DRIFT BENICIA *COFFEE*PASTRIES* *PIZZA SLICES* BEER & WINE (COMING SOON)

review star

No reviews yet

366 1st street

Benicia, CA 94510

COFFEES & TEAS

COFFEE

DRIP

$4.00+

“7 bridges” Africa, South & Central America, Organic, Fair Trade Roast level: MEDIUM-DARK Light Smokiness, Velvety Body, Caramel Finish

DECAF DRIP

$4.00+

DECAF “7 bridges” Africa, South & Central America, Organic, Fair Trade Roast level: MEDIUM-DARK Light Smokiness, Velvety Body, Caramel Finish

ESPRESSO

$2.50

DECAF ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

dlb espresso + steamed milk + foam

DECAF CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

dlb espresso + steamed milk + foam

LATTE

$4.50

12 oz. Dlb espresso + steamed milk + light foam

DECAF LATTE

$5.00

12 oz. Dlb espresso + steamed milk + light foam

CAFE AU LAIT [1/2 DRIP + 1/2 MILK]

$4.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

ESPRESSO + HOT WATER

MACCHIATO

$3.25

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

BREVE [ ESP. + STEAM CREAM]

$3.25

MOCHA

$5.55

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00+

MINI CAPPUCCINO (6 OZ)

$3.50

VIENNA [ESP + WHIP CREAM]

$3.50

TEA'S

EARL GREY

$3.50

A blend of black tea and the oil extracted from the peel of the Mediterranean bergamot fruit. This traditional bold black tea with citrus notes has been a favorite of tea drinkers since the early 1800's.

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50

Our English Breakfast tea is a Ceylon tea sourced from estates located in the secluded highlands of Sri Lanka. Here, lush green mountains provide the perfect growing conditions for tea that ranks among the greatest in the world for consistency in quality and character. Full-bodied (perfect with milk + sugar!), vibrant, with a rich copper color and inviting Ceylon aroma when brewed.

CHAI TEA

$3.50

(Organic) Black Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cloves, Carmel flavor

DANDELION + PEACH

$3.50

(Organic) Rooibos, Green Tea, Natural Flavor, Dandelion leaf, Peach juice

CHUN MEE

$3.50

A popular style of Green Tea typically grown in eastern regions of China. The tea brews with a light yellow liquor and a bright, mild, and somewhat sweet flavor that has a clean finish which will soothe you any time of the day.

OOLONG + JASMINE

$3.50

(Organic) Oolong & Jasmine Green Tea

GREEN TEA + POMEGRANATE

$3.50

(Organic) Green tea, Hibiscus, Licorice root, Rose hips, Natual cherry flavors, Pomegranate peel

DECAF GREEN

$3.50

(Organic) Decaffeinated Green tea

TROPICAL GREEN

$3.50

Exotic tropical flavors of mango, passionfruit and pineapple pair perfectly with our delicate green tea to create a distinctly, unique blend.

MINT

$3.50

(Organic) Spearmint, Peppermint, Rosehips, Hibiscus, Lemon peel, Natual flavor

LEMON + GINGER

$3.50

(Organic) Ginger, Lemongrass, Rose hips, Lemon balm, Lemon oil

WILD ENCOUNTER

$3.50

(Organic) Elderberries, Apple, Hibiscus,, licorice root, Blueberry + Cherry natural flavors, Strawberries, Raspberries

ROOIBOS + HIBISCUS

$3.50

(Organic) Rooibos, Hibiscus, Rose hips, Natual Orange flavors

CHAMOMILE + CITRUS

$3.50

(Organic) Lemongrass, Chamomile, Lemon peel, natural flavors

STAY WELL

$3.75

LEMON + ENCHINACEA HERBAL TEA Caffeine free Enchinacea, Lemongrass, Fennel, Licorice root, Peppermint, Sage, Plantain leaves, Elderflowers, Marshmallow root, Rose hips, Thyme, Lemon balm

BALANCE Caffeine free

$3.75

CINNAMON + BLACKBERRY HERBAL TEA Caffeine Free

REFRESH

$3.75

TURMERIC, CHILI, MATCHA GREEN TEA lemongrass, nettle, dandelion leaves + root, rosemary, black pepper, fennel, matcha green tea powder, turmeric, chili powder

STRESS FREE

$3.75

ROSE + MINT HERBAL TEA rose blossoms, chamomile, hibiscus, tulsi leaves, licorice root, passionflower, skullcap, natural rose + raspberry flavors, rose hips, apples, peppermint, elderberries, raspberries

SLEEP

$3.75

CHAMOMILE + LAVENDER HERBAL TEA Chamomile, wild orange leaves, passionflowers, lavender, red poppy flowers, natural lavender + rose flavors.

CALM STOMACH

$3.75

GINGER + PEACH HERBAL TEA Peppermint, wild orange leaves, chamomile, natural peach + ginger flavors, ginger, licorice root, fennel, marshmallow root, peaches

EARL GREY, HONEY, VANILLA, MILK

$4.25

DRIFT LATTE

MATCHA TEA LATTE

$6.00

green tea, cold brewed with lavender + vanilla. Steamed milk

BUTTERFLY TEA LATTE

$6.00

butterfly pea flowers + vanilla + steamed milk

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

DESSERTS

CAKES

CANNOLI CAKE

$6.55

A cookie crumb base topped with creamy ricotta studded with chocolate chips and candied orange peel, finished with short pastry crumbles and powdered sugar.

