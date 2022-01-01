Fairfield restaurants you'll love
Fairfield's top cuisines
Must-try Fairfield restaurants
More about TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
2 PIECES OF HOUSE BATTERED COD, PINEAPPLE MANGO SLAW AND FRIES.
SUBSTITUTE A SALAD INSTEAD OF FRIES FOR $2 EXTRA
|Creamy Marsala Penne & Chicken
|$20.00
CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS & PENNE PASTA SAUTEED IN CHEF JOEY'S CREAMY MARSALA SAUCE
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.00
PAN SEARED SALMON FILET, BOK CHOY, FINGERLING POTATOES, SUN DRIED TOMATOES AND EDAMAME.
LEMON & CREAM HERB SAUCE
More about Fire Wings Fairfield
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Fairfield
2700 N Texas Street, Fairfield
|Popular items
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
800 Texas St, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Revision Sparkle Muffin
Hazy IPA. 7% ABV, 30 IBU.
|Ghost Town Gaunt (Single)
|$4.99
|Fort George Magnetic Fields (Single)
|$3.99
More about Favela's Mexican Grill - Fairfield
Favela's Mexican Grill - Fairfield
3334 North Texas St., Fairfield
|Popular items
|Favela's Burrito
|$9.95
|Chimichanga
|$13.95
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$12.95
More about Rancho Fino
Rancho Fino
4163 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
Mary’s Pizza Shack
1500 Oliver Road, Fairfield
More about The Napa Deli
The Napa Deli
5121 Business Center Dr, Fairfield
More about Valhalla Tavern LLC
Valhalla Tavern LLC
711 Jackson st, fairfield