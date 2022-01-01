Chicken sandwiches in Davis
Davis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Paesanos
PIZZA
Paesanos
139 G St, Davis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup
More about Fire Wings Davis
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Davis
640 W Covell Blvd., Davis
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.