LIMONCELLO + RASPBERRY

$6.55
RICOTTA + PISTACHIO

RICOTTA + PISTACHIO

$6.55

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.

TIRAMISU CUP

$6.55

GF MINI RED VELVET *FRIDAY'S ONLY

$9.75

Alternating layers of gluten free red hued chocolate sponge cake and cream cheese icing topped with gluten free cake crumbs Gluten Free

GRANDFATHER CAKE

$6.55

MERCHANDISE

APPAREL

WHITE HATS

WHITE HATS

$20.00
BLACK HATS

BLACK HATS

$20.00

BLACK HOODIE

$30.00

GIFTS SETS

MINI ROSE TIN

$7.25Out of stock

MINI DAISY TIN

$7.25

MINI BASIL TIN

$7.25

COFFEE

COFFEE TUMBLER

COFFEE TUMBLER

$15.00

16 OZ COFFEE TUMBLER WITH STRAW

COFFEE MUG

COFFEE MUG

$10.00

ETC

STICKER SMALL

$2.00
STICKER LARGE

STICKER LARGE

$3.50
PEN

PEN

$3.50

WOODEN GIFT BOX

$2.50

ICED DRINKS

LEMONADES

REG LEMONADE

$3.50+

STRAWBERRY

$4.50+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

BLUEBERRY

$4.50+

ELDERFLOWER

$4.50+

TORANI PUREMADE ELDERFLOWER LEMONADE

WHITE PEACH

$4.50+

TORANI PUREMADE WHITE PEACH LEMONADE. 12 OZ

JALAPENO

$4.50+

MONIN SPICY JALAPENO LEMONADE. 12 OZ

KIDS LEMONADE

$3.00+

SWEET FRESH LEMONADE. 12 OZ

ICED TEA

ICE TEA

$3.50+

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50+

BOTTLED

GLASS WATER- SPARKLING

$3.25+

GLASS WATER- STILL

$5.50

KIDS MINI WATER

$1.75

8 oz Mini water bottle

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

Martinelli's glass apple juice. Made from Washington Apple's.

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

Tropicana individual juice

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

BUTTERFLY PEA TEA

Organic Butterfly Pea flowers, cold brewed with sweet vanilla. This purple tea turns instantly blue when added to lemonade.

BUTTERFLY PEA LEMONADE

$6.00

Organic Butterfly Pea flowers, cold brewed with sweet vanilla. This purple tea turns instantly blue when added to lemonade.

LAVENDER MATCHA

LAVENDER MATCHA

$6.00

Ceremonial Matcha, lavender + vanilla sweeteners, added to lemonade.

PIZZA

SLICE

CHEESE

$6.00

PEPPERONI

$6.50

MARGHERITA

$7.25

SEASONAL VEGGIE

$7.50

MEAT COMBO

$8.50

Italian sausage, red onions, pepperoni, ham

PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$8.75

creamy stracciatella cheese prosciutto di parma + baby org. arugula balsamic glaze + shredded parm

GF PIZZA

$10.00

AVALIABLE ONLY ON FRIDAY'S

SALADS

SALAD

spring mix + cherry tomatoes + shredded carrots + sunflower seeds

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

romaine lettuce + shaved parmesan + croutons

ARUGULA SALAD

$11.95

FARO SALAD

$8.95

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.00

KIDS MENU

BEVERAGES

KIDS MINI WATER

$1.75

8 oz Mini water bottle

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

Tropicana individual juice

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

Martinelli's glass apple juice. Made from Washington Apple's.

8 oz DARK CHOCOLATE

$3.50

MONIN PRIMIUM DARK CHOCOLATE, 6 OZ STEAMED WHOLE MILK

8 oz WHITE CHOCOLATE

$3.50

MONIN PRIMIUM WHITE CHOCOLATE, 6 OZ STEAMED WHOLE MILK

8 oz ZEBRA

$3.50

MONIN PRIMIUM DARK & WHITE CHOCOLATE, 6 OZ STEAMED WHOLE MILK

8 oz CUPCAKE LATTE

$3.75

TORANI CUPCAKE SYRUP, 6 OZ STEAMED WHOLE MILK

8 oz VANILLA LATTE

$3.75

TORANI PUREMADE SIGNATURE VANILLA, STEAMED WHOLE MILK

KIDS LEMONADE

$3.00+

SWEET FRESH LEMONADE. 12 OZ

KIDS STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE.

KIDS BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00+

KIDS ELDERFLOWER LEMONADE

$4.00+

KIDS WHITE PEACH LEMONADE

$4.00+

KIDS HIBISCUS LEMONADE

$4.00+

FOOD

CHEESE

$6.00

PEPPERONI

$6.50

ANIMAL CRACKER

$0.85

CHIPS

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Small Cafe serving pastries in the morning and pizza by the slice at lunch

Website

Location

366 1st street, Benicia, CA 94510

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
