Concord restaurants you'll love

Must-try Concord restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2018 Salvio St., Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Half & Half$3.79
Duo$6.99
More about BurgerIM
THE MONSTER WINGS image

 

THE MONSTER WINGS

2028 Salvio Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DA MONSTER sandwich$9.50
Battered and fried chicken breast, aioli, lettuce, tomato, spicy house sauce served on an oil top bun and includes a side of chips
LUMPIA$6.50
Crispy rolled island favorite! If you must look for description, you’re late to the game!
GARLIC CHEESE CURDS$7.00
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese, garlic…don’t ask questions, you know you want some!
More about THE MONSTER WINGS
Rob's Zombies image

 

Rob's Zombies

1776 Arnold Industrial Way Suite A, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ham and Cheese$5.75
Black Forest Ham
Cheese$3.75
A Mt. Diablo classic made with All American cheese
Pizza$6.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and classic pizza sauce in our traditional Zombie bun, glazed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese
More about Rob's Zombies
Puesto Concord Veranda image

 

Puesto Concord Veranda

2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tamarindo Shrimp Taco$10.00
crispy shrimp, tamarindo-chile sauce, classic guacamole, cilantro (GF)
Filet Mignon Taco$10.00
crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, avocado, spicy pistachio serrano salsa (N)
Quesabirria Taco$8.00
crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, Jalisco salsa, pickled radish, avocado (GF)
More about Puesto Concord Veranda
Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

2003 Diamond Blvd, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 DIPS$1.50
Super Sauce, Homemade Mayo, Chipotle Aioli
SUPER SHAKE$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
KID SHAKE$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Doppio Zero image

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Doppio Zero

2025 Diamond Blvd, Concord

Avg 4.3 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$22.00
Homemade Neapolitan style meat (pork, beef) lasagna with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Red wine vinegar
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and E.V.O.O
More about Doppio Zero
ARTESANAL GRILL image

 

ARTESANAL GRILL

1 SUN VALLEYMALL STE FC104, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER BURRITO$10.95
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Salsa (Hot/Mild
More about ARTESANAL GRILL
Cantaritos Restaurant and Bar image

 

Cantaritos Restaurant and Bar

1530 Washington Blvd., Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cantaritos Restaurant and Bar
RANCHERO - FRIDA FOOD TRUCK 4 image

 

RANCHERO - FRIDA FOOD TRUCK 4

1109 LANDINI LN., Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about RANCHERO - FRIDA FOOD TRUCK 4
Restaurant banner

 

BURGER JOINT

1 SUN VALLEY MALL STE FC-105, CONCORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BURGER JOINT
Restaurant banner

 

Longport Fish Company

2015 Diamond Blvd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Longport Fish Company

Map

Map

