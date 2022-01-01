Go
Toast

Next Level Burger

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2085 Diamond Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2085 Diamond Blvd

Concord CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Puesto Concord Veranda

No reviews yet

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

Longport Fish Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doppio Zero

No reviews yet

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the East Bay in Concord.

BURGER JOINT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston