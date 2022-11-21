Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

798 Reviews

$$

121 E Spain St

Sonoma, CA 95476

Order Again

Popular Items

Supremo Burrito
Quesadilla
Taco Salad

APPETIZER

Chips and Salsa (To Go)

$3.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00+

Fresh smashed avocado, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro and lime.

Fundido

Fundido

$7.75+

Refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, chipotle and ranchera sauce. topped with salsa Fresca.

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00+

Lightly fried jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese.

Chicken Chimi

$13.50

Chicken wrapped in flanky flour tortilla pastry lightly fried. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Beef Chimi

$13.50

Shredded beef wrapped in flaky flour tortilla pastry lightly fried. Served with guacamole and Sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Our homemade tortilla chips topped with beans, melted cheese, salsa Fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and Jalapino.

Quesadilla

$12.00

A large flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. garnished with guacamole, sour cream, and sals Fresca.

Sopes

$13.50

Soft Tacos (2 Pcs)

$10.50

All tacos are topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade sauce. Your choice of meat.

Soft Tacos (3Pcs)

$15.00

All tacos are topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade sauce. Your choice of meat.

Soft Tacos (4Pcs)

$18.00

All tacos are topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade sauce. Choice of Meat:

La Sampler

$29.00

Includes cheese quesadillas,jalapeño poppers, beef chimichanguita, chicken sope, beef taquitos, and chicken flautas. Served with homemade garlic ranch and ranchera dipping sauces

SOUP

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00+

A favorite among customers and employees alike!! Fresh roasted chicken in light broth with vegetables, cheese, salsa fresca, cilantro, avocado slices, and tortilla strips.

Seafood Bowl Soup

$18.50

Our special homemade fresh soup with the fish of the day, scallops, tiger prawns and vegetables in tomato base. Served with avocado slices, salsa fresca and cilantro.

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

This incredible salad was first created by Caesar Cardini of Tijuana Mexico in 1924. Made with romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, tortilla strips, salsa fresca, and queso fresco

Chipotle Chicken Salad

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, black beans, fire roasted corn, tortilla chips, jack cheese, queso Fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa fresco with honey lime and chipotle vinaigrette dressing.

Ensalada De La Casa

$9.00+

Lettuce, chopped tomatoes, grilled corn, sliced radish, queso fresco, avocado slices, bell peppers, salsa fresca, and tortilla strips. Dressed in our Chef’s own avocado dressing

La Casa Seafood Salad

$21.00

Prawns, scallops, fish of the day, black beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado, queso fresco, tortilla strips, grilled corn with avocado dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.50

A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.

TRADITIONAL PLATES

Enchiladas Suiza

$19.50

Two chicken enchiladas in soft corn tortillas. Topped with verde tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Mexican Flag

Mexican Flag

$22.00

Three enchiladas: The first Red: Cheese enchilada topped with mild red chili sauce Second White: beef enchilada topped with sour cream. Third Green: a chicken enchilada topped with Verde sauce

Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.75

Two enchiladas of your choice: Cheese, beef chicken or a mix of two. Topped with our homemade ranchera sauce and served with a side of sour cream and Guacamole.

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Three eggs made to order, served over corn tortilla and topped with ranchera sauce, cheese and fresh Pico de Gallo.

Carnitas

$21.00

Jalisco style-slowly simmered pork roast, shredded served with fresh homemade salsa, salsa fresca, jalapeños and tortillas

Pancho Villa

$24.50

8 oz. of tender juicy steak. Served with sliced tomatoes, onion, roasted pepper and avocado. Served with tomato sauce on side.

Chille Verde

$21.00

Cubes of pork are braised, then simmered in your choice of sauce.Served with onions, cilantro and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Pollo con Crema

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, corn, Chile passilla sautéed in a creamy sauce, Topped with Salsa fresca and slice avocado.

Chille Colorado

$21.00

Cubes of pork are braised, then simmered in Red sauce, onion, cilantro and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Avo Relleno/Shrd Beef

$18.75

Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with shredded shredded chicken, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.

Avo Relleno/ shrd chicken

$18.75

Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with shredded chicken, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.

Beef Chimi Dinner

$17.50

Shredded beef wrapped in a flaky tortilla pastry lightly fried, served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Chicken Chimi Dinner

$17.50

chicken wrapped in a flaky tortilla pastry lightly fried, served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

SEA FOOD

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Fresh grilled salmon topped with mango and onion salsa. Served with rice and sautéed seasonal veggies.

Fish Relleno

$22.00

Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with Mahi-Mahi, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.

Shrimp Relleno

$22.00

Whole avocado cut in half. Topped with shrimp, black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp rolled on corn tortilla and toped with Verde tamatillo sauce,Jack cheese and salsa fresca, served with side of rice, Caesar salad and sour cream.

Mariscos A La Diabla

Mariscos A La Diabla

$23.50

Fresh fish, prawns and scallops marinated and sautéed with onions, bell peppers and spicy sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans. May be served mild upon request. Accompanied by your choice of tortillas.

