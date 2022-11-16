Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers
Sandwiches

Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

8 Reviews

280 Mission Blvd.

Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Thotties (3)
Crinkle Cut Fries

Between The Buns

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Nashville chicken sandwich topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.

Call Yo' Mama!

Call Yo' Mama!

$11.99

This Nashville chicken sandwich is so hot, you will have to Call Yo' Mama to bail you out again. Topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.

Naked Chix

Thotties (3)

Thotties (3)

$8.99

Three Nashville hot chicken breast tenders served on Texas Toast and comeback sauce on the side.

Side Chix

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.99

Tossed in a smoked paprika parmesan seasoning, with a side of comeback sauce. The best damn fries ever!

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$4.99

Traditional cornbread with a hint of fresh jalapeno and cheddar cheese, served with a dollop of honey butter.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Rich and creamy, don't forget your veggies ;) cause in the south Mac & Cheese is a veggie!

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.99

Southern style baked beans, chix with soul.

Corn Fritters (6)

Corn Fritters (6)

$5.99

Deep fried, with a kick of fresh jalapenos and cheddar cheese, served with a yummy honey sriracha sauce.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Traditional southern style coleslaw, for the cool chix.

Yummy AF

Maple Bourbon Waffle

Maple Bourbon Waffle

$5.99Out of stock

Waffle strips with Maple Bourbon Dipping Sauce. Trust us, it's Yummy AF!

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

32 OZ

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where Cali and Nashville Chix Hook-up.

Location

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Directions

Gallery
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa image
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
342 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
orange starNo Reviews
173 Pleasant Hill N Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange starNo Reviews
933 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Twin Oaks Roadhouse
orange star4.1 • 579
5745 Old Redwood HWY Penngrove, CA 94951
View restaurantnext
Reel & Brand
orange star4.4 • 362
401 Grove St. Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston