Athenian Grill
No reviews yet
750 Kellogg Street
Suisun, CA 94585
Appetizer
Fresh Cut French Fries- Large
Feta Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Calamari
Hummus Appetizer
Spanakopita
Zucchini
Combo plate
calamari, zucchini and cheese sticks
Tzatziki Appetizer
Dolmades
Meze Plate
Mac and Cheese
Veggie Meze Plate
Dolmades - Vegetarian
French Fries - Small
Soups
Salads
Greek Lrg
Lettuce, tomato, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing
Greek Sm
Add Chicken Skewer
Add Beef Skewer
Add Lamb Skewer
Add Shrimp Skewer
Tuna Lrg
Lettuce, tomato, big scoop of freshly made white albacore tuna, and Greek dressing
Tuna SM
"Horiatiki" (Village)Salad Lg
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing
"Horiatiki" Salad SM
Soup & Salad
A large Greek salad and your choice of soup.
Greek Entrees
Mousaka
Layers of potatos, eggplant, and ground beeftopped wtih bechamel sauce and baked to a golden brown. served side Greek salad and pita
Pastitso
Pasta layered with deliciously preparded ground beef, topped with bechamel sauce and baked to a golden brown. served with side greek salad. and pita
Souvlaki Plate - Beef
Marinated skewered beef, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.
Souvlaki Plate - Chicken
Marinated skewered chicken, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.
Souvlaki Plate - Lamb
Marinated skewered lamb, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.
Shrimp Souvlaki Plate
Marinated skewered shrimp, with a skewer of onions and bell peppers,. Sevved with rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and your choice of Greek salad or soup.
Gyro Plate
Delicious Gyro meat served on top of rice, pita bread, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. served with your choice of soup or Greek salad.
Falafel Plate
Falafel (3) served with a skewer of onions, bell peppers,. Sevved on top of rice, pita bread, with your choice of soup or Greek salad.
Salmon
An 8 oz salmon filet served with rice and vegetables. Served with your choice of soup or Greek salad
Fish and Chips
An 8 oz fillet of New England -style pub battered Pollock served with our home made fries.
Shelly's specials
Lamb Stew - Individual
Lamb Stew - Large
Pita Sandwiches
Pita - Gyro
Our famous gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomoato and tzatziki sauce
Pita - Lamb Souviaki
Marinated lamb, beef or chicken cooked on charbroiler and wrapped in pita with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce
Pita - Falafel
Vegetarian spherical patties wrapped in pita, with lettuce, tomatoe and tzatziki sauce
Pita - Beef Souviaki
Marinated lamb, beef or chicken cooked on charbroiler and wrapped in pita with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce
Pita - Chicken Souviaki
Marinated lamb, beef or chicken cooked on charbroiler and wrapped in pita with onions, tomato and tzatziki sauce
Pita - Veggie
Our Greek salad wrapped in pital with our special dressing
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Pastrami
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Tuna Melt
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Grilled Cheese & Patrami
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Tuna Sandwich
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Fish Sandwich
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Patty Melt
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of side salad or fries
Hamburgers
Baconburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
Cheeseburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
DBL Baconburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
DBL Cheeseburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
DBL Hambudrger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
DBL Pastramiburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
Hamburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
Pastramiburger
All burgers are 1/3 pound and are served on a sesame seed bun with thousand island, onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choicr of side salad or fries.
Chiliburger
Specials
Kids Meals
Side Orders
Feta Cube
Gyro Meat
Side Hummus
Side of Pita - White
Side of Pita - Whole Grain
Side Rice
Side Tzatziki
Spanakopita
Sweet Potato Fries
Skewer, Chicken
Skewer, Beef
Skewer, Lamb
Skewer, Shrimp
Falafel
Side Tuna
Veggie Skew
Side Bacon
Side Pastrami
Side Tuna
Side of French Fries
Side Greek Salad
Desserts
Wines
Prosecco\glass
Prosecco Bottle
Unlimited Mimosa
French Seillac
Chardonnay
Moscofilero
Restina
Sauv Blanc
Viognier
Corkage Fee
Riesling - Wooden Valley
Techni Alipias Rosé
Muse France
Corkage Fee
Merlot
Zinfandel
Pinot Noir
Cab Sauv
Amethystos Cab France Reserve
Limnio
Corkage Fee
Naoussa
Chateau
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
750 Kellogg Street, Suisun, CA 94585