Tacos De Camaron ( Prawn Tacos)

$19.50

Two fresh sautéed prawn tacos on a soft corn tortilla with lettuce avocado-pasilla sauce. Topped with salsa fresca. Add Rice and Beans $3.50

Tacos De Pescado

Tacos De Pescado

$18.75

The first: Sautéed and spiced served on soft corn tortilla, topped with lettuce and salsa fresca. Second: Grilled filet served on a flour tortilla with avocado and pasilla sauce. Try one of each or both the same. Add Rice and Beans $3.50

FAJITAS

All fajitas are served sizzling hot with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled Chicken with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour

Combination Fajitas

$26.00

Grilled steak, chicken and prawns with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour

Prawns Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled Prawns with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled Steak with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour

Veggies fajita

$18.00

VEGETARIAN

Veggie Burrito

$17.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in a white wine sauce and wrapped up with rice and your choice of beans. Topped with our mild verde sauce. And garnished with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Veggie Relleno

$17.00

Whole avocado cut in half.Topped with your choice of Veggie , black beans, queso fresco and green chili. Served with salsa Fresca and chili pasilla sauce.

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$18.00

Two fresh tortillas filled with sautéed seasonal Vegetables, guacamole. Topped with Verde sauce and salsa Fresca. Served with rice, and black beans

Veggies fajita

$18.00

COMBO PLATES

Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.

One Item Combo

$15.00

Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.

Two Item Combo

$19.50

Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.

Three Item Combo

$22.50

Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.

BURGER AND SANDWICH

Mexican Cheese Burger

$17.00

Ground chuck, grilled to your desire temperature. Topped with jack cheese, avocado and served with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and fries.

Chicken Sandwiches

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast served on a sour roll with Jack cheese, light mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and sliced avocado. Served with seasoned fries or salad.

BURRITOS

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Your choice of Meat mixed with sautéed onions and bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans and salsa fresca wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Supremo Burrito

$16.00

Your choice meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans. Topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Dave's Burrito

$16.00

A La Casa Classic! Ground chuck (beef) and lettuce, wrapped together with cheese and your choice of beans. Topped with our mild chili sauce, and served with sour cream on the side.

Juan's Burrito

$16.00

A longtime favorite returns! Shredded roast chicken, rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with verde sauce, melted cheese and sour cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Fajita Burrito Bowl

$14.75

Your choice of Meat mixed with sautéed onions and bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans and salsa fresca. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side

Supremo Burrito Bowl

$14.75

Rice and Your choice of Meat and beans topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Dave's Burrito Bowl

$14.75

A La Casa Classic! Ground chuck (beef),lettuce, cheese and your choice of beans. Topped with our mild chili sauce, and served with sour cream on the side.

Juan's Burrito Bowl

A longtime favorite returns! Shredded roast chicken, rice and beans topped with verde sauce, melted cheese and sour cream.

SIDE ITEMS

Side Habanero Sauce

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00+

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Rice & Beans

$7.50

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Enchilada

$8.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Salsa Fresca

$2.25

Side Asada

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Fish Taco

$9.25

Side shrimp toco

$9.75

Side Taco Dorado

$6.00

Side Soft Taco

$6.00

Side Chile Relleno

$8.00

Side Cheese

$1.75

Side Flauta

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.75

Side Carnitas

$5.50

Add Salmon

$11.00

Side Taquito

$6.00

Side Veggies

$5.75

Side sope

$8.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Salsa sauce

$1.00

Side salad

$2.50

KID'S MENU

Kid Burrito

$6.75

Kid Burger

$7.75

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.75

Kid Corn Dog

$7.75

Kid Enchilada Combo

$7.75

Kid Nachos

$6.75

Kid Quesadilla

$6.75

Kid Taco Combo

$8.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid Smoothie

$3.95

Kid Apple Juice

$3.00

Kid Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kid Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kid Orange Juice

$3.00

Kid Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Kid Iced Tea

$1.50

Kid Roy Rogers

$1.50

Kid Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kid Coke

$1.50

Kid Diet

$1.50

Kid Sprite

$1.50

Kid Root Beer

$1.50

Kid Dr. Pepper

$1.50

kid's lemonade

$1.50

Kid's strawberry lemonade

$1.50

Kid's Horcheta

$3.00

Kid's Jamaika

$3.00

MARGARITAS

La Casa Marg

$10.00+

Top Shelf Marg

$12.00+

Cadillac Marg

$12.00+

Made with Jose Cuervo Traditional tequila, Cointreau and our homemade sweet & sour Topped with a Grand Marnier float.

Si O Si

$12.00+

Made with Cazadores Blanco tequila, Cointreau liquor fresh lime and fresh orange juice.

Coat Rack

$12.00+

Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Chucks Marg

$6.50

Pitcher La Casa Margarita

$40.00

Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Coat Rack

$50.00

Pitcher Cadillac Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Si O Si

$48.00

Pitcher Skiny

$50.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$6.00

Corona light

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifica

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Coors lite

$6.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Draft Beer

IPA draft

$6.00

Pacifico Draft

$6.00

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Xx draft

$6.00

Pitcher IPA

$24.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$24.00

Pitcher Models special

$24.00

Pitcher XX

$24.00

MICHILADA

Michilada

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

Agua de Jamaica

$3.75

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Club Soda

$3.00

Coconut Smoothie

$4.95

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Horchata

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.95

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Peach Ice Tea

$4.00

Peach Smoothie

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pomegranate Smoothie

$4.95

Raspberry Ice Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.95

Red Bull

$5.00

refill soda

$1.00

Root Beer

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Virgin Michellada

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$5.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50

To Go

To Go

Don't Make

Don't Make

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

121 E Spain St, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

Gallery
La Casa Restaurant & Bar image
La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

