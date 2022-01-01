Concord restaurants you'll love
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
2018 Salvio St., Concord
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Half & Half
|$3.79
|Duo
|$6.99
More about THE MONSTER WINGS
THE MONSTER WINGS
2028 Salvio Street, Concord
|Popular items
|DA MONSTER sandwich
|$9.50
Battered and fried chicken breast, aioli, lettuce, tomato, spicy house sauce served on an oil top bun and includes a side of chips
|LUMPIA
|$6.50
Crispy rolled island favorite! If you must look for description, you’re late to the game!
|GARLIC CHEESE CURDS
|$7.00
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese, garlic…don’t ask questions, you know you want some!
More about Rob's Zombies
Rob's Zombies
1776 Arnold Industrial Way Suite A, Concord
|Popular items
|Ham and Cheese
|$5.75
Black Forest Ham
|Cheese
|$3.75
A Mt. Diablo classic made with All American cheese
|Pizza
|$6.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and classic pizza sauce in our traditional Zombie bun, glazed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese
More about Puesto Concord Veranda
Puesto Concord Veranda
2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100, Concord
|Popular items
|Tamarindo Shrimp Taco
|$10.00
crispy shrimp, tamarindo-chile sauce, classic guacamole, cilantro (GF)
|Filet Mignon Taco
|$10.00
crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, avocado, spicy pistachio serrano salsa (N)
|Quesabirria Taco
|$8.00
crispy melted cheese, braised short rib, Jalisco salsa, pickled radish, avocado (GF)
More about Super Duper Burgers
Super Duper Burgers
2003 Diamond Blvd, Concord
|Popular items
|3 DIPS
|$1.50
Super Sauce, Homemade Mayo, Chipotle Aioli
|SUPER SHAKE
|$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
|KID SHAKE
|$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
More about Doppio Zero
PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS
Doppio Zero
2025 Diamond Blvd, Concord
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$22.00
Homemade Neapolitan style meat (pork, beef) lasagna with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Red wine vinegar
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and E.V.O.O
More about ARTESANAL GRILL
ARTESANAL GRILL
1 SUN VALLEYMALL STE FC104, Concord
|Popular items
|SUPER BURRITO
|$10.95
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Salsa (Hot/Mild