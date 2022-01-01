Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BIG D BURGERS

1005 Silverado Trl

Napa, CA 94559

Burgers

Big D Burger

$11.99

Two Niman Beef Patties, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomato And Smoky BBQ On Side, On a Toasty French Roll.

Cheeseburger

$9.69

Niman Beef Pattie, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce And Tomato, on a Toasty Sesame Bun

Hamburger

$8.89

Niman Beef Pattie, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato, on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.89

Niman Beef Pattie, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce And Tomato, on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

Bacon Burger

$10.29

Niman Beef Pattie, Crispy Bacon, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato, on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

1/2 Cheese Burger

$12.89

Two Niman Beef Patties, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce And Tomato, on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

1/2 Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.89

Two Niman Beef Patties, American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce And Tomato, on a Toasty Sesame Bun

1/2 Bacon Burger

$11.69

Two Niman Beef Patties, Crispy Bacon, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce And Tomato on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

3/4 Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.89

Three Niman Beef Patties, American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

Hawaiian Cheese Burger

Hawaiian Cheese Burger

$12.29

Niman Beef Pattie, Melted Mozzarella Cheese Smoked Ham, Grill Pineapple, Avocado, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasty Sesame Bun.

Turkey Burger

$11.29

1/3 lb Turkey Pattie, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.29

Niman Beef Pattie, Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, on a Toasty Rye Bread.

Jalapeño Avocado Cheese Burger

Jalapeño Avocado Cheese Burger

$11.29

Niman Beef Pattie, Fresh Grill Jalapeño, American Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Special Sauce, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasty Sesame Bun.

O-Ring Burger

$10.89

Chipotle -GarbanzoBrg

$11.29

Sandwiches

Deep Fried Big D Chicken X

$11.99
Grilled Big D Chicken X

Grilled Big D Chicken X

$11.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.29

Grilled Cheese

$6.39

Deep Fried Chic Sand

$9.89

Grilled Chic Sand

$9.89

Fish Sandwich

$9.89

BLT

$9.89

Ham & Cheese

$9.29

Hot Dog

$8.29
Pesto Chix Sand

Pesto Chix Sand

$10.89

Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarrella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Homemade Pesto Sauce.

Cheese Steak Sand

$10.89

Fried Chicken

1/2 Fried Chicken & Fries

$13.69

4 Pc Chic Strips

$8.29
6 Pc Chic Strips

6 Pc Chic Strips

$9.89

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$12.29

Niman Ground Beef Meat and Serve in Soft Corn Tortilla, Melted Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro and a side of Our Home Made Green Salsa. (3 per order)

Shrimp Tacos

$12.89

Grilled Shrimp, Serve in Soft Corn Tortilla, Melted Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro and a side of Our Home Made Green Salsa. (3 per order)

Fish Tacos

$12.89

The Best Beer Batter Fish in Town, Serve in Soft Corn Tortilla, Melted Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro and a side of Our Home Made Green Salsa. (3 per order)

Chicken Tacos

$12.29

Grilled Chicken, Serve in Soft Corn Tortilla, Melted Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro and a side of Our Home Made Green Salsa. (3 per order)

Chili

Chili Burger

$10.29

Chili Dog

$10.29
Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.29
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.89

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$13.29

Shrimp & Fries

$13.29
Seafood Sampler

Seafood Sampler

$13.29

Calamari & Fries

$13.29

Protein Plates

Chicken Protein Platter

$12.89

Beef Protein Platter

$12.89

Shrimp Protein Platter

$13.29

Fish Protein Platter

$13.29

Fried Chix Protein Plate

$12.89

Vegetarian

Garden Burger

$10.39

Black Bean Burger

$10.39
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.89

Quesadilla

$9.99

Garden Tacos

$12.29

Black Bean Tacos

$12.29

Veggie Avocado Tacos.

$12.89

Chipotle-Garbanzo Brg

$11.29Out of stock

Salads

Gr Chic Salad

Gr Chic Salad

$11.99

Gr Shrimp Salad 9pc

$12.69

Garden Burger Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Sm Green Salad

$7.89

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

GrShrimp Salad 18pc

$16.99

Black Bean Burger Salad

$11.99

Turkey Burger Salad

$12.69

Lg Green Salad

$9.89

Side Orders

Fry

Fry

$3.29
Twister

Twister

$4.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Calamari Rings 10 pc

Calamari Rings 10 pc

$7.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.89
Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$4.39
Sweet Pot

Sweet Pot

$4.39
Beer Batter Onion Rings

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$4.29

Calamari Rings 20 pc

$12.89

Burrito

$3.39

Corn Dog

$3.39

Kids Twister

$2.89

Kids Fry

$1.89

Kids Onion Rings

$2.89

Kids Sweet Pot

$2.89
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.39
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.39
Chocochips Cookie

Chocochips Cookie

$3.99

Gr Jalapeño

$0.89

Extra Fish

$3.39
Valentine Cookie Sale

Valentine Cookie Sale

$14.99Out of stock

Valentine Home made Cookies Box, 5 Cookies

Sweet Philadelphia Cookie

$3.89Out of stock

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone

$2.89+
Banana Split

Banana Split

$9.89

Choc-Dip Icecream Cone

$3.99Out of stock

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Oil & Viniger

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Green Salsa

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Ketchup

Sour Cream

Kids Menu

Kids hamburger

$6.89

Kids Corn Dog

$3.39

Kids Chix strip

$3.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.39

Soups

Bacon & Pot

$7.89Out of stock

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.89Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$7.89Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$7.89Out of stock

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$13.89

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.89

Beef Quesadilla

$12.89

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.89

Beer Batter Fish Quesadilla

$13.89

Soft Drinks

Sm Drink

$2.39

Med Drink

$2.79

Lg Drink

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Can Cran/Grape

$2.89

Can Apple Juice

$2.89

Can Cran/Apple Juice

$2.89

Can Cranberry Juice

$2.89Out of stock

Can Orange Juice

$2.89Out of stock

Can Diet Dr Pepper

$2.89

Can Dr Pepper

$2.89

Can Diet Mt Dew

$2.89

Can Mt Dew

$2.89

Can Orange Crush

$2.89

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Can Pepsi

$2.89

Can Diet Root Beer

$2.89

Can Root Beer

$2.89

Can Sierra Mist

$2.89Out of stock

Monster

$4.29

Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee

$3.89

Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla

$3.89Out of stock

Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$3.89

Vita Coconut Water

$3.89

Aquafina

$2.99

Shakes

Small Shake

$7.29

Medium Shake

$8.29

Large Shake

$9.89

Kids Shake

$5.89

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$7.29

Medium Sundae

$8.29

Large Sundae

$9.89

Smoothies

Peach Sm

$6.99+

Mango Sm

$6.99+

Strawberry Sm

$6.99+

Coffee Sm

$6.99+

Peaches N Cream Sm

$6.99+

Horchata Sm

$6.99+

Orange Cream Sm

$6.99+Out of stock

Cookies N' Cream Sm

$6.99+

Taro Sm

$6.99+

Mocha Sm

$6.99+

Caramel Sm

$6.99+

Pistachio Sm

$6.99+

Vanilla bean

$6.99+

Coconut Sm

$6.99+

Dulce De Leche Sm

$6.99+

Chocolate Malt Sm

$6.99+

Java Chip Sm

$6.99+

Watermelon Sm

$6.99+

Pineapple Sm

$6.99+

Green Tea Sm

$6.99+

Bubble Gum Sm

$6.99+

Cotton Candy Sm

$6.99+

Passion Fruit Sm

$6.99+Out of stock

Choco Mint

$6.99+

Honey Dew:)

$6.99+

Capuccino

$6.99+

Peanut B And Chocolate

$6.99+

Cake Batter

$6.99+

Other

Soda Water

Tap Water

Cup of Ice

$0.00+

Coffee

$2.29
