos De Pescado
The first: Sautéed and spiced served on soft corn tortilla, topped with lettuce and salsa fresca. Second: Grilled filet served on a flour tortilla with avocado and pasilla sauce. Try one of each or both the same. Add Rice and Beans $3.50
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled Chicken with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
Combination Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken and prawns with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
Prawns Fajitas
Grilled Prawns with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
Steak Fajitas
Grilled Steak with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
Veggies fajita
VEGETARIAN
Veggie Burrito
Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in a white wine sauce and wrapped up with rice and your choice of beans. Topped with our mild verde sauce. And garnished with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Veggie Relleno
Whole avocado cut in half.Topped with your choice of Veggie , black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.
Veggie Enchiladas
Two fresh tortillas filled with sautéed seasonal Vegetables, guacamole. Topped with Verde sauce and salsa Fresca. Served with rice, and black beans
Veggies fajita
COMBO PLATES
One Item Combo
Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.
Two Item Combo
Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.
Three Item Combo
Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.
BURGER AND SANDWICH
Mexican Cheese Burger
Ground chuck, grilled to your desire temperature. Topped with jack cheese, avocado and served with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and fries.
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled chicken breast served on a sour roll with Jack cheese, light mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced avocado. Served with seasoned fries or salad.
BURRITOS
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of Meat mixed with sautéed onions and bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans and salsa fresca wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Supremo Burrito
Your choice meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans. Topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Dave's Burrito
A La Casa Classic! Ground chuck (beef) and lettuce, wrapped together with cheese and your choice of beans. Topped with our mild chili sauce, and served with sour cream on the side.
Juan's Burrito
A longtime favorite returns! Shredded roast chicken, rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with verde sauce, melted cheese and sour cream.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Fajita Burrito Bowl
Your choice of Meat mixed with sautéed onions and bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans and salsa fresca. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side
Supremo Burrito Bowl
Rice and Your choice of Meat and beans topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Dave's Burrito Bowl
A La Casa Classic! Ground chuck (beef),lettuce, cheese and your choice of beans. Topped with our mild chili sauce, and served with sour cream on the side.
Juan's Burrito Bowl
A longtime favorite returns! Shredded roast chicken, rice and beans topped with verde sauce, melted cheese and sour cream.
SIDE ITEMS
Side Habanero Sauce
Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Avocado
Side Rice & Beans
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Enchilada
Side Tortilla
Side Salsa Fresca
Side Asada
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Jalapeno
Side Fish Taco
Side shrimp toco
Side Taco Dorado
Side Soft Taco
Side Chile Relleno
Side Cheese
Side Flauta
Side Fries
Side Carnitas
Add Salmon
Side Taquito
Side Veggies
Side sope
Side Sauce
Side Salsa sauce
Side salad
KID'S MENU
Kid Burrito
Kid Burger
Kid Chicken Strips
Kid Corn Dog
Kid Enchilada Combo
Kid Nachos
Kid Quesadilla
Kid Taco Combo
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
Kid Smoothie
Kid Apple Juice
Kid Pineapple Juice
Kid Cranberry Juice
Kid Orange Juice
Kid Arnold Palmer
Kid Iced Tea
Kid Roy Rogers
Kid Shirley Temple
Kid Coke
Kid Diet
Kid Sprite
Kid Root Beer
Kid Dr. Pepper
kid's lemonade
Kid's strawberry lemonade
Kid's Horcheta
Kid's Jamaika
MARGARITAS
La Casa Marg
Top Shelf Marg
Cadillac Marg
Made with Jose Cuervo Traditional tequila, Cointreau and our homemade sweet & sour Topped with a Grand Marnier float.
Si O Si
Made with Cazadores Blanco tequila, Cointreau liquor fresh lime and fresh orange juice.
Coat Rack
Skinny Margarita
Chucks Marg
Pitcher La Casa Margarita
Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita
Pitcher Coat Rack
Pitcher Cadillac Margarita
Pitcher Si O Si
Pitcher Skiny
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
MICHILADA
SOFT DRINKS
Agua de Jamaica
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Banana Smoothie
Club Soda
Coconut Smoothie
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Horchata
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Mango Smoothie
Milk
Orange Juice
Peach Ice Tea
Peach Smoothie
Pineapple Juice
Pomegranate Smoothie
Raspberry Ice Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Smoothie
Red Bull
refill soda
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Smoothie
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Virgin Daquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Michellada
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Pina Colada
Call for Open Hours
Come on in and enjoy!
121 E Spain St, Sonoma, CA 95476