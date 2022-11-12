Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Dorado Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

405 First Street West

Sonoma, CA 95476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Tacos (2 per order)
VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Taco Bowl

Specials

Corn on the cob on a stick rubbed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, salt & tajin

Street Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Corn-on-the-cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, tajin

Mexican Hot Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Toasted bun, dijon mustard, mayonnaise, melted cheese, carmelized onions and bell peppers, topped with bacon.

Quesabirria

$15.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, melted cheese, braised beef, onion, cilantro, salsa verde. (3 per order)

Armando's Favorite

Nachos

$10.95Out of stock

black beans, pico de gallo, crema, chihuahua (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef $5)

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.95

tortilla chips, pico de gallo, avocado

Two Vegetarian Pupusas - Cannot be made gluten free, vegan or dairy free

$9.95

CAN NOT BE MADE VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach.

Two Chicharron Pupusas

$9.95

coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach, black beans, chicharron CANNOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE

San Pancho Burger

$13.95

all natural angus beef, cooked medium, mayonaise, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeno peppers, cotija cheese

One Vegetarian Pupusa

$5.00

CAN NOT BE MADE VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach

One Chicharron Pupusa

$5.00

coleslaw, cotija cheese, salsa roja, corn, spinach, black beans, chicharron

Snack

Chips & Guacamole

$8.95Out of stock

CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE chips & guacamole chips are cooked in canola oil

Chips & Salsa Roja

$4.95Out of stock

CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE chips & salsa roja chips are cooked in canola oil

Chips & Salsa Verde

$4.95Out of stock

CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE chips & salsa verde chips are cooked in canola oil

Bowls

Taco Bowl

$9.95

cabbage, iceberg lettuce, beans, spicy crema, cotija cheese, salsa roja, avocado, pepitas, tortilla strips (cooked in canola oil) (add chicken $3, add braised beef $5)

Tacos

potatoes, caramelized onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato sauce, crema, cotija cheese

Al Pastor Tacos (2 per order)

$10.95

pork, onions, cilantro, salsa verde

Crispy Avocado Tacos (2 per)

$9.95

black beans relish, salsa roja, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro

Crispy Shrimp Tacos (2 per order)

$12.95

coleslaw, salsa roja, spicy cream with sriracha, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro

Crispy Vegetarian Taquitos (5 per order) -

$9.95

CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE 5 per order, potatoes, caramelized onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato sauce, crema, cotija cheese

Duck Carnitas Tacos (2 per order)

$14.95

mole (CONTAINS NUTS), coleslaw, salsa roja, black beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas Mole sauce (3 per)

$14.95

three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce (CONTAINS NUTS)

Chicken Enchilada Suiza Sauce (3 per)

$14.95

three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, suiza sauce

Burrito

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$11.95

black beans (cooked with lard), rice, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3)

Quesadilla

Oaxaca Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

oaxaca cheese, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef)

Dessert

Churros with Caramel Sauce

$8.00

churros with dulce de leche caramel sauce

NON ALCOHOLIC

Honest Tea Organic Iced Tea 16 oz bottle

Unsweetened Black Tea (16 oz) bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Coke (12 oz) can

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke (12 oz) can

$3.00

Ginger Ale (12 oz) can

$3.00

Sprite (12 oz) can

$3.00Out of stock

Flat Water (16 oz) bottle

$2.00

Mexican Coke Bottle (8 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Limonada Rosa

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade lemonade, grapefruit, orange, lemon, lime, and strawberry.

Mexican Coke Bottle ( 12 oz.)

$8.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Green Tea ( 16 oz.) bottle

$4.00Out of stock

BEERS

Corona

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock

1. White Wine

Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml 2020

$60.00

The 2020 Sauvignon Blanc is lovely, with stone fruit, crisp green apple, and wonderfully bright mineral flavors. This is Frog’s Leap Sauvignon Blanc in all its glory. Bottled for the first time with a twist-off cap to protect the integrity of its aromas, it is now easier than ever to enjoy this wine.

Martin Ray "Concrete" Chardonnay Russian River 750 ml 2020

$64.00

Vibrant lemon, fresh apple skins and racy minerality with touches of Acacia flower. Layers of subtle pear and stone fruit and almond hulls beneath mouthwatering acidity, over a clean, linear palate.

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio, DOC Friuli Italy 750 ml 2019

$48.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio showcases some of the best sites in Friuli Venezia Giulia for this aromatic varietal — starting with the light, gravely soils of the Grave region, which gives the wine a crisp, clean minerality. Additionally, 30% of our Pinot Grigio is planted in “Ponca” soil on the steep hillsides in the Colli Orientali. The combination of the Grave and Colli Orientali let us produce a wine which has bright acidity, great minerality and body.

2. Rose

Cline, Mourvedre Rose, Contra Costa 750 ml 2020

$44.00

Cline Mourvèdre Rosé is made as a Blanc de Noirs or "white of a red grape," in the style of a white wine. The skins were gently crushed and pressed, extracting a small amount of color and tannin. The juice was then fermented slowly at cold temperatures to preserve the bright fruit flavors. The wine is a pale salmon color. Aromas of watermelon, strawberries and cream, rosewater, potpourri and candied watermelon. Flavors of watermelon, strawberries, tangy orange and lemon. Light bodied, balanced and refreshing.

3. Red Wine

Gehricke "Rodger's Creek Vineyard" Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 750 ml 2018

$52.00

This single-vineyard pinot noir offers captivating scents of ripe red fruits and wild berries blended with dried rose petals and savory spices. On the palate, the lavish flavors of blackberry and pomegranate are lifted with harmonious notes of wild sage, cinnamon and a kiss of oak. As the intensity of this young wine expands in the glass, the earthy, fruit-driven flavors and firm tannins are balanced with a combination of velvety texture, bright acidity, and spicy notes that linger on the finish.

Gundlach Bundschu "Estate" Merlot Sonoma Valley 750 ml 2018

$65.00

After skipping a vintage for the first time in 40 years due to the 2017 fires, we are beyond thrilled to release the 2018 Rhinefarm Estate Merlot. Thanks to its natural tendency to thrive in our climate and soil, and the stellar growing conditions of this year, Team Merlot is back with a vengeance. French Thyme, Himalayan Blackberry, and Filé Powder swirl into a perfect blend of fruit and savory aromas. On the palate, flavors of dried red currant, nutmeg, and Morello cherries are balanced perfectly with fine, smooth tannins. This wine is singing its comeback song beautifully now, but the show will go on for the next 8+ years.

Cline Syrah "Estate Grown" Los Carneros Sonoma 750 ml 2018

$64.00

This Syrah is grown at their J. Poppe Estate vineyard located just to the west of the winery, perched on a small, 18-acre hillside that offers commanding views of the Carneros wetlands. It is ideally situated for growing world-class cool climate Syrah. These grapes receive cooling benefits from morning fog and afternoon breezes from the nearby Pacific Ocean and San Pablo Bay. During mid-day, the grapes receive excellent sun exposure as temperatures rise, ensuring even ripening of the grapes. The rugged hillside is meticulously tended by hand (and sheep) and yields spectacular fruit year after year.

Kenwood "Jack London Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma Mountain 750 ml 2017

$72.00

Aromas of dried bing cherries, blackberry jam, clove and black currant are underscored by subtle notes of peppercorn. The palate is bold and full bodied with flavors of raspberry, savory pastry, and balanced tannins and a long finish. Blend: 98% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Merlot

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order Online and enjoy!

Location

405 First Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

Gallery
El Dorado Cantina image
El Dorado Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Frida's Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1533 Trancas St Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Maria
orange star4.4 • 223
640 3rd St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
orange star4.5 • 222
376 SOSCOL AVE Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
EL SOL- Rodeo - Mexican Comfort Food
orange starNo Reviews
224 Pacific Avenue Rodeo, CA 94572
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sonoma

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille - B&V
orange star4.3 • 1,053
400 1st St E Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 798
121 E Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Reel & Brand
orange star4.4 • 362
401 Grove St. Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sonoma
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston