Benicia restaurants you'll love

RANCHERO - BENICIA FOOD TRUCK
665 Industrial Way, Benicia
|Popular items
|REGULAR BURRITO
|$10.49
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion & Salsa (Hot/Mild)
|PLATO MILANESA
|$12.49
BEAN, RICE, BREADED CHICKEN, ONIONS, TOMATO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, AND SALSA.
|3 STREET TACOS
|$9.75
Cilantro, Onion, Salsa (Hot/Mild), Radish, & Lime
Bottom of the Fifth
498 Military East, Benicia
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
|$9.99
CHARBROILED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CEASAR DRESSING, PEPPERJACK CHEESE IN A WARM SPINACH TORTILLA
|FRENCH FRIES
|$5.99
|BONELESS STRIPS
|$9.99
Amore Bistrot
145 East D Street, Benicia
|Popular items
|Lasagna al Pesto
|$14.50
Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with bechamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe.
|Bomboletti con Crema
|$4.50
3 Italian breakfast treat from Emilia Romagna region, filled with cream
|Cornetto (Italian croissant)
|$3.50
Italian version of croissant and less buttery