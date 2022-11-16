Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
97 Reviews
$
800 Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Crowlers
Ciderhawk Summer Hop
Hard apple cider with hops! 6.5% ABV
Ace Space
Blood orange cider! 6.9% ABV
2 Towns Hollow Jack
Hard apple cider made with caramelized pumpkins & sweet potatoes, with a dash of honey & chai spices! 8.4% ABV
King Cong Don Javier
Collab with Last Call Brewing. Paloma inspired kettle sour with grapefruit and a hint of lime & Himalayan salt! 6.8% ABV
Bike Dog Sonic Bender
Morgan Territory The Cushman
Helles style lager! 5% ABV
Del Cielo Órale
Mexican lager! 5% ABV
Solano Brewing Pils Nye the Barley Guy
Czech style pilsner! 5% ABV
Ex Novo I Rise to the Top
American style cream ale! 5.3% ABV
HenHouse Best Life
American style Blonde ale! 4.5% ABV
Original Pattern Trackie Dacks
Hazy IPA with NZ Waimea, Rakau, & Motueka hops! 6.8% ABV
Ghost Town Grim Horde
Hazy IPA with Amarillo & Citra hops! 6.8% ABV
Oak Park Mystic Cloud
Hazy IPA with Cascade, Citra, & Centennial hops, and sweet orange peel! 7.2% ABV
Del Cielo Nelson in Da House
Hazy IPA with Nelson, Mosaic, and Motueka hops! 7.1% ABV
Black Plague The Executioner
Hazy DIPA with Nelson, Mosaic, & Citra hops! 8% ABV
Altamont Cashmic Juice
WC DIPA with all Cashmere hops! 8.2% ABV
Ghost Town Rager
WC IPA with Citra & Idaho 7 hops! 6.5% ABV
King Cong Como la Flor
Collaboration with Solano Brewing! Red IPA with hibiscus added, brewed for Dia de los Muertos! 7% ABV
Del Cielo What a Feelin'
Fresh hop West Coast IPA with all Mosaic hops! 6.5% ABV
Faction Harvest IPA
WC Wet hop IPA with all Strata hops! 6.3% ABV
Temescal Through the Fog
Scottish ale! 6.5% ABV
Lead Dog Left for Red
American style red ale! 5.9% ABV
Pacifica Ghosted N' Roasted
Brown ale with pumpkin & pumpkin spices added! 6.6% ABV
Faction Cafe Latte
Victory Golden Monkey
Belgian style tripel! 9.5% ABV
Tioga-Sequoia Sugar Pine Cocoa Vanilla Porter
Porter with Cacao Nibs and Vanilla beans! 5.5% ABV
4 Pack
10 Torr Fight Milk (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Citraveza (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Cold Pressed (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Juice Cruz (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Laminar Glow (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Pink PMB (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Tayberry Cream (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Under the Southern Sky (4 Pack)
Alvarado Street Westeez (4 Pack)
Bike Dog Send in the Clouds (4 Pack)
Bike Dog Tour de Force (4 Pack)
Bike Dog Wires and Strings (4 Pack)
Del Cielo Piragua (4 Pack)
Del Cielo Yerba Buena (4 Pack)
Ex Novo Kill the Sun Classic (4 Pack)
Ex Novo Kill the Sun French Toast (4 Pack)
Faction Hipster Conformant (4 Pack)
Fort George Waves of Silence (4 Pack)
Ghost Town Ales for ALS (4 Pack)
Ghost Town Hammer Smashed Citra (4 Pack)
Ghost Town Hund (4 Pack)
Ghost Town Lil' Nigel (4 Pack)
Ghost Town Wretched (4 Pack)
HenHouse QuiQuiRiQui (4 Pack)
Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine V.16 (4 Pack)
Humble Forager Swingin' Sticks (4 Pack)
Iron Ox Sweet & Tart Cherry Sour (4 Pack)
King Cong Destino (4 Pack)
Laughing Monk Bans Off Our Bodies (4 Pack)
Local Roots Safari Ride (4 Pack)
Local Roots Strawberry Mojito (4 Pack)
Local Roots Watermelon Splash (4 Pack)
Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter (4 Pack)
Mission Trail Topanga Slim (4 Pack)
Mission-Trail Bluöley Crü (4 Pack)
Morgan Territory Glorious Piña Colada (4 Pack)
Oak Park Endlessness (4 Pack)
Oak Park Peach A La Mode (4 Pack)
Oak Park Soul Rock (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Always Something (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Anything Hazy, Bro? (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Banshee (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Clouds of Cashmere (4 pack)
Original Pattern Crosshatch (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Fresh as a Daisy (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Marto (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Pipsqueak (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Razzlie Dazzlie (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Sunshine in a Bottle (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Tender Manes (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Trackie Dacks (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Undo the Voodoo (4 Pack)
Original Pattern Yamagata (4 Pack)
Paperback Chills n Trills (4 Pack)
Paperback Mr. Smooth Goes to Hollywood (4 Pack)
Paperback Mr. White Suit (4 Pack)
Paperback The Cup (4 Pack)
Societe Fuzzy Method (4 Pack)
Solid Ground Pink Lady (4 Pack)
Temescal Fruity: Peach & Plum (4 Pack)
Temescal Lawn of the Dead (4 Pack)
Temescal Love is Love (4 Pack)
Temescal Scenic Route (4 Pack)
The Bruery Bakery: Boysenberry Pie (4 Pack)
Weathered Souls Hardwood Classic (4 Pack)
Weathered Souls Suburban Cowboy (4 Pack)
Wild Barrel Imperial Blackberry Jam (4 Pack)
Wild Barrel Watermelon Apricot (4 Pack)
6 Pack
Singles
10 Torr Fight Milk (Single)
2 Towns Two Berry Dream (Single)
Ace Mango (Single)
Ace Perry (Single)
Alvarado Biggies Bon Bon Bonanza (Single)
Alvarado Street Citraveza (Single)
Alvarado Street Cold Pressed (Single)
Alvarado Street Juice Cruz (Single)
Alvarado Street Laminar Glow (Single)
Alvarado Street Minesweeper (Single)
Alvarado Street Monterey Beer (Single)
Alvarado Street Pink PMB (Single)
Alvarado Street Tayberry Cream (Single)
Alvarado Street Under the Southern Sky (Single)
Alvarado Street Westeez (Single)
Bike Dog Send in the Cloud (Single)
Bike Dog Tour de Force (Single)
Bike Dog Wires and Strings (Single)
Del Cielo Piragua (Single)
Del Cielo Yerba Buena (Single)
Ex Novo Kill the Sun Classic (Single)
Ex Novo Kill the Sun French Toast (Single)
Faction Hipster Conformant (Single)
Fort George Waves of Silence (Single)
Ghost Town Ales for ALS (Single)
Ghost Town Hammer Smashed Citra (Single)
Ghost Town Hund (Single)
Ghost Town Lil' Nigel (Single)
Ghost Town Wretched (Single)
HenHouse QuiQuiRiQui (Single)
Humble Forager Coastal Sunshine V.16 (Single)
Humble Forager Swingin' Sticks (Single)
Iron Ox Sweet & Tart Cherry Sour (Single)
King Cong Destino (Single)
Laughing Monk Bans Off Our Bodies (Single)
Laughing Monk Beersquatch (Single)
Local Roots Safari Ride (Single)
Local Roots Strawberry Mojito (Single)
Local Roots Watermelon Pomegranate (Single)
Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter (Single)
Mission Trail Topanga Slim (Single)
Mission-Trail Bluöley Crü (Single)
Morgan Territory Glorious Piña Colada (Single)
Morgan Territory Metalmark Oktoberfest (Single)
Oak Park Endlessness (Single)
Oak Park Lickable Wallpaper (Single)
Oak Park Peach a la Mode (Single)
Oak Park Soul Rock (Single)
Original Patter Anything Hazy, Bro? (Single)
Original Pattern Always Something (Single)
Original Pattern Banshee (Single)
Original Pattern Clouds of Cashmere (Single)
Original Pattern Crosshatch (Single)
Original Pattern Fresh as a Daisy (Single)
Original Pattern Haze-A-Tron (Single)
Original Pattern Marto (Single)
Original Pattern Pipsqueak (Single)
Original Pattern Razzlie Dazzlie (Single)
Original Pattern Sunshine in a Bottle (Single)
Original Pattern Tender Manes (Single)
Original Pattern Trackie Dacks (Single)
Original Pattern Undo the Voodoo (Single)
Original Pattern Yamagata (Single)
Paperback Chills n Trills (Single)
Paperback Mr. Smooth Goes to Hollywood (Single)
Paperback Mr. White Suit (Single)
Paperback The Cup (Single)
Societe Fuzzy Method (Single)
Solid Ground Pink Lady (Single)
Temescal Fruity: Peach & Plum (Single)
Temescal Lawn of the Dead. (Single)
Temescal Love is Love (Single)
Temescal Scenic Route (Single)
Temescal Spooky Puppy (Single)
The Bruery Bakery: Boysenberry Pie (Single)
Tieton Cherry Cider (Single)
Tio Rodrigo Cervesa Clara (Single)
Tio Rodrigo Michelada Mango (Single)
Tio Rodrigo Michelada Original (Single)
Weathered Souls Hardwood Classic (Single)
Weathered Souls Suburban Cowboy (Single)
Wild Barrel Imperial Blackberry Jam (Single)
Wild Barrel Watermelon Apricot (Single)
Bottles
Beachwood Blendery Kriek 500mL (Single)
Beachwood Come in Grape 500mL (Single)
Beachwood Funk Yeah 500mL (Single)
Epic BBB Chocolate Mint (Single)
Epic BBB Double Barrel (Single)
Epic BBB Double Jam (Single)
Epic BBB Naked (Single)
Firestone Anniversary XXI 12oz (Single)
Firestone Anniversary XXII 12oz (Single)
Firestone Anniversary XXIII 12oz (Single)
Firestone Helldorado 12oz (Single)
Firestone Walker Bravo 12oz (Single)
Ghost Town Stone Cell
Ghost Town The Pit
Goose Island Bourbon County Wheatwine (Single)
Grimm Memory Palace 500mL (Single)
Jackie O's Big Snail (Single)
Prairie Moose Boots Barrel Aged (Single)
Tahoe Mountain Recolte du Bois Saison (Single)
Tahoe Mountain Recolte du Bois Sherry (Single)
Tioga Sequoia Midnight Lightning
Tioga-Sequoia BA Pan Dulce Rush 16.9oz
To OI Birramisu
To OI Bourista
Upright Baurenhaus Ensemble (Single)
Urban Family Heroic Origins (Single)
Urban Family Solar Storm (Single)
Urban Roots Choc. Mustache REGULAR (Single)
NA Beer
T-Shirts
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.
800 Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533