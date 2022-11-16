Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom imageView gallery

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom

97 Reviews

$

800 Texas St

Fairfield, CA 94533

Order Again

Popular Items

Alvarado Street Juice Cruz (Single)
Laughing Monk Bans Off Our Bodies (Single)
Original Pattern Haze-A-Tron (Single)

Crowlers

Ciderhawk Summer Hop

$12.00

Hard apple cider with hops! 6.5% ABV

Ace Space

$12.00

Blood orange cider! 6.9% ABV

2 Towns Hollow Jack

$12.00

Hard apple cider made with caramelized pumpkins & sweet potatoes, with a dash of honey & chai spices! 8.4% ABV

King Cong Don Javier

$20.00

Collab with Last Call Brewing. Paloma inspired kettle sour with grapefruit and a hint of lime & Himalayan salt! 6.8% ABV

Bike Dog Sonic Bender

$20.00

Morgan Territory The Cushman

$9.00

Helles style lager! 5% ABV

Del Cielo Órale

$9.00

Mexican lager! 5% ABV

Solano Brewing Pils Nye the Barley Guy

$9.00

Czech style pilsner! 5% ABV

Ex Novo I Rise to the Top

$11.00

American style cream ale! 5.3% ABV

HenHouse Best Life

$9.00

American style Blonde ale! 4.5% ABV

Original Pattern Trackie Dacks

$13.00

Hazy IPA with NZ Waimea, Rakau, & Motueka hops! 6.8% ABV

Ghost Town Grim Horde

$11.00

Hazy IPA with Amarillo & Citra hops! 6.8% ABV

Oak Park Mystic Cloud

$13.00

Hazy IPA with Cascade, Citra, & Centennial hops, and sweet orange peel! 7.2% ABV

Del Cielo Nelson in Da House

$13.00

Hazy IPA with Nelson, Mosaic, and Motueka hops! 7.1% ABV

Black Plague The Executioner

$13.00

Hazy DIPA with Nelson, Mosaic, & Citra hops! 8% ABV

Altamont Cashmic Juice

$13.00

WC DIPA with all Cashmere hops! 8.2% ABV

Ghost Town Rager

$13.00

WC IPA with Citra & Idaho 7 hops! 6.5% ABV

King Cong Como la Flor

$17.00

Collaboration with Solano Brewing! Red IPA with hibiscus added, brewed for Dia de los Muertos! 7% ABV

Del Cielo What a Feelin'

$13.00

Fresh hop West Coast IPA with all Mosaic hops! 6.5% ABV

Faction Harvest IPA

$13.00

WC Wet hop IPA with all Strata hops! 6.3% ABV

Temescal Through the Fog

$13.00

Scottish ale! 6.5% ABV

Lead Dog Left for Red

$11.00

American style red ale! 5.9% ABV

Pacifica Ghosted N' Roasted

$18.00

Brown ale with pumpkin & pumpkin spices added! 6.6% ABV

Faction Cafe Latte

$0.00Out of stock

Victory Golden Monkey

$12.00

Belgian style tripel! 9.5% ABV

Tioga-Sequoia Sugar Pine Cocoa Vanilla Porter

$11.00

Porter with Cacao Nibs and Vanilla beans! 5.5% ABV

4 Pack

10 Torr Fight Milk (4 Pack)

$14.99

Alvarado Street Citraveza (4 Pack)

$16.99

Alvarado Street Cold Pressed (4 Pack)

$19.99

Alvarado Street Juice Cruz (4 Pack)

$25.99

Alvarado Street Laminar Glow (4 Pack)

$20.99

Alvarado Street Pink PMB (4 Pack)

$25.99

Alvarado Street Tayberry Cream (4 Pack)

$25.99

Alvarado Street Under the Southern Sky (4 Pack)

$25.99

Alvarado Street Westeez (4 Pack)

$23.99

Bike Dog Send in the Clouds (4 Pack)

$15.99

Bike Dog Tour de Force (4 Pack)

$15.99

Bike Dog Wires and Strings (4 Pack)

$15.99

Del Cielo Piragua (4 Pack)

$19.99

Del Cielo Yerba Buena (4 Pack)

$18.99

Ex Novo Kill the Sun Classic (4 Pack)

$48.99

Ex Novo Kill the Sun French Toast (4 Pack)

$48.99

Faction Hipster Conformant (4 Pack)

$11.99

Fort George Waves of Silence (4 Pack)

$17.99

Ghost Town Ales for ALS (4 Pack)

$17.99

Ghost Town Hammer Smashed Citra (4 Pack)

$17.99

Ghost Town Hund (4 Pack)

$16.99

Ghost Town Lil' Nigel (4 Pack)

$16.99

Ghost Town Wretched (4 Pack)

$17.99

HenHouse QuiQuiRiQui (4 Pack)

$15.99

Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine V.16 (4 Pack)

$20.99

Humble Forager Swingin' Sticks (4 Pack)

$27.99

Iron Ox Sweet & Tart Cherry Sour (4 Pack)

$14.99

King Cong Destino (4 Pack)

$14.99

Laughing Monk Bans Off Our Bodies (4 Pack)

$19.99

Local Roots Safari Ride (4 Pack)

$13.99

Local Roots Strawberry Mojito (4 Pack)

$13.99

Local Roots Watermelon Splash (4 Pack)

$13.99

Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter (4 Pack)

$10.99

Mission Trail Topanga Slim (4 Pack)

$33.99

Mission-Trail Bluöley Crü (4 Pack)

$33.99

Morgan Territory Glorious Piña Colada (4 Pack)

$18.99

Oak Park Endlessness (4 Pack)

$18.99

Oak Park Peach A La Mode (4 Pack)

$14.99

Oak Park Soul Rock (4 Pack)

$14.99

Original Pattern Always Something (4 Pack)

$18.99

Original Pattern Anything Hazy, Bro? (4 Pack)

$18.99

Original Pattern Banshee (4 Pack)

$15.99

Original Pattern Clouds of Cashmere (4 pack)

$18.99

Original Pattern Crosshatch (4 Pack)

$15.99

Original Pattern Fresh as a Daisy (4 Pack)

$16.99

Original Pattern Marto (4 Pack)

$16.99

Original Pattern Pipsqueak (4 Pack)

$20.99

Original Pattern Razzlie Dazzlie (4 Pack)

$20.99

Original Pattern Sunshine in a Bottle (4 Pack)

$20.99

Original Pattern Tender Manes (4 Pack)

$16.99

Original Pattern Trackie Dacks (4 Pack)

$18.99

Original Pattern Undo the Voodoo (4 Pack)

$18.99

Original Pattern Yamagata (4 Pack)

$15.99

Paperback Chills n Trills (4 Pack)

$18.99

Paperback Mr. Smooth Goes to Hollywood (4 Pack)

$34.99

Paperback Mr. White Suit (4 Pack)

$18.99

Paperback The Cup (4 Pack)

$14.99

Societe Fuzzy Method (4 Pack)

$14.99

Solid Ground Pink Lady (4 Pack)

$15.99

Temescal Fruity: Peach & Plum (4 Pack)

$19.99

Temescal Lawn of the Dead (4 Pack)

$20.99

Temescal Love is Love (4 Pack)

$21.99

Temescal Scenic Route (4 Pack)

$20.99

The Bruery Bakery: Boysenberry Pie (4 Pack)

$17.99

Weathered Souls Hardwood Classic (4 Pack)

$14.99

Weathered Souls Suburban Cowboy (4 Pack)

$35.99

Wild Barrel Imperial Blackberry Jam (4 Pack)

$27.99

Wild Barrel Watermelon Apricot (4 Pack)

$20.99

6 Pack

2 Towns Two Berry Dream (6 Pack)

$12.99

Ace Mango (6 Pack)

$11.99

Ace Perry (6 Pack)

$11.99

Alvarado Street Monterey Beer (6 Pack)

$9.99

Tieton Cherry Cider (6 Pack)

