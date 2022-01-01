Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Davis

Davis restaurants
Davis restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Davis

640 W Covell Blvd., Davis

Avg 4.6 (5745 reviews)
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS$7.49
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Davis
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats

1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis

Avg 3.4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips$9.25
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jack's Urban Eats

