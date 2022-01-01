Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Bar Napa, CA

1,814 Reviews

$$

1001 second st

Napa, CA 94559

Appetizers

Beet Salad

$15.00

Bread And Butter

$1.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Calamari

$16.00

Carpe Salad

$14.00

Cheese + Charcuterie

$36.00

Hamachi Special

$23.00Out of stock

Harissa Fries

$9.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Octopus

$18.00

Oysters

$24.00

Plain Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Quail App

$23.00

Soup

$14.00

PROMO TRUFFLE FRIES

Entreés

Chef's Cut NY

$48.00

Chicken

$28.00

Duck

$38.00

Halibut

$30.00

Lamb Rack

$46.00

Lobster Pork Belly Entree

$42.00

Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Scallop Entree

$34.00

Seafood Fettucini

$36.00

Short Rib

$38.00

Vegan Entree

$24.00

Veggie Entree

$28.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$32.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Homemade Twix Bars

$10.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Scoop Caramel

$4.50

Scoop Vanilla

$4.50

Vanilla Affagato

$10.00

Birthday Scoop

Shift Beers For Kitchen

$10.00

Cake Fee

$2.50

Macaroon

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert Board

$30.00

Food & Bev Min

$964.00

Sides

Carrots

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Broccoli Di Ciccio

$10.00

Risotto

$15.00

Plain Risotto

$11.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00Out of stock

Family Meal

Sishito

$10.00

SR Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Calamari

$14.00

SR Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Harissa Fries

$6.00

Burger

$18.00

Beech Mushrooms

$10.00

PDR Menus

$75 PDR Menu

$75.00

$95 PDR Menu

$95.00

$125 PDR Menu

$125.00

$125 All Inclusive

$125.00

$85 Private Party

$80.00

$50 PP Package

$50.00

$45 Bev Pack

$45.00

Passed Bites

$3.50

$35 PDR Menu

$35.00

$3500 F&B

$3,500.00

Food Party Pick-Up

$2,000.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

$115 PDR Menu

$115.00

CARPE COCKTAILS

Carpe Omnia

$15.00

Cucumbertini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Lemondrop

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Napa Nights

$15.00

Pico de Pina

$15.00

Pineapple Express

$15.00

Pink Mash

$15.00

Red Eye

$15.00

Seize the Bourbon

$15.00

Seyf-Word

$15.00

Shot

$10.00

Side-Cargronaut

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Walnut Boulvardier

$15.00

White Russian

$12.00

Wiseman Drink

$13.00

Liquor

Angels Envy

$14.00

Blantons

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

High West Bourbon

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Michters Bourbon

$14.00

Nelsons Green Brier

$16.00

Paddy's Irish

$10.00

Redwood Empire

$13.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$12.00

Woodford

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$21.00

Tullamore Irish

$10.00

Basil Haydens Dark Rye

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Knobb Creek Rye

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig "Piggyback" 6yr

$15.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$24.00

Russells Rye

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$22.00

Black Label

$14.00

Blue Label

$65.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$22.00

Dalmore 12

$20.00

Dewers " White Label"

$12.00

Glennfiddich 12

$14.00

Glennfiddich 18

$32.00

Glenrothes 12

$16.00

Highland Park

$14.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Oban

$27.00

Tobermorey 10

$32.00

Goldspot

$65.00

Rancho Alegre

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casazul Extra Anejo

$18.00

Casazul Ultra De Blanc

$14.00

Cazadores Rp

$12.00

Chamucos Añejo

$18.00

Cincoro Añejo

$25.00

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$10.00

Milagro

$9.00

Patron Añejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Roca Patron Silver

$15.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$13.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Banhez Joven

$9.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00Out of stock

Dos Hombres

$18.00Out of stock

El Silencio

$9.00

La Luna

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Sombra

$14.00Out of stock

Xicara Maguay

$9.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Burnett's

$8.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Grey Whale

$13.00

Hendrick’s

$12.00

Mirabeau

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Tanquerey

$11.00

Uncle Vals

$13.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Argonaut

$12.00

Paul Masson (Well)

$9.00

Torres 10 years

$11.00

Andrew Jackson Dollarhide

$12.00

Nonino Grappa

$12.00

Beluga

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Blue Ice

$9.00

Chopin

$11.00

Lightning Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel 1

$11.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$11.00

Pinnacle Orange

$8.00

Tito's

$11.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$11.00

Van Gogh Mango

$11.00

New Amsterdam

$12.00

Angostura White Oak

$8.00

Bacardi Reserva 8 year

$12.00

Baccardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$12.00

Flor de Caña - Extra Seco

$15.00

Leblon

$11.00

Plantation "Original Dark"

$10.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Bisquit & Dubouche

$16.00

Hennesey VSOP

$18.00

Remy VSOP

$20.00

Baileys

$11.00

Averna

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Licor43

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Chartreuse

$17.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Antica Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Pisco

$12.00

Rakisi

$15.00

Bottle Beers

Deschutes IPA

$7.00

Henhouse

$10.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Racer 5

$10.00

Taco Truck Lager

$7.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$10.00

Joker Cider

$7.00

NA Beer

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

7-Up

$3.50

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced-Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Lg Panna

$10.00

LG Pellegrino

$10.00

Milk

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.75

SM Panna

$5.00

SM Pellegrino

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$5.00

Corkage

$20.00

Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

$125 PDR Menu

$125.00

Latte

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Magnum Corkage

$60.00

PARTY COCKTAILS

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Grey Whale Negroni

$15.00

Sidecargonaut

$15.00

Fulano Margarita

$15.00

Lychee Lemon Drop

$15.00

Vodka Tonic

$15.00

Vodka Mule

$15.00

B-52

$15.00

RES/DEP

Cancellation Fee 48 Hour

$250.00

Reservation Hold

$0.01

Projector Fee

$300.00

Apps (Coursed)

Butternut Squash Arancini

$12.00Out of stock

Calamari

$16.00

Cheese + Charcuterie

$36.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Shisito Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Quail App

$23.00

Harissa Fries

$9.00

PROMO TRUFFLE FRIES

Plain Fries

$9.00

PROMO Truffle Fries

Carpe Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Octopus

$18.00

Soup

$14.00

Oysters

$24.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Broccoli Di Ciccio

$10.00

Entreés (Coursed)

Short Rib

$38.00

Seafood Fettucini

$36.00

Scallop Entree

$34.00

Chicken

$28.00

Carpe Burger

$26.00

Lobster Pork Belly Entree

$42.00

Vegan Entree

$24.00

Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Lamb Rack

$46.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Chef's Cut NY

$48.00

Duck

$38.00

Seafood Pasta

$34.00

Halibut

$30.00

Pesto Fettucinie

$26.00Out of stock

1\2 Lobster Tail

$25.00

Sides (Coursed)

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00Out of stock

Carrots

$9.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Asparagus SD

$9.00Out of stock

Shipping

$15.00Out of stock

Broccoli Di Ciccio

$10.00

Desserts (Coursed)

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Homemade Twix Bars

$10.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Scoop Caramel

$4.50

Scoop Vanilla

$4.50

Vanilla Affagato

$10.00

Birthday Scoop

Shift Beers For Kitchen

$10.00

Cake Fee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

