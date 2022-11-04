Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL SOL- Rodeo Mexican Comfort Food

No reviews yet

224 Pacific Avenue

Rodeo, CA 94572

Popular Items

STREET TACO (Steak or CHK Carnitas)
REGULAR Grilled Steak
#1. 2 Crispy Tacos (beef, pork, or shredded chicken)

A LA DIABLA

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Burrito

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Burrito

$13.75

Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. served as a wet burrito with our SPICY Diabla Sauce, cheese and avocado

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Platter

$16.75

Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped with monterey jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

CARNE ASADA

Steak & Potato Burrito

$7.50

Simply our famous Potatoes con Chorizco and grilled carne asada, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Taquito

$6.00

Steamed corn tortillas topped with carne asada, whole beans & saksa

Ton

$7.00

Steamed flour tortilla folded over grilled carne asada, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & tomatoes

“MONDO” Special Burrito

$8.25

Armando's delicious mix of grilled carne asada, our famous potatoes con chorizo, pico de gallo and homemade hot sauce. SPICY

“MONDO” Special Dinner Plate

$12.75

SPICY - Armando's delicious mix of grilled carne asada, our famous potatoes con chorizo, pico de gallo & our homemade hot sauce. served with rice, beans & tortillas

“RG” Special

$13.25

6 oz. of seasoned carne asad, grilled with onionx and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream & tortillas

CARNITAS

CARNITAS Dinner Plate

$13.75

Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

CARNITAS FAJITA Plate

$17.50

Carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, red and green bell peppers, served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas

CARNITAS Street Taco

$2.95

Carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, topped with fresh cilantro, oinion & lime

CARNITAS Super Burrito

$12.50

Carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream and avocado wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla

CHALUPA

Deep fried flour tortilla shaped as a bowl filled with rice, beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, cheese & sour cream

CHALUPA Beef, Pork, Chicken

$10.75

CHALUPA Carnitas or Chile Verde

$11.50

CHALUPA STEAK or Gr. CHICKEN

$10.75

PRAWNS Chalupa

$13.00

VEGETARIAN (meatless) Chalupa

$9.00

includes pico de gallo

CHILE VERDE

EL SOL Signature Dish - EL SOL SIGNATURE DISH!!! Cubed pork, seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy, tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeño, long green chilis, garlic, onion, tomatoes.

CHILE VERDE Dinner Plate #8

$13.75

EL SOL SIGNATURE DISH!!! Cubed pork, seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy, tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeño, long green chilis, garlic, onion, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

CHILE VERDE Regular Burrito

$8.50

Chile Verde, lettuce & cheese

CHILE VERDE Super Burrito

$12.50

Chile verde, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

SEAFOOD

TIGER PRAWN Platter

$16.00

Tiger Prawns sautéed in butter, wine, and seasoned pico de gallo. Served with rice. beans, salad, avocado & tortillas.

FISH Platter

$16.00

TILAPIA sautéed in butter, wine, and seasoned pico de gallo. Served with rice. beans, salad, avocado & tortillas.

TACO Tiger Prawn

$4.00

Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo. cilantr, onion, avocado and lime

TACO Fish

$4.00

Tilapia grilled with pico de gallo. cilantro, onion, avocado and lime

MARINER'S SPECIAL

$14.50

1- Prawn Taco and 1-Fish Taco served with rice, beans, salad & avocado

SUPER Tiger Prawn

$13.00

Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo., rice, beans, avocado, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

ENCHILADAS

BEEF Enchilada

$3.75

PORK Enchilada

$3.75

CHICKEN Enchilada

$3.75

CHEESE Enchilada

$3.75

STEAK Enchilada

$3.75

CHILE VERDE Enchilada

$3.95

TIGER PRAWN Enchilada

$3.95

FAJITAS

FAJITAS Steak

$15.50

FAJITAS. Vegetarian (No Meat)

$13.95

FAJITAS Shrimp

$17.50

FAJITAS Grilled Chicken

$15.50

FAJITAS. Carnitas

$17.50

FAJITAS COMBO of TWO

$3.50

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla - El Sol

$7.00

Melted jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla, served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream on the side

Quesadilla ERICA

$11.00

Flour tortilla wrapped around melted jack cheese and carne adada. topped with more jack, cheddar cheese & sour cream.

