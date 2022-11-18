Steakhouses
Burgers
Buckhorn Steakhouse
1,802 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:44 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy
Location
2 Main St, Winters, CA 95694
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ] - 640 W. Covell Blvd. Ste D Davis, CA 95616
No Reviews
640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D Davis, CA 95616
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA055 - Sacramento (Rush River)
No Reviews
7465 Rush River Drive Sacramento, CA 95831
View restaurant