Rancho Fino

Rancho Fino Cocina Mexican 4163 Suisun Valley Road

No reviews yet

4163 Suisun Valley Road

Fairfield, CA 94534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Eggs,Potatoes, Pico, Sour Cream, Cheese

Breakfast Taco

$6.95

Machaca Plate

$14.95

Beans, Carnitas, Eggs, Pico, Sour Cream , Cheese, Salsa

Machaca Burrito

$12.95

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Rice, Beans, Eggs, Sour Cream, Cheese, Onions,

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Salsa ,Tostada , Cheese, Rice Beans

Huevos A la Mexicana

$11.25

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.95

Mollete Ranchero

$14.95

Sopa De Frijol

$6.25

Taqueria

Tacos

$2.95

Corn tortilla, Onion,Cilantro, Salsa

Taco Fino

$6.25

Corn tortilla, Beans, Guac, Pico, Cheese, Sour Cream

Reg Burrito

$11.95

Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Salasa

Super Burrito

$12.95

Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Salasa, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Fino (Wet)

$14.95

Super Burrito, Nacho Cheese, Salsa on top

Torta

$12.95

Lettuce ,Onion, Cilantro, Pico, Salsa

Quesadilla

$11.50

Lettuce,Guac, Pico, Salsa , Sour Cream

Quesadilla "Solo Queso"

$10.00

Quesabirria

$6.25

Onions, Cilantro, Salsa, Consome

Taco Salad

$15.45

Lettuce, Cabbage, Pico, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Camaron TACO

$7.25

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Beans, Rice,and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Pastor Piña Trio

$12.95Out of stock

Tostadas De Pollo

$10.95

Specialties

Enchiladas Finas

$15.95

Green Salsa, Cheese, Rice, Beans

Carne Asada

$23.95

Rice, Beans, Grilled Onions,Roasted Corn Sala Tortillas

Fajitas Finas

$19.95

Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream Tortillas

Mole Fino

$19.95

Chicken, Rice, Jalapenos and Onions in lime juice, Tortillas

Chile Relleno

$15.95

Rice, Beans, Tomato Sauce Tortillas

Tamales

$16.95

Rice, Beans, Salsa

Chile Verde

$15.95

Rice, Beans, Tortillas

Pozole Verde

$13.95

Seafood

Filete De Pezcado

$16.95

Mexican white rice, Salad

Aguachiles

$20.95

Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes

Camarones al Gusto

$19.95

Mexican white rice, Salad

Coctel De Camaron

$18.95

Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro Avocado, Ketchup

Casuela Fina

$32.95

Mexican white rice, Beans, Salad

Ceviche Tostada Camaron

$7.95Out of stock

Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Juice, carrots

Scallop Ceviche

$7.95

Caldo De Camaron

$19.95

Tostada Ceviche Pezcado

$10.95

Pulpo Taco

$9.75

Weekends

Menudo

$13.95

Onions,Cilantro, Chili Oil, Dried Oregano

Birria

$19.95

Desserts

Flan

$5.25

Seasonal Fruit

Arros Con Leche

$5.25

Seasonal Fruit

Alfajores

$10.00

Chamoy

$10.00

Fresas Con Crema

$3.00

Botanas

Choriqueso

$11.45

Guacamole

$6.50

Taquitos

$10.95Out of stock

Nachos Del Rancho

$13.95

Pepinos Con Chile

$4.45

Elote

$7.50

Tostada

$10.95Out of stock

Sides/Add Ons

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Rice And Beans

$8.00

Side Extra Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Extra Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Small Chips\salsa

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla w/ Rice & Beans

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Mini Burrito

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$6.45

Promo

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Tamarindo

$3.75

Add Shot

$7.00

NA Beverage

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Large Mex Coke

$4.50

Kids

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Mini Coke

$2.50

FANTA BIG ONE

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.95

Virgin Mixed Drink

$5.50

Shirley Temp!e

$3.00

Liquor/Spirits

Absolut

$9.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Wheatly Vodka

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Nolets

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Made

$8.00

Wellmade

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$18.00

Cenote

$85.00

Claze Azul BLANCO

$22.00

Clase Azul REPO

$25.00

Clase Azul GOLD

$50.00

Clase Azul AÑEJO

$75.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$11.00

Casa Amigos REPO

$13.00

Casa Amigos AÑEJO

$14.00

PRIMAVERA 1942

$27.00

1942

$27.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$19.00

Herradura Repo

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Terramana Reposado

$13.00

Teremana Anejo

$14.00

San Matias Cristalino

$14.00

San Matias Gran Reserva

$15.00

Volcan Smoke\white

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$11.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$12.00

Siete Leaguas Anejo

$14.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$14.00

Buchanans

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Kikori

$12.00

Markers

$13.00

Sazerak Rye-Whiskey

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Roe & Co Blended

$14.00

Woodinville Bourbon Port Cask

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Mr. Black

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP Privilege

$15.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Union UNO

$13.00

Union El Viejo

$13.00

La Puritita Verdad

$13.00

El Silencio

$9.00

Pierde Almas

$15.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$14.00

Clase Azul Guerrero GREEN

$45.00

Clase Azul Durango FLAT BLACK

$45.00

Monte Alban

$13.00

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Pepino Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Mango Marg

$12.00

Tamarindo

$12.00

Pomegranate Marg

$12.00

Black Cherry Marg

$12.00

Pineapple Marg

$12.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Chupacabra

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

HenChanta

$11.00

Cancun

$11.00

Conors Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Charrito

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop (Well)

$10.00

Cosmo (Well)

$8.00

Mojitito

$12.00

Lrg Miche

$13.00

Small Miche

$8.00

Caguama Miche 32oz

$16.00

Mike's Special

$11.00

Tequlia Sunrise

$13.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Penicillin

$11.00

Promo

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Beer BTL/CN

Bohemia

$6.00

Modelo Btl

$6.00

Modelo Negra Btl

$6.00

Corona Btl

$6.00

Pacifico Btl

$6.00

Corona Familiar Btl

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Heniken Btl

$6.00

Coors Btl

$5.00

Stella Btl

$6.00

GSC Jamaica CN

$7.00

GSC Mighty dry CN

$7.00

Disco Ninja IPA CN

$7.00

Hopanatomy IPA CN

$7.00

Budweiser Btl

$5.00

Estrella Jal Btl

$6.00

Victoria Btl

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

$5.00

What The Haze CN

$7.00

Caguama Familiar

$15.00

Caguama 32oz

$15.00

Caguama 32oz

$15.00

Farmers Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

ORALE

$7.00

MORENA MIA

$7.00

Napa Smith Pilsner

$7.00

Napa Smith Golden Ipa

$7.00

Napa Smith Hopagedon

$8.00

GALACXIES

$7.00

Wine

Chandon Mini Rose

$11.00

Mini Brut Chandon

$11.00

Draft

Modelo Especial

$7.00

MAJA

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Napa Smith Amber Ale

$7.00

Evil Cousin

$7.00

Corona Draft

$7.00Out of stock

805

$7.00

Large Draft

$13.00

Pacifico

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Cart

$7.00Out of stock

Del Cielo

$7.00Out of stock

805 Cerveza

$7.00Out of stock

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Heritic Tangerine Tornado

$9.00Out of stock

Flights

Cristalino Flight

$35.00

Casamigos Flight

$25.00

Clase Azul Flight

$100.00

Repo Flight

$26.00

Blanco Flight

$30.00

Anejo Flight

$29.00

Permium Mezcal Flight

$69.00

Permium Flight Anejo

$122.00

Don Julio Flight

$26.00

Don Julio Premium

$49.00

Coffee

Cafe De Holla

$4.25

Happy Hour Food

HH El Trio

$15.00

HH Cinco Tacos

$10.00

HH Quesa-Beer-ia

$10.00

HH Nachos

$10.00

HH Tacos

$2.00

HH Mini Burrito

$8.00

HH Taco De Camaron

$6.50

Shirt / Hat

$25.00

Chamoy

$10.00

Papas Rancheras

$9.00

Casuelitas

$10.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Imported

$4.50

HH Domestic

$3.50

HH Draft

$5.75

HH Classic Marg

$9.00

HH Shot

$6.00

HH Cosmo

$9.00

HH Tequila Mule

$9.00

HH Well

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4163 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield, CA 94534

Directions

Gallery
Rancho Fino image

Map
