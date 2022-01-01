Davis restaurants you'll love

Go
Davis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Davis

Davis's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Davis restaurants

Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ] image

 

Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ]

640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Diestel Turkey
Smoked Diestel Turkey. Known as the best tasting turkey in the world due to the humane treatment of the farm. We will smoke the turkey for you and have it ready the day before your Thanksgiving Celebration. All you will have to do is chill it and heat it up on Thanksgiving for an incredible taste and experience. We have a very limited supply of these turkeys, so please order soon to reserve your order.
BRISKET Niman Ranch$19.90
BRISKET Niman Ranch Slow Smoked 1/2 LB comes with pickles, sweet onions and a dinner roll.
COLE SLAW House$5.00
House slaw made fresh daily. Includes shredded cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, candied pecans and arugula, pink Himalayan salt with our Nash seasoning.
More about Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ]
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

 

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

524 2nd St, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Cheese$23.95
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
Vito's Old School$6.95
Romaine lettuce, beets, olives, bruschetta tomatoes, and pepperoncini with choice of dressing.
Traditonal Buffalo Wings$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
Three Mile Brewing Co. image

 

Three Mile Brewing Co.

231 G St #3, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Downtown Tom IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)
(ABV: 6.8%) - This award-winning IPA is dedicated to the semi-wild and belligerent turkey that bullied people in downtown Davis. Featuring Simcoe, Eureka, Mosaic, & Citra Hops
Red or Blue Pils(ner)
(ABV: 5.1%) - Flaked rice, and a solid base of pilsner malt combine to create a smooth drinking lager. A little sweeter than a typical pilsner, its rounded out with some citra hops to pack a pleasant flavor profile in to a light lager. Open your eyes Neo.
Ability Modifier Hazy IPA
(ABV: 6.8%) - This Grapefruit hazy IPA features an enchanting combination of Eureka and Citra hops that is certain to cast a spell on your party. It's an intoxicating potion that is sure to improve your charisma and intelligence. (But beware of the dexterity penalty.)
More about Three Mile Brewing Co.
19 Beach Hut Deli image

 

19 Beach Hut Deli

4515 Fermi Place, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 19 Beach Hut Deli
Consumer pic

 

musette

825 Russell Boulevard, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FONDO (Heat & Eat)$12.45
~za'atar chicken thigh
~coconut & lime brown rice
~grilled broccolini & red onion
~spicy pickled peppers
~arugula zhug sauce
~super seed mix
GIRO BOWL$13.45
~Achiote Pork Shoulder
~Turmeric Rice & Black Lentils
~Ras al Hanout Roasted Butternut & Delicata Squash with Arugula
~Shaved Cabbage and Apples with Poppy Seeds
~Bread & Butter Pickled Cauliflower
~Tamarind Beet Yogurt
~Super Seed Mix
Item prepared HOT and ready to eat 11 am- 4 pm
Item prepared COLD for reheating at home 4:05 pm - 6 pm
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.50
Item prepared HOT and ready to eat 11 am- 4 pm
Item prepared COLD for reheating at home 4:05 pm - 6 pm
More about musette
Paesanos image

PIZZA

Paesanos

139 G St, Davis

Avg 4.3 (4594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Fusilli$16.95
Tender soy-ginger braised pork, topped with sour cream, habanero pesto & cilantro
Fried Ravioli$11.95
Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara
Baked Pasta$16.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
More about Paesanos
Guads Tacos & Beer image

 

Guads Tacos & Beer

231 3rd Street, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Dorados(crispy taco)
grilled crispy corn tortilla with monterey cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, topped with parmasan cheese and a side of guac
Regular Burrito$8.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, pico
Quesabirria$3.99
Beef barbacoa smothered with cheese in a corn tortilla grilled crispy served with a side of consume
More about Guads Tacos & Beer
Fire Wings Davis image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Davis

640 W Covell Blvd., Davis

Avg 4.6 (5745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Davis
Tasty Kitchen image

 

Tasty Kitchen

335 F st, Davis

Avg 3.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Special Fried Rice$11.95
招牌炒饭
Pot Sticker (4)$3.25
锅贴
Steamed White Rice$1.50
白米饭
More about Tasty Kitchen
Jack's Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats

1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis

Avg 3.4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Achiote Chicken Bowl$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
Korean BBQ Steak Bowl$12.95
Seared Steak, black rice & red quinoa, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame dressing and Gochujang chile sauce.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Jack's Urban Eats
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

615 Third St, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about University of Beer
Main pic

 

Ume Tea - Davis

1411 West Covell Boulevard, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Tea Latte w/ Boba & Taro$5.45
come with Boba and Taro; default 500cc; Dairy
Brown Sugar Boba & Mochi Milk Tea$5.65
come with mochi and boba, default 500 cc; Dairy
Grape Green Tea/ Tea Jelly$5.75
come with TEA JELLY, default LARGE size
More about Ume Tea - Davis
Main pic

 

The Gunrock Pub

482 Hutchison Dr., Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Gunrock Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Sudwerk Brewing

2001 2nd St, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sudwerk Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Guadalajara Tacqueria

640 W COVELL BLVD SUITE B, DAVIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Guadalajara Tacqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Patch - Davis

500 1st Street, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Burger Patch - Davis
Map

More near Davis to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 2.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston