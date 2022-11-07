  • Home
Skipolini's Pizza - Concord 2001 Salvio St

No reviews yet

2001 Salvio St

Concord, CA 94520

Popular Items

Medium Pizza
Small Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$9.25

Made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy Ranch Dressing for dipping.

Skips Dip

$11.25

Founder Skip Ipsen's famous dipping sauce. An Olive Oil base prepared with Balsamic Vinegar, Italian Seasonings, fresh Garlic and Parmesan. Served with warm sliced bread.

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Hot Wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

Caprese Bruschetta

$14.25

Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served atop Parmesan Crostini.

Caprese Salad

$14.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$16.50

Our Homemade Meatballs covered with a Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted French Baguette. Served with Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad.

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$16.50

Italian Sausage Meatballs, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Onions, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella. Served on a fresh baked French Baguette.

Pepper Jack Steak Panini

$18.75

Grilled Panini Bread brushed with a Creamy Southwest Chipotle Sauce and stuffed with Grilled Angus Steak, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and layered with melted Swiss and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Chicken Pepperanado Panini

$14.99

Grilled Panini Bread layered with Roasted Garlic Sauce, Creamy Pesto Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts and melted Mozzarella

Vegetarian Panini

$14.50

Grilled Panini Bread basted with Roased Red Bell Pepper Pesto, Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Basil, Red Onions and topped with Mozzarella

Combo Panini

$14.99

Grilled Panini Bread stacked with Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese and Mustard

Chicken Caesar Piadine

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Piadine

$14.99

Misc

Extra Dressing

$0.50+

Cheese, Peppers & Napkins

Utensils

Add Chicken

$2.00

Doughballs

$3.95+

Kids Pizza

$9.99

Junior Chef

$9.99

Cookies

$2.00

Beer

Hop Skip IPA

$7.99+

This light bodied, single hopped Mosaic IPA is bursting with aromas of ripe summer berries, citrus, and passionfruit. Flavorful enough to sip, smooth enough to crush. 6.5% ABV

Skips DD Blonde

$7.99+

The Blonde is a smooth and approachable take on the modern American Blonde Ale. No big hop aromas. No lingering bitterness. Just a crisp and clean ale with just the right amount of malty goodness. 4.5% ABV

Bud Light

$6.25+

This light beer is brewed using a combination of barley malts, rice and a blend of premium aroma hop varieties. Featuring a fresh, clean taste with subtle hop aromas, this light lager delivers ultimate refreshment with its delicate malt sweetness and crisp finish.

Modelo

$7.99+

It is bright and sparkling, with a cream-coloured, long lasting head. It is a beer with lots of delicate, lively bubbles. The generous aroma is of fresh spices. The flavours of toasted grains add to the beer's personality.

805

$7.99+

805 is a refreshing blonde ale made by Firestone Walker Brewing Company. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish. 805 embodies a coastal California mindset that can be lived anywhere.

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.99+

Juicy hops and silky malt meet in a Hazy Little Thing with fruit-forward flavor, modest bitterness, and a smooth finish.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.99+

Heavy on hops, that was always the brewery plan. So in 1980, we loaded Pale Ale up with Cascade—a new hop at the time named after the mountain range—and the intense aromas of pine and citrus sparked the American craft beer revolution. See what this original pale ale is all about.

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$7.99+

Bask in the sunny little thing, a wheat ale made with citrus for radiant flavor that’s bold yet easy going, and balanced by a soft and smooth finish

Stella Artois

$7.99+

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

O'Douls Bottle

$7.25

O'Doul's is a non-alcohol malt beverage. O'Doul's has a mild, sweet taste with a slightly dry finish.

Wine

Sangiovese, Rocca Puglia

$8.99+

Querceto Chianti Italy

$9.25+

Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$13.25+

Pinot Noir, Davis Bynum

$62.50

Cabernet Sauvignon, Vista Point

$8.99+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$14.75+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Post and Beam

$17.99+

Merlot, Vista Point

$8.99+

Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford

$10.99+

White Zinfandel, Vista Point

$8.99+

Chardonnay, Vista Point

$8.99+

Chardonnay, Daou

$11.99+

Chardonnay, Post and Beam

$59.99

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.25+

Ice Tea

$3.99+

Pellegrino

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.99

Coffee/Decaf

$3.99

Italian Sodas

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.99+

Mixed Drinks

Red Sangria

$10.99+

Pink Wine Cooler

$10.99+

White Wine Cooler

$10.99+

Skinny Margarita

$10.50

Mango Margarita

$10.50

Paloma Margarita

$10.50

Specialty Pizzas*

Cheese Only

$14.50+

Almost a Pound of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!

The Prego Pizza

$21.75+

Combination

$20.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Vegetarian

$20.75+

Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes

Pesto Primavera

$20.75+

Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.

All Meat

$20.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Margherita

$20.75+

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Creamy Pesto

$20.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.

Chicken Pepperonado

$20.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.

Greek Pizza

$20.75+

No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$20.75+

Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.

Martinelli

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.

Palermo

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.

Bettega

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.

Olgiasca

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.

Black and White

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!

Build Your Own Pizza*

Small Pizza

$14.50

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Medium Pizza

$23.99

14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Family Pizza

$28.50

16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Calzone

$14.50

Half & Half Pizzas*

Small

$20.75

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Medium

$32.99

14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Family

$40.75

16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Soups & Salads*

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.99

Cup of Italian Wedding Soup and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.25+

Soup of the Day

$6.25+

House Salad

$8.75+

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Garbanzos, String Beets, Croutons, and Onions

Caesar Salad

$8.75+

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99+

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.50

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Corn, diced Red Bell Peppers, chopped Red Onions, Black Beans, and Chicken marinated in Kinder's Barbecue Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Lime.

Field Greens Salad

$13.99

Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Mixed Greens tossed in a Poppy Seed Vinaigrette Dressing.

Spinach Salad

$16.75

Bacon, Mushrooms, Candied Walnuts, Red Onions, Hard-boiled Egg and Baby Spinach served with a side of our Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pro Salad

$17.50

Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and Sliced Toasted Almonds

Steak Salad

$18.75

Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and Sliced Toasted Almonds

