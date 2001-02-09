Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sudwerk Brewing Co. 2001 2nd St

2001 2nd St

Davis, CA 95618

Dinner

Shareables

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard

Cherrywood Smoked wings

Cherrywood Smoked wings

$16.00Out of stock

Calabrian Honey/Beer BBQ, Scallions, House Buttermilk Ranch, Cucumbers

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

Tajin, Lime Wedge, Cholula

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$16.00

Cilantro, Charred Lime, Pickled Red Onion, Pineapple Salsa Fresca, Roasted Corn

Fry Flight

Fry Flight

$12.00

Shoestrings, Seasoned Waffle, Tater Puffs, Pilsner Aioli, House Buttermilk Ranch

Kale Chips

Kale Chips

$6.00Out of stock
Sudwerk Flatbread

Sudwerk Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Bechamel, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Bratwurst

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Caesar Dressing, Grana Padano, Crispy Chickpea, 6-Minute egg, Romaine

Farmer's Salad

Farmer’s Salad

$12.00

Rotating based on Farmer's Market

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Sando's

Sudwerk Burger

Sudwerk Burger

$18.00

8oz Stemple Creek Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Hop Pickle, Pilsner Aioli, Brioche Bun *Add Avocado/Bacon/Extra Patty/Extra Cheese *Sub Black Bean Patty

Black Bean Burger

$20.00

Sudwerk Smashburger

$12.00Out of stock
Steak Sando

Steak Sando

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Flat Iron, Calabrian Chiumichurri, Caramelized Onion, Mixed Greens, Garlic Aioli, French Baguette

Entrée

Pesto Bucatini

Pesto Bucatini

$20.00

Summer Squash, Tomato, Bucatini

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$24.00

Rosemary Mashed Potato, Pickled Summer Squash, Lemon Wedge

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Pineapple Salsa Fresca, Pickled Red Onion, Esquites

Porcini Crusted Flat Iron Steak

Porcini Crusted Flat Iron Steak

$30.00

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Red Wine Reduction, Bleu Cheese Gremolata

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

Roasted Summer Squash, Corn, Chickpea, Tomato, Avocado, Red Quinoa, Balsamic Reduction

Smoked Brisket Mac

Smoked Brisket Mac

$15.00

Beer Cheese, Jalapeno, Chicharron, Smoked Brisket, Spaetzle

Sunfed Short Rib

Sunfed Short Rib

$28.00

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Fried Carrot, Beer BBQ

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Mash Pot

$4.00

Dessert

Beer Float (21+)

$8.00

French Vanilla or Espresso Ice Cream, Choice of Beer, Whipped Cream, Candied Walnuts *Available with Root Beer for Under 21

Mixed Berry Cobbler a la mode

Mixed Berry Cobbler a la mode

$10.00

Peach cobbler, Stout Chocolate Sauce, French Vanilla Ice Cream

S'mores Mousse

S’mores Mousse

$10.00

Chocolate Espresso Mousse, Swiss Meringue, Graham Cracker

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Water

Soda Water

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer REFILL

Bottle Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Root Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade REFILL

N/A Beer

$6.00

N/A Beer Corkage Fee

$4.00

Pibber

$4.00

Pibber REFILL

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SUGAR FREE

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Mocktails

Island In The Sun

$8.00

Strawberry Fields Forever

$8.00

Blueberry Hill

$8.00

Bar

Beer

Alaro Brewing La Luna Oatmeal Stout

Alaro Brewing La Luna Oatmeal Stout

$8.00+
Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer

Ashland Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer

$8.00+Out of stock
Backyard Hero

Backyard Hero

$8.00+
Cran Pom Lime Funhouse

Cran Pom Lime Funhouse

$9.00+
Doppelbot

Doppelbot

$10.00+
Dunloe Brewing Sunshine Highway IPA

Dunloe Brewing Sunshine Highway IPA

$8.00+Out of stock

Funhouse Raspberry

$9.00+
Golden State Mighty Dry Cider

Golden State Mighty Dry Cider

$8.00+
Gunrock Hazy IPA

Gunrock Hazy IPA

$8.00+Out of stock
Hefeweizen Wheat

Hefeweizen Wheat

$7.00+
Helles Lager

Helles Lager

$8.00+
Koin Flip Imperial IPA

Koin Flip Imperial IPA

$10.00+
Marzen Amber

Marzen Amber

$7.00+

Microfauna

$9.00Out of stock
Peoples Pils

Peoples Pils

$0.00+Out of stock
Queen's Cup

Queen's Cup

$8.00+
Raspberry Squeeze

Raspberry Squeeze

$9.00+
Regrowth

Regrowth

$8.00+
Siretta IPA

Siretta IPA

$8.00+
Solar Haze

Solar Haze

$8.00+
Ur People's Pilsner (Ur-Keller Bier)

