El Dorado Cantina

Gundlach Bundschu "Estate" Merlot Sonoma Valley 750 ml 2018

$65.00

After skipping a vintage for the first time in 40 years due to the 2017 fires, we are beyond thrilled to release the 2018 Rhinefarm Estate Merlot. Thanks to its natural tendency to thrive in our climate and soil, and the stellar growing conditions of this year, Team Merlot is back with a vengeance. French Thyme, Himalayan Blackberry, and Filé Powder swirl into a perfect blend of fruit and savory aromas. On the palate, flavors of dried red currant, nutmeg, and Morello cherries are balanced perfectly with fine, smooth tannins. This wine is singing its comeback song beautifully now, but the show will go on for the next 8+ years.