Singles

10 Torr Fight Milk (Single)

$3.99

2 Towns Two Berry Dream (Single)

$2.49

Ace Mango (Single)

$2.49

Ace Perry (Single)

$2.49

Alvarado Biggies Bon Bon Bonanza (Single)

$7.49

Alvarado Street Citraveza (Single)

$4.49

Alvarado Street Cold Pressed (Single)

$5.49

Alvarado Street Juice Cruz (Single)

$6.99

Alvarado Street Laminar Glow (Single)

$5.49

Alvarado Street Minesweeper (Single)

$6.49

Alvarado Street Monterey Beer (Single)

$1.99

Alvarado Street Pink PMB (Single)

$6.99

Alvarado Street Tayberry Cream (Single)

$6.99

Alvarado Street Under the Southern Sky (Single)

$6.99

Alvarado Street Westeez (Single)

$6.49

Bike Dog Send in the Cloud (Single)

$4.49

Bike Dog Tour de Force (Single)

$4.49

Bike Dog Wires and Strings (Single)

$3.49

Del Cielo Piragua (Single)

$5.49

Del Cielo Yerba Buena (Single)

$4.99

Ex Novo Kill the Sun Classic (Single)

$12.49

Ex Novo Kill the Sun French Toast (Single)

$12.49

Faction Hipster Conformant (Single)

$3.49

Fort George Waves of Silence (Single)

$4.99

Ghost Town Ales for ALS (Single)

$4.99

Ghost Town Hammer Smashed Citra (Single)

$4.99

Ghost Town Hund (Single)

$4.49

Ghost Town Lil' Nigel (Single)

$4.49

Ghost Town Wretched (Single)

$4.99

HenHouse QuiQuiRiQui (Single)

$4.49

Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine V.16 (Single)

$5.49

Humble Forager Swingin' Sticks (Single)

$7.49

Iron Ox Sweet & Tart Cherry Sour (Single)

$3.99

King Cong Destino (Single)

$3.99

Laughing Monk Bans Off Our Bodies (Single)

$5.49

Laughing Monk Beersquatch (Single)

$5.49

Local Roots Safari Ride (Single)

$3.99

Local Roots Strawberry Mojito (Single)

$3.99

Local Roots Watermelon Pomegranate (Single)

$3.99

Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter (Single)

$2.99

Mission Trail Topanga Slim (Single)

$8.49

Mission-Trail Bluöley Crü (Single)

$8.99

Morgan Territory Glorious Piña Colada (Single)

$4.99

Morgan Territory Metalmark Oktoberfest (Single)

$2.99

Oak Park Endlessness (Single)

$4.99

Oak Park Lickable Wallpaper (Single)

$5.49

Oak Park Peach a la Mode (Single)

$3.99

Oak Park Soul Rock (Single)

$3.99

Original Patter Anything Hazy, Bro? (Single)

$4.99

Original Pattern Always Something (Single)

$4.99

Original Pattern Banshee (Single)

$4.49

Original Pattern Clouds of Cashmere (Single)

$4.99

Original Pattern Crosshatch (Single)

$4.49

Original Pattern Fresh as a Daisy (Single)

$4.49

Original Pattern Haze-A-Tron (Single)

$4.99

Original Pattern Marto (Single)

$4.49

Original Pattern Pipsqueak (Single)

$5.49

Original Pattern Razzlie Dazzlie (Single)

$5.49

Original Pattern Sunshine in a Bottle (Single)

$5.49

Original Pattern Tender Manes (Single)

$4.49

Original Pattern Trackie Dacks (Single)

$4.99

Original Pattern Undo the Voodoo (Single)

$4.99

Original Pattern Yamagata (Single)

$4.49

Paperback Chills n Trills (Single)

$4.99

Paperback Mr. Smooth Goes to Hollywood (Single)

$8.99

Paperback Mr. White Suit (Single)

$4.99

Paperback The Cup (Single)

$3.99

Societe Fuzzy Method (Single)

$3.99

Solid Ground Pink Lady (Single)

