Rob's Zombies - Martinez 712 Main Street

No reviews yet

712 Main Street

Martinez, CA 94553

Zombies

Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

A Mt. Diablo classic made with All American cheese

Ham and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Black Forest Ham

Ham And Jalapeno

$6.50

Breakfast

$7.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Breakfast & jalapeno

$7.50Out of stock

Hot Link

$6.00Out of stock

Louisiana style hot link. Mild heat, full flavorful!

Pastrami

$6.00Out of stock

Pastrami, Swiss, Spicy mustard.

Zombie Popper

$6.00

All the flavor and excitement of your favorite bar bites! The Zombie Popper brings the heat with, Jalapenos, bacon, cheddar and cream cheese.

Sausage Pepperjack

$6.00Out of stock

Pizza

$6.50Out of stock

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and classic pizza sauce in our traditional Zombie bun, glazed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese

15 Plain Bun

$20.00

Zombie Pup

$4.00Out of stock

Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket

$10.00

Bula Pies

Chicken Curry

$8.50

Chicken, Mixed Vegetables, Potatoes, Onions

Beef Stew

$8.50

Ground Beef, Mixed Vegetables, Potatoes, Onions

Vegetarian

$7.50

Mixed Vegetables, Potatoes, Onions, Garbanzo beans, Kidney beans

Chocolate Banana

$6.00

Crushed Oreos, Bananas

Lamb

$8.50

Corned Beef Cabage

$8.50

Pineapple

$8.00

Mince Meat An Cheese

$8.50

Sausage Rolls

$4.00

Butter Chicken

$7.00

Smoked Brisket

$8.50

Pulled Pork

$8.50

Café

Sm Chip

$0.75

Hashbrown

$1.00

Lg Chip

$1.50

Hot Coffees and Teas

Drip

$2.50+

Iced Coffees and Teas

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Zombie Zinger

$4.50

Ice Tea

$2.95

Bottled/Canned Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$1.75

PEPSI Diet PEPSI Coca-Cola Diet Coca-Cola Sprite

Orange Juice

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Milk/Choc. Milk

$1.50

Arizona Ice Tea

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

Martinellis Apple Juice

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Dole Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

712 Main Street, Martinez, CA 94553

Directions