Quesadilla FAJITA

$12.00

Quesadilla RODEO

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted jack cheese and a CHOICE OF shredded chicken or carne asada, served with sour cream & pico de gallo on the side

REGULAR BURRITOS

REGULAR Bean

$4.75

REGULAR - Veggie

$4.75

REGULAR - Beef

$7.00

REGULAR Chicken

$7.00

REGULAR - Chile Verde

$8.00

REGULAR Grilled Chicken

$7.00

REGULAR Grilled Steak

$7.00

REGULAR BURRITO - Pork

$7.00

SALADS

TIGER PRAWN SALAD

$12.50

EL SOL SALAD

$7.75

GARDEN SALAD

$4.25

SIDE ORDERS

Rice,Beans, Potatoes

$3.75

SIDE ORDER - Combo OF 2

$3.75

SIDE ORDER - Combo of 3

$5.75

STARTERS

NACHOS - EL REY

$6.50

Flour tortilla chips topped with beans, jack cheese,& pico de gallo,

NACHOS - EL SOL

$9.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips, beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomato, onion & sour cream

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$9.00

Shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla and deep fried - served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and sour cream. 3 Flautas per serving.

Chicken Flautas w/Rice & Beans

$12.75

Bean Dip and Chips (Take Out)

$7.25

Guacamole and Chips (Take Out)

$8.25

Salsa and Chips (Take Out)

$6.25
Individual chips (to go)

Individual chips (to go)

$1.50

Lucky Burrito

$8.00

Stuffed Jalapeño

$2.00

SUPER BURRITOS

Super Burrito

$10.75

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

CARNITAS Super Burrito

$12.50

CHILI RELLENO Super Burrito

$12.50

SUPER - Steak & Shrimp

$14.75

CHILE VERDE Super Burrito

$12.50

FAJITA Super Burrito (Chicken or Steak)

$12.50

FISH Super Burrito

$13.50

GRILLED CHICKEN Super Burrito

$10.75

VEGETARIAN Super Burrito

$9.00

PORK Super Burrito

$10.75

TIGER PRAWN Super Burrito

$13.50

TACOS

$12 TACO SPECIAL

$12.00

FISH/ PRAWN TACO

$4.75

CRISPY TACO

$2.75
STREET TACO (Steak or CHK Carnitas)

STREET TACO (Steak or CHK Carnitas)

$2.75

CRISPY Flour Taco

$3.50

SOFT TACO

$2.75

TAMALE

TAMALE (pork)

$7.25

#6 Tamale Dinner Plate

$11.25

TAMALE in HUSK

$4.25

2 Tamale Dinner

$15.50

Combo Plates

#1. 2 Crispy Tacos (beef, pork, or shredded chicken)

$9.25

#2. Chile Relleno

$11.25

#3. Pork Tamale & Enchilada

$13.50

#4. Two Enchiladas

$12.75

#5. Crispy Taco & Burrito

$13.00

#6. Pork Tamale

$11.25

#7. Enchilada & Crispy Taco (beef, pork, shredded chicken, or cheese)

$10.75

#8. Chile Verde (Includes Tortillas)

$13.75

#9. Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$13.50

#10. Crispy Taco

$7.25

#11. Bean Burrito

$8.00

#12. One Enchilada

$7.25

3 Crispy Taco Dinner

$11.50

Enchilada Special

$14.95

COLD BEVERAGES

BOTTLE SODA

$2.75

CAN SODA

$1.25

SNAPPLE

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$1.25

HORCHATA

$3.75

Lge MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

Sm MEXICAN COKE

$2.75

Jamaica

$3.75

HOT BEVERAGES

Mexican Coffee

$1.95

PEET’s Coffee

$1.95

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

BEER

Domestic

$3.75

Imported

$4.75

Specials

La Perla

$8.50

Masa

$2.75

Chalupa Shell

$1.25

Taco Shells (1\2 Doz)

$3.25

Taco Shells (Dozen)

$5.00

Totilla Soup SM

$6.33

Tortilla Soup LG

$9.33
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
El Sol Mexican Comfort Food prepared in our kitchen for you and your family. Take-Out Orders available Monday-Friday 11:00am-8:00pm

224 Pacific Avenue, Rodeo, CA 94572