$5.49

Temescal Fruity: Peach & Plum (Single)

$4.49

Temescal Lawn of the Dead. (Single)

$5.49

Temescal Love is Love (Single)

$5.99

Temescal Scenic Route (Single)

$4.99

Temescal Spooky Puppy (Single)

$5.49

The Bruery Bakery: Boysenberry Pie (Single)

$4.99

Tieton Cherry Cider (Single)

$2.99

Tio Rodrigo Cervesa Clara (Single)

$3.99

Tio Rodrigo Michelada Mango (Single)

$3.99

Tio Rodrigo Michelada Original (Single)

$3.99

Weathered Souls Hardwood Classic (Single)

$3.99

Weathered Souls Suburban Cowboy (Single)

$9.49

Wild Barrel Imperial Blackberry Jam (Single)

$7.49

Wild Barrel Watermelon Apricot (Single)

$5.49

Bottles

Beachwood Blendery Kriek 500mL (Single)

$12.99

Beachwood Come in Grape 500mL (Single)

$15.99

Beachwood Funk Yeah 500mL (Single)

$19.99

Epic BBB Chocolate Mint (Single)

$18.99

Epic BBB Double Barrel (Single)

$20.99

Epic BBB Double Jam (Single)

$18.99

Epic BBB Naked (Single)

$20.99

Firestone Anniversary XXI 12oz (Single)

$12.99

Firestone Anniversary XXII 12oz (Single)

$12.99

Firestone Anniversary XXIII 12oz (Single)

$12.99

Firestone Helldorado 12oz (Single)

$9.99

Firestone Walker Bravo 12oz (Single)

$9.99

Ghost Town Stone Cell

$14.99

Ghost Town The Pit

$14.99

Goose Island Bourbon County Wheatwine (Single)

$12.99

Grimm Memory Palace 500mL (Single)

$14.99

Jackie O's Big Snail (Single)

$19.99

Prairie Moose Boots Barrel Aged (Single)

$14.99

Tahoe Mountain Recolte du Bois Saison (Single)

$7.99

Tahoe Mountain Recolte du Bois Sherry (Single)

$6.99

Tioga Sequoia Midnight Lightning

$16.99

Tioga-Sequoia BA Pan Dulce Rush 16.9oz

$19.99

To OI Birramisu

$10.99

To OI Bourista

$14.99

Upright Baurenhaus Ensemble (Single)

$14.99

Urban Family Heroic Origins (Single)

$9.99

Urban Family Solar Storm (Single)

$9.99

Urban Roots Choc. Mustache REGULAR (Single)

$15.99

NA Beer

Athletic Ceveza Atletica NA

$2.49+

Athletic Downwinder Gose NA

$2.49+Out of stock

Best Day IPA NA

$2.49+

Bravus Hazy IPA

$2.49+

Bravus Raspberry Sour NA

$12.99+Out of stock

Lagunitas Hop Water

$1.99+

Lagunitas IPNA

$1.99+Out of stock

Oak Park Beer-ish

$11.99+

T-Shirts

"Scarf Me Up" GREY Unisex T-Shirt

"Scarf Me Up" GREY Unisex T-Shirt

$18.00
"Scarf Me Up" WOMEN'S Ringer

"Scarf Me Up" WOMEN'S Ringer

$18.00
"Scarf Me Up" UNI. BASEBALL Tee

"Scarf Me Up" UNI. BASEBALL Tee

$23.00

"Scarf Me Up" UNI. RINGER

$20.00

Stickers

"Scarf Me Up" Sticker

"Scarf Me Up" Sticker

$1.00
Rustwater Pump Sticker

Rustwater Pump Sticker

$1.00

Rustwater Pride Sticker

$1.00

Pins & Magnets

"Scarf Me Up" Enamel Pin

"Scarf Me Up" Enamel Pin

$6.00
Rustwater Pump Pin

Rustwater Pump Pin

$1.00
"Scarf Me Up" Magnet

"Scarf Me Up" Magnet

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.

Location

800 Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533

Directions

Gallery
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom image
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom image

