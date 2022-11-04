Mexican & Tex-Mex
EL SOL- Rodeo Mexican Comfort Food
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
El Sol Mexican Comfort Food prepared in our kitchen for you and your family. Take-Out Orders available Monday-Friday 11:00am-8:00pm
224 Pacific Avenue, Rodeo, CA 94572
