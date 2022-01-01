American
Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar Napa, CA
1,814 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1001 second st, Napa, CA 94559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Napa
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurant