Skipolini's Pizza - Concord 2001 Salvio St
2001 Salvio St
Concord, CA 94520
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy Ranch Dressing for dipping.
Skips Dip
Founder Skip Ipsen's famous dipping sauce. An Olive Oil base prepared with Balsamic Vinegar, Italian Seasonings, fresh Garlic and Parmesan. Served with warm sliced bread.
Chicken Wings
Hot Wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served atop Parmesan Crostini.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served
Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwich
Our Homemade Meatballs covered with a Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted French Baguette. Served with Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad.
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Italian Sausage Meatballs, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Onions, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella. Served on a fresh baked French Baguette.
Pepper Jack Steak Panini
Grilled Panini Bread brushed with a Creamy Southwest Chipotle Sauce and stuffed with Grilled Angus Steak, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and layered with melted Swiss and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Chicken Pepperanado Panini
Grilled Panini Bread layered with Roasted Garlic Sauce, Creamy Pesto Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts and melted Mozzarella
Vegetarian Panini
Grilled Panini Bread basted with Roased Red Bell Pepper Pesto, Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Basil, Red Onions and topped with Mozzarella
Combo Panini
Grilled Panini Bread stacked with Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese and Mustard
Chicken Caesar Piadine
BBQ Chicken Piadine
Beer
Hop Skip IPA
This light bodied, single hopped Mosaic IPA is bursting with aromas of ripe summer berries, citrus, and passionfruit. Flavorful enough to sip, smooth enough to crush. 6.5% ABV
Skips DD Blonde
The Blonde is a smooth and approachable take on the modern American Blonde Ale. No big hop aromas. No lingering bitterness. Just a crisp and clean ale with just the right amount of malty goodness. 4.5% ABV
Bud Light
This light beer is brewed using a combination of barley malts, rice and a blend of premium aroma hop varieties. Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish.
Modelo
It is bright and sparkling, with a cream-coloured, long lasting head. It is a beer with lots of delicate, lively bubbles. The generous aroma is of fresh spices. The flavours of toasted grains add to the beer's personality.
805
805 is a refreshing blonde ale made by Firestone Walker Brewing Company. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish. 805 embodies a coastal California mindset that can be lived anywhere.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Juicy hops and silky malt meet in a Hazy Little Thing with fruit-forward flavor, modest bitterness, and a smooth finish.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Heavy on hops, that was always the brewery plan. So in 1980, we loaded Pale Ale up with Cascade—a new hop at the time named after the mountain range—and the intense aromas of pine and citrus sparked the American craft beer revolution. See what this original pale ale is all about.
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing
Bask in the sunny little thing, a wheat ale made with citrus for radiant flavor that’s bold yet easy going, and balanced by a soft and smooth finish
Stella Artois
Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.
O'Douls Bottle
O'Doul's is a non-alcohol malt beverage. O'Doul's has a mild, sweet taste with a slightly dry finish.
Wine
Sangiovese, Rocca Puglia
Querceto Chianti Italy
Pinot Noir, Meiomi
Pinot Noir, Davis Bynum
Cabernet Sauvignon, Vista Point
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou
Cabernet Sauvignon, Post and Beam
Merlot, Vista Point
Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford
White Zinfandel, Vista Point
Chardonnay, Vista Point
Chardonnay, Daou
Chardonnay, Post and Beam
Soft Drinks
Mixed Drinks
Specialty Pizzas*
Cheese Only
Almost a Pound of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!
The Prego Pizza
Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes
Pesto Primavera
Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.
All Meat
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Margherita
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Creamy Pesto
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.
Chicken Pepperonado
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.
Greek Pizza
No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.
BBQ Chicken
Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.
Martinelli
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.
Palermo
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.
Bettega
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.
Olgiasca
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.
Black and White
Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!
Build Your Own Pizza*
Half & Half Pizzas*
Soups & Salads*
Soup and Salad Combo
Cup of Italian Wedding Soup and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.
Italian Wedding Soup
Soup of the Day
House Salad
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Garbanzos, String Beets, Croutons, and Onions
Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Corn, diced Red Bell Peppers, chopped Red Onions, Black Beans, and Chicken marinated in Kinder's Barbecue Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Lime.
Field Greens Salad
Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Mixed Greens tossed in a Poppy Seed Vinaigrette Dressing.
Spinach Salad
Bacon, Mushrooms, Candied Walnuts, Red Onions, Hard-boiled Egg and Baby Spinach served with a side of our Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pro Salad
Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and Sliced Toasted Almonds
Steak Salad
Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and Sliced Toasted Almonds
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
2001 Salvio St, Concord, CA 94520