Fairfield restaurants you'll love

Fairfield's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Fairfield restaurants

TWO60 Kitchen and Bar image

 

TWO60 Kitchen and Bar

260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
2 PIECES OF HOUSE BATTERED COD, PINEAPPLE MANGO SLAW AND FRIES.
SUBSTITUTE A SALAD INSTEAD OF FRIES FOR $2 EXTRA
Creamy Marsala Penne & Chicken$20.00
CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS & PENNE PASTA SAUTEED IN CHEF JOEY'S CREAMY MARSALA SAUCE
Pan Seared Salmon$26.00
PAN SEARED SALMON FILET, BOK CHOY, FINGERLING POTATOES, SUN DRIED TOMATOES AND EDAMAME.
LEMON & CREAM HERB SAUCE
Fire Wings Fairfield image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Fairfield

2700 N Texas Street, Fairfield

Avg 4.3 (5989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom

800 Texas St, Fairfield

Avg 5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Revision Sparkle Muffin
Hazy IPA. 7% ABV, 30 IBU.
Ghost Town Gaunt (Single)$4.99
Fort George Magnetic Fields (Single)$3.99
Favela's Fusion image

GRILL

Favela's Fusion

1500 Oliver Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (457 reviews)
Takeout
TUTTIMELON image

 

TUTTIMELON

1350 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Favela's Mexican Grill - Fairfield

3334 North Texas St., Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Favela's Burrito$9.95
Chimichanga$13.95
Surf & Turf Burrito$12.95
Rancho Fino image

 

Rancho Fino

4163 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mary’s Pizza Shack image

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

1500 Oliver Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

The Napa Deli

5121 Business Center Dr, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Valhalla Tavern LLC

711 Jackson st, fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
