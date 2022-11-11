A map showing the location of Longport Fish CompanyView gallery

Longport Fish Company

review star

No reviews yet

2015 Diamond Blvd

Suite 100

Concord, CA 94520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

LFC Raw Bar

1/2 Maine Lobster

$29.00Out of stock

Chilled or Grilled with Garlic Butter

Bianca's Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Bianca’s Shrimp Ceviche- wild shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, house made chips. Allergy - Shellfish

Peel n Eat Shrimp

$3.25+

Shrimp Poached in Beer, Butter, Lemon and Spices

Whole Maine Lobster

$55.00Out of stock

1⁄2 or Whole Lobster- Served with cocktail sauce, lemon aioli, warm butter. Allergy - Shellfish, Dairy

Uni & Oysters

$6.00

LFC Bucket list

3 piece bucket list

$35.00

Choose 3 from the section.

Griddled Corn Bread

$13.00

Calabrian Maple Butter

Fried Oysters

$13.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Olives, Black Garlic Aioli

Octopus Salad

$12.00

Local Rock Fish Served "Raw" please ask your server

Salmon Dip

$13.00

Ahi Tuna, House Made Ponzu, Toasted Seaweed, Togarashi, Salmon Roe, Scallions

Starters

Baked Oysters

$24.00

6 Baked Oyster, Roasted Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Green Onions

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$16.00

Padron Peppers, Black Pepper, Parsley, LFC Tartar, Lemon

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Sesame, Green Onion

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Truffle, Parm, Garlic, Honey, Black Garlic Mayo

Organic Wings

$15.00

Calabrian-Honey Sauce, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic

Shrimp Taquitos

$16.00

4 Shrimp, Crispy Tortilla, Chipotle Crema, Pico, Cotija

Brussels

$13.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Thai Vinaigrette, Toasted Peanuts, Herbs

Wood Grilled Bone Marrow

$24.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Grilled Sourdough

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Maryland Style, Tartar Sauce, Arugula, Pickled Onion, Lemon

Extra Bread

$3.00

Truffle Ahi Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Truffle Vinaigrette, Seaweed Salad, Diced Tomato, Toasted Seaweed, Jalepeno, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Wonton Chips

Plain Waffle Fries

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Wood Grilled Mary's Chicken Breast, Bacon, Gruyere, Arugula Slaw, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Dijonaise, Brioche Bun

Spicy Fried Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

2 House Burger Blend Patties, American Cheese, Red Onion, House Made Pickles, Burger Sauce, Brioche Bun

Lobster Roll

$31.00

Warm Maine Lobster, Butter, Old Bay, Lemon, Chives, Buttered Lobster Bun Cold Maine Lobster, Yuzu Mayo, Celery, Shallot, Chives, Butter Lobster Bun

Ora King Salmon BLT

$18.00

Soups & Salads

Roasted Mary's Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Organic Lettuces, House Made Ranch

Cup Clam Chowder

$7.00

New England Creamy Clam Chowder with Bacon

Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

New England Creamy Clam Chowder with Bacon

Entree Caesar

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Radicchio, Croutons, Parmesan, House Made Caesar Dressing

Entree Louie

$20.00

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Organic Baby Lettuces, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Herbs, Radishes, Lemon Vinaigrette

Quinoa Bowl

$16.50

Wood Grilled Avocado, Strawberries, Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Sesame Miso Dressing

Smoked Beet Salad

$14.00

Entree Cobb Sald

$19.00

Small Caesar

$10.00

Small Louie Salad

$13.00

Small Cobb Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Catch of the Day

Cioppino

$34.00

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Cod, Rich Tomato Broth, Grilled Bread

Creamy Garlic Noodles

$18.00

Ribeye

$56.00

Skirt Steak

$36.00

Fish & Chips

$24.50

House Made Triple Cooked Chips, Cole Slaw, LFC Tatar Sauce, Old Bay Hot Sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$44.00

Maine Lobster, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Jack & Cheddar, Herbed Bread Crumbs

Mary's 1/2 Chicken

$24.00

Pasta Shells

$26.50

Spaghetti & Clams

$26.50

Spanish Style Shrimp Skewer

$25.00

Maine Lobster Bake

$59.00

Octopus Entree

$26.00Out of stock

Sides

Broccolini

$10.00

Wood Grilled Broccolini, Calabrian Chili, Lemon

Garlic Mashed Potato

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

SD 3oz. salmon

$11.00

SD 6oz. salmon

$20.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$7.00

SD Shrimp

$9.00

SD Steak

$11.00

Quinoa and Brussels

$10.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

With Fries or Broccoli

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

With Fries or Broccoli

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

With Fries or Broccoli

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of Plain, Add Chicken, or Add Shrimp With Fries or Broccoli

Chicken Spaghetti Alfreddo

$12.00

Fish Stix

$12.00

Kid Soft Serve Hazelnut

$5.00

Brunch

Salmon Tower

$40.00Out of stock

4 Fire Swamp Bagels, Smoked Salmon, Traditional Garnishes, Green Garlic & Chive Cream Cheese and Meyer Lemon & Dill Cream Cheese

Corn Bread

$12.00

Griddled Corn Bread, Calabrian Chili-Maple Butter

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Butter, Maple Syrup

Sm Babka French Toast

$12.00

Brown Sugar & Vanilla Babka, Salted Caramel, Caramelized Bananas, Hazelnuts, Whipped Cream

Lg Babka French Toast

$17.00

Brown Sugar & Vanilla Babka, Salted Caramel, Caramelized Bananas, Hazelnuts, Whipped Cream

Granola & Greek Yogurt Bowl

$13.00

Strauss Organic Greek, Granola, Fresh Fruit, Meyer Lemon Honey

LFC Bennedict

Choice between Lobster and Spinach with Hollandaise or Prosciutto, Tomato, and Pesto with Hollandaise served with a side salad

LFC Chicken Sausage Scrambl

$15.00

3 Organic Eggs Scramble with Chicken Apple Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Gruyere with Breakfast Potatoes and Grilled Acme Sourdough

LFC Asparagus Scramble

$15.00

3 Organic Eggs Scrambled with Local Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Green Garlic with Breakfast Potatoes and Grilled Acme Sourdough

Organic Eggs & Choice of Meat

$15.00

2 Organic Eggs Any Style, Choice of Breakfast Meat or Skirt Steak with Breakfast Potatoes and Grilled Acme Sourdough

The B.E.C.

$13.50

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Vegan Chilaquiles

$18.00

Quinoa & Poached Eggs

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Spicy Candied Bacon

$10.00

Side Two Eggs

$5.50

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Breakfast Sausage

$5.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side "Just Egg"

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Kids Scramble

$10.00

Banquets

$34 Menu

$34.00

$45 Menu

$45.00

$55 Menu

$55.00

$70 Menu

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2015 Diamond Blvd, Suite 100, Concord, CA 94520

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Puesto Concord Veranda
orange starNo Reviews
2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
ARTESANAL GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1 SUN VALLEYMALL STE FC104 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Concord
orange starNo Reviews
2003 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
BURGER JOINT - ARTESANAL FOODS INC - 1 SUNVALLEY MALL STE FC-105
orange starNo Reviews
1 SUN VALLEY MALL STE FC-105 CONCORD, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
orange starNo Reviews
232 Golf Club Road Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Concord

Shabuya - Concord
orange star4.1 • 1,187
2025 Diamond Blvd. Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Concord
orange star4.7 • 200
2085 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
The Office Cocktail Lounge - 1796 Willow Pass Rd
orange star4.4 • 74
1796 Willow Pass Rd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston