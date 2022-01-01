Benicia restaurants you'll love

Go
Benicia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Benicia

Benicia's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Benicia restaurants

RANCHERO - BENICIA FOOD TRUCK image

 

RANCHERO - BENICIA FOOD TRUCK

665 Industrial Way, Benicia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
REGULAR BURRITO$10.49
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, Onion & Salsa (Hot/Mild)
PLATO MILANESA$12.49
BEAN, RICE, BREADED CHICKEN, ONIONS, TOMATO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, AND SALSA.
3 STREET TACOS$9.75
Cilantro, Onion, Salsa (Hot/Mild), Radish, & Lime
More about RANCHERO - BENICIA FOOD TRUCK
Bottom of the Fifth image

 

Bottom of the Fifth

498 Military East, Benicia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP$9.99
CHARBROILED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CEASAR DRESSING, PEPPERJACK CHEESE IN A WARM SPINACH TORTILLA
FRENCH FRIES$5.99
BONELESS STRIPS$9.99
More about Bottom of the Fifth
Amore Bistrot image

 

Amore Bistrot

145 East D Street, Benicia

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna al Pesto$14.50
Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with bechamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe.
Bomboletti con Crema$4.50
3 Italian breakfast treat from Emilia Romagna region, filled with cream
Cornetto (Italian croissant)$3.50
Italian version of croissant and less buttery
More about Amore Bistrot
Map

More near Benicia to explore

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston