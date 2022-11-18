Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers

Buckhorn Steakhouse

1,802 Reviews

$$$

2 Main St

Winters, CA 95694

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Steak Bites
Caesar Pleaser
Prime Steakhouse Burger

New Menu Items

Garlic Fries

$10.00

truffle garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan Reggiano & herbs

Truffle Garlic Fries

$12.00

truffle garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan Reggiano & herbs

Steakhouse Chopped Salad

$23.00

Char-roasted Certified Angus Beef sirloin, radicchio, romaine & iceberg lettuce, pickled green beans, cherry tomatoes, spiced walnuts, roadhouse onions, crumbled bleu cheese, honey-basil vinaigrette.

Baseball Sirloin Au Poivre

$38.00

10oz Prime C.A.B. au Poivre, peppercorn encrusted, peppercorn cream sauce, your choice of sides

Rack of Lamb

$55.00

Locally-raised, Superior Farms 4-bone rack of lamb with Buckhorn's signature seasoning, served with chimichurri. your choice of side and vegetable of the day.

9oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

9oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

$38.00

9oz cut of our Certified Angus Beef Mentink Style Prime Rib. Served with house made creamy horse radish, Au jus and your choice of sides.

18oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

18oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

$65.00

18oz cut of our Certified Angus Beef Mentink Style Prime Rib. Served with house made creamy horse radish, Au jus and your choice of sides.

Thursday Specials

Mushroom Soup

$6.00

10oz cup of your favorite creamy Mushroom Soup

Yolo Prime is back and better than ever!

Yolo Prime Dinner

Yolo Prime Dinner

$20.00

4oz of our Certified Angus Beef Char Roast Sirloin Tri-Tip. 3 Bone-in Pork Ribs and a quarter Smoked Chicken. Served with a small side of yummy beans, Mac & Cheese, and a cornbread muffin.

Yolo Prime Family Feast (Serves 4-5)

$70.00

One Pound of our Certified Angus Beef Char Roast Sirloin Tri-Tip. a Full Rack of Bone-in Pork Ribs and a whole quartered Smoked Chicken. Served with a quart of yummy beans, a quart of Mac & Cheese and 4 cornbread muffins.

Starters & Shareables

Garlic Fries

$10.00

truffle garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan Reggiano & herbs

Truffle Garlic Fries

$12.00

truffle garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan Reggiano & herbs

Fire-Roasted Artichoke

Fire-Roasted Artichoke

$10.00

Marinated with garlic & herbs, grilled, served with lemon aioli

Cajun Steak Bites

Cajun Steak Bites

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef bites served with Cajun dipping sauce & garlic bread

Calamari Diavolo

Calamari Diavolo

$15.00

Fried calamari tossed in olive oil & garlic with sweet peppers and lemon

Tri-Tip TOT-Chos

Tri-Tip TOT-Chos

$11.00

A new way to enjoy our famous Tri-Tip. Tot-chos have everything you love about Nachos. But we sub the chips for Tots and add our Tri-Tip, to make it your new favorite crave-able item.

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, creamy bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine, shredded Parmesan, house made croutons, Caesar dressing on the side.

Caesar Pleaser

Caesar Pleaser

$18.00

Steak bites, caesar salad and garlic bread. A Buckhorn local favorite. Dressing served on the side.

Steakhouse Chopped Salad

$23.00

Char-roasted Certified Angus Beef sirloin, radicchio, romaine & iceberg lettuce, pickled green beans, cherry tomatoes, spiced walnuts, roadhouse onions, crumbled bleu cheese, honey-basil vinaigrette.

Salmon Caesar Pleaser

Salmon Caesar Pleaser

$26.00

Salmon bites, caesar salad and garlic bread. A Buckhorn local favorite. Dressing served on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mix green salad with cucumbers and tomatoes. choice of ranch, blue cheese or vinaigrette.

Buckhorn Favorites

Rack of Lamb

$55.00

Locally-raised, Superior Farms 4-bone rack of lamb with Buckhorn's signature seasoning, served with chimichurri. your choice of side and vegetable of the day.

9oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

9oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

$38.00

9oz cut of our Certified Angus Beef Mentink Style Prime Rib. Served with house made creamy horse radish, Au jus and your choice of sides.

18oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

18oz Mentink-Style Prime Rib

$65.00

18oz cut of our Certified Angus Beef Mentink Style Prime Rib. Served with house made creamy horse radish, Au jus and your choice of sides.

From The Butcher

All entrees include sourdough bread, soup or salad, seasonal vegetables, and baked potato, garlic mashed potatoes, or fries.
Char Roasted Sirloin Tri-Tip Dinner

Char Roasted Sirloin Tri-Tip Dinner

$29.00

14oz Char Roasted Certified Angus Beef Tri-Tip with roadhouse onion. Served with bbq sauce and creamy horseradish sauce, and your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf 6oz Sirloin 5 shrimp Dinner

Surf & Turf 6oz Sirloin 5 shrimp Dinner

$32.00

6oz Prime grade C.A.B Sirloin with 5 shrimp, served with your choice of two sides.

Taylor Sirloin Dinner

Taylor Sirloin Dinner

$34.00

8oz Center-cut prime top sirloin wrapped in nueske’s bacon, served with your choice of two sides.

Baseball Sirloin Au Poivre

$38.00

10oz Prime C.A.B. au Poivre, peppercorn encrusted, peppercorn cream sauce, your choice of sides

24oz Bone in Ribeye

24oz Bone in Ribeye

$58.00

24oz cast iron grilled and served with a garden fresh chimichurri, with your choice of two sides.

16oz Boneless Ribeye Dinner

16oz Boneless Ribeye Dinner

$42.00

16oz Certified Angus Beef, boneless ribeye. served with your choice of two sides.

7oz Filet Mignon Dinner

7oz Filet Mignon Dinner

$40.00

7oz Center-cut Certified Angus Beef tenderloin with wild mushroom compound butter. Served with you choice of two sides.

Seafood & More

Grilled Salmon Entree

Grilled Salmon Entree

$34.00

Grilled herb salmon served over farro, shaved parmesan, fennel, arugula and finished with a roasted vegetable relish

Free Range Half Chicken Dinner

Free Range Half Chicken Dinner

$28.00

Dry rubbed and grilled, served with whole roasted garlic chimichurri. Served with your choice of two sides.

Half Rack Pork Rib Dinner

Half Rack Pork Rib Dinner

$30.00

Pork Ribs, slow-smoked with almond wood, finished with BBQ sauce. Served with choice of sides.

Full Rack Pork Rib Dinner

Full Rack Pork Rib Dinner

$44.00

Pork Ribs, slow-smoked with almond wood, finished with BBQ sauce. Served with choice of sides

Burgers & Sandwiches

Prime Steakhouse Burger

Prime Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

10oz House ground Prime Certified Angus Beef top sirloin and ribeye, brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, with your choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast. Lettuce, tomato, pickle & onions, served with your choice of side

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic Mashed potatoes

Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$6.00

with butter sour cream and chive

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

truffle garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan Reggiano & herbs

Truffle Garlic Fries

$12.00

truffle garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan Reggiano & herbs

Roadhouse Onions

Roadhouse Onions

$8.00

Crispy thin yellow onions lightly battered and served with choice of dipping sauce

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Vegetable of the day.

Side Shrimp (3)

$9.00

Side Shrimp (5)

$12.00

Choose from grilled, sautéed or beer battered and fried.

Kids & Other Sides

Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.00

3 Chicken strips, fries & ranch dressing

Side Cornbread Muffins

Side Cornbread Muffins

$4.00

3 house baked cornbread muffins with wiped butter

Small Mac n' Cheese

Small Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Everyone's favorite creamy mac & cheese

Large Mac n' Cheese

Large Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Everyone's favorite creamy mac & cheese

Small Yummy Beans

Small Yummy Beans

$5.00
Large Yummy Beans

Large Yummy Beans

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Prime Burger Patty

$12.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

New York Vanilla cheesecake topped with blueberry compote

Mudd Pie

$8.00

BUTCHER SHOP

RAW-CHAR ROASTED TRI TIP BY THE POUND.

RAW-CHAR ROASTED TRI TIP BY THE POUND.

Reserve now, pay when you come in! 12.50/lb. Our signature Char Roasted Tri Tip varies in weight typically ranging from 2-3.3lbs. Marinated and charred over fruit wood. Perfect for grilling or throwing in your oven. And don't worry-they come with cooking instructions! OR WE CAN COOK IT FOR YOU. For an additional $10. Just select the cook temp.

Tri Tip & Sauces

Horseradish 16oz.

$7.00

BBQ Sauce 16oz.

$7.00

Horseradish 32oz.

$14.00

BBQ Sauce 32oz.

$14.00

Whole Loaf Take n Bake

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy

Website

Location

2 Main St, Winters, CA 95694

Directions

Gallery
Buckhorn Steakhouse image
Buckhorn Steakhouse image
Buckhorn Steakhouse image

