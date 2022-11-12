- Home
El Dorado Cantina
405 First Street West
Sonoma, CA 95476
Specials
Street Corn
Corn-on-the-cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, tajin
Mexican Hot Dog
Toasted bun, dijon mustard, mayonnaise, melted cheese, carmelized onions and bell peppers, topped with bacon.
Quesabirria
Deep fried corn tortilla, melted cheese, braised beef, onion, cilantro, salsa verde. (3 per order)
Armando's Favorite
Nachos
black beans, pico de gallo, crema, chihuahua (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef $5)
Shrimp Ceviche
tortilla chips, pico de gallo, avocado
Two Vegetarian Pupusas - Cannot be made gluten free, vegan or dairy free
CAN NOT BE MADE VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach.
Two Chicharron Pupusas
coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach, black beans, chicharron CANNOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE
San Pancho Burger
all natural angus beef, cooked medium, mayonaise, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeno peppers, cotija cheese
One Vegetarian Pupusa
CAN NOT BE MADE VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach
One Chicharron Pupusa
coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach, black beans, chicharron
Snack
Chips & Guacamole
CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE chips & guacamole chips are cooked in canola oil
Chips & Salsa Roja
CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE chips & salsa roja chips are cooked in canola oil
Chips & Salsa Verde
CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE chips & salsa verde chips are cooked in canola oil
Bowls
Tacos
Al Pastor Tacos (2 per order)
pork, onions, cilantro, salsa verde
Crispy Avocado Tacos (2 per)
black beans relish, salsa roja, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (2 per order)
coleslaw, salsa roja, spicy cream with sriracha, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro
Crispy Vegetarian Taquitos (5 per order) -
CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE 5 per order, potatoes, caramelized onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato sauce, crema, cotija cheese
Duck Carnitas Tacos (2 per order)
mole (CONTAINS NUTS), coleslaw, salsa roja, black beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro
Enchiladas
Burrito
Quesadilla
NON ALCOHOLIC
Unsweetened Black Tea (16 oz) bottle
Coke (12 oz) can
Diet Coke (12 oz) can
Ginger Ale (12 oz) can
Sprite (12 oz) can
Flat Water (16 oz) bottle
Mexican Coke Bottle (8 oz)
Limonada Rosa
Housemade lemonade, grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime, and strawberry.
Mexican Coke Bottle ( 12 oz.)
Unsweetened Green Tea ( 16 oz.) bottle
1. White Wine
Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml 2020
The 2020 Sauvignon Blanc is lovely, with stone fruit, crisp green apple, and wonderfully bright mineral flavors. This is Frog’s Leap Sauvignon Blanc in all its glory. Bottled for the first time with a twist-off cap to protect the integrity of its aromas, it is now easier than ever to enjoy this wine.
Martin Ray "Concrete" Chardonnay Russian River 750 ml 2020
Vibrant lemon, fresh apple skins and racy minerality with touches of Acacia flower. Layers of subtle pear and stone fruit and almond hulls beneath mouthwatering acidity, over a clean, linear palate.
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio, DOC Friuli Italy 750 ml 2019
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio showcases some of the best sites in Friuli Venezia Giulia for this aromatic varietal — starting with the light, gravely soils of the Grave region, which gives the wine a crisp, clean minerality. Additionally, 30% of our Pinot Grigio is planted in “Ponca” soil on the steep hillsides in the Colli Orientali. The combination of the Grave and Colli Orientali let us produce a wine which has bright acidity, great minerality and body.
2. Rose
Cline, Mourvedre Rose, Contra Costa 750 ml 2020
Cline Mourvèdre Rosé is made as a Blanc de Noirs or "white of a red grape," in the style of a white wine. The skins were gently crushed and pressed, extracting a small amount of color and tannin. The juice was then fermented slowly at cold temperatures to preserve the bright fruit flavors. The wine is a pale salmon color. Aromas of watermelon, strawberries and cream, rosewater, potpourri and candied watermelon. Flavors of watermelon, strawberries, tangy orange and lemon. Light bodied, balanced and refreshing.
3. Red Wine
Gehricke "Rodger's Creek Vineyard" Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 750 ml 2018
This single-vineyard pinot noir offers captivating scents of ripe red fruits and wild berries blended with dried rose petals and savory spices. On the palate, the lavish flavors of blackberry and pomegranate are lifted with harmonious notes of wild sage, cinnamon and a kiss of oak. As the intensity of this young wine expands in the glass, the earthy, fruit-driven flavors and firm tannins are balanced with a combination of velvety texture, bright acidity, and spicy notes that linger on the finish.
Gundlach Bundschu "Estate" Merlot Sonoma Valley 750 ml 2018
After skipping a vintage for the first time in 40 years due to the 2017 fires, we are beyond thrilled to release the 2018 Rhinefarm Estate Merlot. Thanks to its natural tendency to thrive in our climate and soil, and the stellar growing conditions of this year, Team Merlot is back with a vengeance. French Thyme, Himalayan Blackberry, and Filé Powder swirl into a perfect blend of fruit and savory aromas. On the palate, flavors of dried red currant, nutmeg, and Morello cherries are balanced perfectly with fine, smooth tannins. This wine is singing its comeback song beautifully now, but the show will go on for the next 8+ years.
Cline Syrah "Estate Grown" Los Carneros Sonoma 750 ml 2018
This Syrah is grown at their J. Poppe Estate vineyard located just to the west of the winery, perched on a small, 18-acre hillside that offers commanding views of the Carneros wetlands. It is ideally situated for growing world-class cool climate Syrah. These grapes receive cooling benefits from morning fog and afternoon breezes from the nearby Pacific Ocean and San Pablo Bay. During mid-day, the grapes receive excellent sun exposure as temperatures rise, ensuring even ripening of the grapes. The rugged hillside is meticulously tended by hand (and sheep) and yields spectacular fruit year after year.
Kenwood "Jack London Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma Mountain 750 ml 2017
Aromas of dried bing cherries, blackberry jam, clove and black currant are underscored by subtle notes of peppercorn. The palate is bold and full bodied with flavors of raspberry, savory pastry, and balanced tannins and a long finish. Blend: 98% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Merlot
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
405 First Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476