Ur People's Pilsner (Ur-Keller Bier)

$7.00+

To Go Beer

Backyard Hero 24x16oz Can Case

Backyard Hero 24x16oz Can Case

$73.14
Backyard Hero 4x16oz Can 4-pack

Backyard Hero 4x16oz Can 4-pack

$12.19
Cranberry Pomegranate Lime Funhouse 24x16oz Can Case

Cranberry Pomegranate Lime Funhouse 24x16oz Can Case

$103.14
Cranberry Pomegranate Lime Funhouse 4x16oz can 4-pack

Cranberry Pomegranate Lime Funhouse 4x16oz can 4-pack

$17.19
Gunrock Hazy IPA 24x16oz Can Case

Gunrock Hazy IPA 24x16oz Can Case

$109.20
Gunrock Hazy IPA 4x16oz Can 4-Pack

Gunrock Hazy IPA 4x16oz Can 4-Pack

$18.20
Hefeweizen Bottle 24x12 oz Bottle Case

Hefeweizen Bottle 24x12 oz Bottle Case

$41.16
Hefeweizen (CANS) 24x12oz Case

Hefeweizen (CANS) 24x12oz Case

$41.16
Hefeweizen 6x12oz Bottles

Hefeweizen 6x12oz Bottles

$10.29
Hefeweizen 6x12oz Cans

Hefeweizen 6x12oz Cans

$10.29
Koin Flip Imperial IPA 24x16oz Can Case

Koin Flip Imperial IPA 24x16oz Can Case

$115.14Out of stock
Koin Flip Imperial IPA 4x16oz Can 4-Pack

Koin Flip Imperial IPA 4x16oz Can 4-Pack

$19.19Out of stock
Marzen 24x12 oz Bottle Case

Marzen 24x12 oz Bottle Case

$41.16
Marzen 6x12oz Bottles

Marzen 6x12oz Bottles

$10.29

Mix And Match 6 pack

$10.29

Mixed Bottle Case 24x12oz

$41.16
Mixed Case 24x12oz Cans

Mixed Case 24x12oz Cans

$41.16
People's Pilsner (CANS) 24x12oz Case

People's Pilsner (CANS) 24x12oz Case

$41.16
People's Pilsner 24x12 oz Bottle Case

People's Pilsner 24x12 oz Bottle Case

$41.16
People's Pilsner 6x12oz Bottles

People's Pilsner 6x12oz Bottles

$10.29
People's Pilsner 6x12oz Cans

People's Pilsner 6x12oz Cans

$10.29
Raspberry Funhouse 24x16oz Can Case

Raspberry Funhouse 24x16oz Can Case

$103.14
Raspberry Funhouse 4x16oz can 4-pack

Raspberry Funhouse 4x16oz can 4-pack

$17.19
Regrowth 24x16oz Can Case

Regrowth 24x16oz Can Case

$103.14
Regrowth 4x16oz Can 4-pack

Regrowth 4x16oz Can 4-pack

$17.19
Small Town Hustle 24x16oz Can Case

Small Town Hustle 24x16oz Can Case

$103.14
Small Town Hustle 4x16oz Can 4-pack

Small Town Hustle 4x16oz Can 4-pack

$17.19
Solar Haze 24x12oz Case Cans

Solar Haze 24x12oz Case Cans

$41.16
Solar Haze 6x12oz Cans

Solar Haze 6x12oz Cans

$10.29

Kid's

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese

Kid’s Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Marinara, Mozzarella

Kid’s Hamburger

$10.00

4oz Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Brioche Bun *Add Cheese $2

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Sauce, Spaetzle

Scoop of Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla with fresh fruit

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Side

Merchandise

Clothes

Ten-Foot Shirt - XLarge

Ten-Foot Shirt - XLarge

$30.00
Ten-Foot Shirt XXLarge

Ten-Foot Shirt XXLarge

$30.00
Armed Forces Brew-Off TShirt - XS

Armed Forces Brew-Off TShirt - XS

$18.75
Armed Forces Brew-Off TShirt - XXLarge

Armed Forces Brew-Off TShirt - XXLarge

$18.75
Doppelbot TShirt - XS

Doppelbot TShirt - XS

$30.00
Doppelbot TShirt - Small

Doppelbot TShirt - Small

$30.00
Doppelbot TShirt - Large

Doppelbot TShirt - Large

$30.00
Doppelbot TShirt - XLarge

Doppelbot TShirt - XLarge

$30.00
Doppelbot TShirt - XXLarge

Doppelbot TShirt - XXLarge

$30.00
Gunrock Hazy IPA TShirt - XL

Gunrock Hazy IPA TShirt - XL

$35.00
Men's Pullover Hoodie - Small

Men's Pullover Hoodie - Small

$55.00
Men's Pullover Hoodie - Medium

Men's Pullover Hoodie - Medium

$55.00
Men's Pullover Hoodie - XLarge

Men's Pullover Hoodie - XLarge

$55.00
Men's Pullover Hoodie - XXLarge

Men's Pullover Hoodie - XXLarge

$55.00
Men's TShirt - Black, Small

Men's TShirt - Black, Small

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Black, Medium

Men's TShirt - Black, Medium

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Black, Large

Men's TShirt - Black, Large

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Black, XL

Men's TShirt - Black, XL

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Black, XXLarge

Men's TShirt - Black, XXLarge

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Green, Small

Men's TShirt - Green, Small

$25.00
Men'sTShirt - Green, Medium

Men'sTShirt - Green, Medium

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Green, Large

Men's TShirt - Green, Large

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Green, XL

Men's TShirt - Green, XL

$25.00
Men's TShirt - Green, XXLarge

Men's TShirt - Green, XXLarge

$25.00

Women's Pullover Hoodie - Small

$55.00

Women's Pullover Hoodie - Medium

$55.00

Women's Pullover Hoodie - Large

$55.00

Women's Pullover Hoodie - XL

$55.00

Women's Pullover Hoodie - XXLarge

$55.00

Women's TShirt - Aqua, Small

$25.00

Women's TShirt - Aqua, Large

$25.00
Women's TShirt - Black, Small

Women's TShirt - Black, Small

$25.00

Women's TShirt - Black, Medium

$25.00
Women's TShirt - Black, Large

Women's TShirt - Black, Large

$25.00
Women's TShirt - Black, XL

Women's TShirt - Black, XL

$25.00

Women's TShirt - Royal Blue, Small

$25.00

Women's TShirt - Royal Blue, Medium

$25.00

Women's TShirt - Royal Blue, Large

$25.00

Women's TShirt - Royal Blue, XL

$25.00
Sunset TShirt - Small

Sunset TShirt - Small

$26.00
Sunset TShirt - Medium

Sunset TShirt - Medium

$26.00
Sunset TShirt - Large

Sunset TShirt - Large

$26.00
Sunset TShirt - XL

Sunset TShirt - XL

$26.00
Sunset TShirt - XXLarge

Sunset TShirt - XXLarge

$26.00
Sunset Tank Top - Medium

Sunset Tank Top - Medium

$26.00
Sunset Tank Top - Large

Sunset Tank Top - Large

$26.00
Sunset Tank Top - XL

Sunset Tank Top - XL

$26.00

Pilsner TShirt - XS

$30.00

Pilsner TShirt - Small

$30.00

Pilsner TShirt - Medium

$30.00

Pilsner TShirt - Large

$30.00

Pilsner TShirt - XL

$30.00

Pilsner TShirt - XXLarge

$30.00

Hats

Dad Hat - White

$25.00

Dad Hat - Grey

$25.00
Snapback Hat - Blue Patch

Snapback Hat - Blue Patch

$20.00
Snapback Hat - Green Patch

Snapback Hat - Green Patch

$20.00
Flexfit Hat - Navy Blue L/XL

Flexfit Hat - Navy Blue L/XL

$25.00

Posters/Stickers

Two-Spot Poster

$10.00
Willy Mammoth Poster

Willy Mammoth Poster

$10.00

Big DIPL Poster

$10.00
Two-Spot Stickers

Two-Spot Stickers

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Iconic West Coast Craft Brewery & Restaurant Newly Renovated and Reopened as of 4/6/2023 Join us as we offer a hospitable and elevated culinary experience featuring Sudwerk's award-winning craft brews, rotating wines and specialty cocktails. The menu is Chef driven and features seasonal California cuisine highlighting the best of the region.

Website

Location

2001 2nd St, Davis, CA 95618

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

