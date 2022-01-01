Chicken sandwiches in Davis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Paesanos

139 G St, Davis

Avg 4.3 (4594 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup
More about Paesanos
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Davis

640 W Covell Blvd., Davis

Avg 4.6 (5745 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings Davis

