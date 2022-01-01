Athenian Grill imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Burgers

Athenian Grill

750 Kellogg Street

Suisun, CA 94585

Appetizer

Fresh Cut French Fries- Large

$8.99

Feta Fries

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Calamari

$12.99

Hummus Appetizer

$9.99

Spanakopita

$5.99

Zucchini

$10.99

Combo plate

$13.99

calamari, zucchini and cheese sticks

Tzatziki Appetizer

$9.99

Dolmades

$14.99

Meze Plate

$18.99

Mac and Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Veggie Meze Plate

$18.99

Dolmades - Vegetarian

$13.99

French Fries - Small

$6.99

Cup chili

$8.00

Soups

Chicken Avgolemeno cup

$5.99

Chicken Avgolemeno Bowl

$7.99

Lentil cup

$5.99

Lentil Bowl

$7.99

entree side chicken

entree side lentil

Salads

Greek Lrg

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing

Greek Sm

$9.99

Add Chicken Skewer

$7.99

Add Beef Skewer

$8.99

Add Lamb Skewer

$8.99

Add Shrimp Skewer

$8.99

Tuna Lrg

$19.99

Lettuce, tomato, big scoop of freshly made white albacore tuna, and Greek dressing

Tuna SM

$15.99

"Horiatiki" (Village)Salad Lg

$15.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing

"Horiatiki" Salad SM

$13.99

Soup & Salad

$15.99

A large Greek salad and your choice of soup.

Greek Entrees

Mousaka

$24.99

Layers of potatos, eggplant, and ground beeftopped wtih bechamel sauce and baked to a golden brown. served side Greek salad and pita

Pastitso

$24.99

Pasta layered with deliciously preparded ground beef, topped with bechamel sauce and baked to a golden brown. served with side greek salad. and pita

Souvlaki Plate - Beef

$22.99

Marinated skewered beef, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.

Souvlaki Plate - Chicken

$22.99

Marinated skewered chicken, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.

Souvlaki Plate - Lamb

$24.99

Marinated skewered lamb, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.

Shrimp Souvlaki Plate

$24.99

Marinated skewered shrimp, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.

Gyro Plate

$22.99

Delicious Gyro meat served on top of rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. served with your choice of soup or Greek salad.

Falafel Plate

$21.99

Falafel (3) served with a skewer of onions, bell peppers,. Sevved on top of rice, pita bread, with your choice of soup or Greek salad.

Salmon

$22.99

An 8 oz salmon filet served with rice and vegetables. Served with your choice of soup or Greek salad

Fish and Chips

$21.99

An 8 oz fillet of New England -style pub battered Pollock served with our home made fries.

Shelly's specials

$18.99

Lamb Stew - Individual

$14.99

Lamb Stew - Large

$21.99

Pita Sandwiches

Pita - Gyro

$13.99

Our famous gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomoato and tzatziki sauce

Pita - Lamb Souviaki

$14.99

Marinated lamb, beef or chicken cooked on charbroiler and wrapped in pita with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Pita - Falafel

$12.99

Vegetarian spherical patties wrapped in pita, with lettuce, tomatoe and tzatziki sauce

Pita - Beef Souviaki

$14.99

Marinated lamb, beef or chicken cooked on charbroiler and wrapped in pita with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Pita - Chicken Souviaki

$13.99

Marinated lamb, beef or chicken cooked on charbroiler and wrapped in pita with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Pita - Veggie

$12.99

Our Greek salad wrapped in pital with our special dressing

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Pastrami

$17.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Tuna Melt

$15.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Grilled Cheese & Patrami

$15.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato

$12.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Fish Sandwich

$21.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Patty Melt

$13.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Served with your choice of side salad or fries

Hamburgers

Baconburger

$15.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

Cheeseburger

$14.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

DBL Baconburger

$20.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

DBL Cheeseburger

$18.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

DBL Hambudrger

$16.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

DBL Pastramiburger

$20.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

Hamburger

$12.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

Pastramiburger

$15.99

All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.

Chiliburger

$16.99

Specials

Lamb Burgers

Out of stock

Lamb entree

Out of stock

Veggie Special

Out of stock

Fish

Out of stock

Shelly's Special

$18.99Out of stock

Kids Meals

Hot dog

Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Gr cheese

$8.50

Mini Gyro

$8.50

Corn dog

Out of stock

Fish Nuggets

Out of stock

Mini Burgers

$8.50

Mini Veggie Plate

Side Orders

Feta Cube

$0.99

Gyro Meat

$6.99

Side Hummus

$0.99

Side of Pita - White

$1.50

Side of Pita - Whole Grain

$1.50

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Tzatziki

$0.99

Spanakopita

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Skewer, Chicken

$7.99

Skewer, Beef

$7.99

Skewer, Lamb

$8.99

Skewer, Shrimp

$8.99

Falafel

$6.99

Side Tuna

$6.99

Veggie Skew

$4.99

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Pastrami

$10.00

Side Tuna

$4.00

Side of French Fries

$4.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.99

Ground almonds and walnuts layered between phyllo dough and finished with a honey syrup

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Gelato Chocolate

$6.99

Gelato other

$6.99

Gelato Vanilla

$6.99

Pasta Flora

$4.99

A cookie-type dough with a sweet apricot topping

Specials

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.99

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$4.99

Coffee

$3.99

Coke

$3.99

Dbl Espresso

$4.99

Dbl Latte

$6.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Latte

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Mr. Pib

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Soda

$3.99

Sparkling Water

$7.99

Sprite

$3.99

Wines

Prosecco

Prosecco\glass

$13.00

Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$10.00+

French Seillac

$10.00+

Chardonnay

$13.00+

Moscofilero

$10.00+

Restina

$6.00+

Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Viognier

$8.00+

Corkage Fee

$13.00

Riesling - Wooden Valley

$10.00

Techni Alipias Rosé

$8.00+

Muse France

$10.00+

Corkage Fee

$13.00

Merlot

$8.00+

Zinfandel

$12.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Cab Sauv

$14.00+

Amethystos Cab France Reserve

$74.00

Limnio

$14.00+

Corkage Fee

$13.00

Naoussa

$68.00

Chateau

$58.00

Beer

805 Draft

$7.00

Athenian Grill Special Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Heff

$7.00

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Fix Bottle

$8.00

Sudwerk Pilsner Draft

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Unlimited

Unlimited Mimosas

$15.99

Mimosa Glass

$8.99

Champagne Glass - Brut

$10.99

Champagne Brut Bottle

$36.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

750 Kellogg Street, Suisun, CA 94585

Directions

Athenian Grill image

