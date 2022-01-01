Davis restaurants you'll love
640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D, Davis
|Popular items
|Smoked Diestel Turkey
Smoked Diestel Turkey. Known as the best tasting turkey in the world due to the humane treatment of the farm. We will smoke the turkey for you and have it ready the day before your Thanksgiving Celebration. All you will have to do is chill it and heat it up on Thanksgiving for an incredible taste and experience. We have a very limited supply of these turkeys, so please order soon to reserve your order.
|BRISKET Niman Ranch
|$19.90
BRISKET Niman Ranch Slow Smoked 1/2 LB comes with pickles, sweet onions and a dinner roll.
|COLE SLAW House
|$5.00
House slaw made fresh daily. Includes shredded cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, candied pecans and arugula, pink Himalayan salt with our Nash seasoning.
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
524 2nd St, Davis
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$23.95
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
|Vito's Old School
|$6.95
Romaine lettuce, beets, olives, bruschetta tomatoes, and pepperoncini with choice of dressing.
|Traditonal Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Three Mile Brewing Co.
Three Mile Brewing Co.
231 G St #3, Davis
|Popular items
|Downtown Tom IPA (4-pk 16oz Cans)
(ABV: 6.8%) - This award-winning IPA is dedicated to the semi-wild and belligerent turkey that bullied people in downtown Davis. Featuring Simcoe, Eureka, Mosaic, & Citra Hops
|Red or Blue Pils(ner)
(ABV: 5.1%) - Flaked rice, and a solid base of pilsner malt combine to create a smooth drinking lager. A little sweeter than a typical pilsner, its rounded out with some citra hops to pack a pleasant flavor profile in to a light lager. Open your eyes Neo.
|Ability Modifier Hazy IPA
(ABV: 6.8%) - This Grapefruit hazy IPA features an enchanting combination of Eureka and Citra hops that is certain to cast a spell on your party. It's an intoxicating potion that is sure to improve your charisma and intelligence. (But beware of the dexterity penalty.)
More about 19 Beach Hut Deli
19 Beach Hut Deli
4515 Fermi Place, Davis
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about musette
musette
825 Russell Boulevard, Davis
|Popular items
|FONDO (Heat & Eat)
|$12.45
~za'atar chicken thigh
~coconut & lime brown rice
~grilled broccolini & red onion
~spicy pickled peppers
~arugula zhug sauce
~super seed mix
|GIRO BOWL
|$13.45
~Achiote Pork Shoulder
~Turmeric Rice & Black Lentils
~Ras al Hanout Roasted Butternut & Delicata Squash with Arugula
~Shaved Cabbage and Apples with Poppy Seeds
~Bread & Butter Pickled Cauliflower
~Tamarind Beet Yogurt
~Super Seed Mix
Item prepared HOT and ready to eat 11 am- 4 pm
Item prepared COLD for reheating at home 4:05 pm - 6 pm
|BUILD YOUR OWN
|$10.50
Item prepared HOT and ready to eat 11 am- 4 pm
Item prepared COLD for reheating at home 4:05 pm - 6 pm
More about Paesanos
PIZZA
Paesanos
139 G St, Davis
|Popular items
|Pork Fusilli
|$16.95
Tender soy-ginger braised pork, topped with sour cream, habanero pesto & cilantro
|Fried Ravioli
|$11.95
Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara
|Baked Pasta
|$16.95
Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan
More about Guads Tacos & Beer
Guads Tacos & Beer
231 3rd Street, Davis
|Popular items
|Tacos Dorados(crispy taco)
grilled crispy corn tortilla with monterey cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, topped with parmasan cheese and a side of guac
|Regular Burrito
|$8.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, pico
|Quesabirria
|$3.99
Beef barbacoa smothered with cheese in a corn tortilla grilled crispy served with a side of consume
More about Fire Wings Davis
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Davis
640 W Covell Blvd., Davis
|Popular items
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about Tasty Kitchen
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
|Popular items
|House Special Fried Rice
|$11.95
招牌炒饭
|Pot Sticker (4)
|$3.25
锅贴
|Steamed White Rice
|$1.50
白米饭
More about Jack's Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats
1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis
|Popular items
|Achiote Chicken Bowl
|$12.50
Chargrilled chicken, red quinoa & black rice, sweet grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, tomatoes, kale, cabbage, pickled radish, and queso fresco, with roasted jalapeno vinaigrette.
|Korean BBQ Steak Bowl
|$12.95
Seared Steak, black rice & red quinoa, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame dressing and Gochujang chile sauce.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Ume Tea - Davis
Ume Tea - Davis
1411 West Covell Boulevard, Davis
|Popular items
|Black Tea Latte w/ Boba & Taro
|$5.45
come with Boba and Taro; default 500cc; Dairy
|Brown Sugar Boba & Mochi Milk Tea
|$5.65
come with mochi and boba, default 500 cc; Dairy
|Grape Green Tea/ Tea Jelly
|$5.75
come with TEA JELLY, default LARGE size
More about The Gunrock Pub
The Gunrock Pub
482 Hutchison Dr., Davis
More about Sudwerk Brewing
Sudwerk Brewing
2001 2nd St, Davis
More about Guadalajara Tacqueria
Guadalajara Tacqueria
640 W COVELL BLVD SUITE B, DAVIS
More about Burger Patch - Davis
Burger Patch - Davis
500 1st Street, Davis