Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Union Hotel Restaurant

1,458 Reviews

$$

280 Mission Blvd.

Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
10 Piece

WINGS*

A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.

5 Piece

$9.00

A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.

10 Piece

$14.00

A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.

20 Piece

$22.00

A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.

APPETIZERS*

Tomato Bruschetta

$11.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic on top of sourdough bread toasted with Parmesan.

Petite Pizzas

$11.00

Three divine little pizzas in the color of the italian flag! Green pesto sauce, white creamy garlic sauce, carmelized onions and roasted garlic and red pizza sauce with pepperoni.

Breadsticks (3)

$3.00

Hot and fresh homemade breadsticks.

French Fries

$5.00

Classic cut French fries with a dash of pepper and sea salt.

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Garlic Bread 1/4

$6.00

1/4 Loaf of fresh Sourdough bread with butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, paprika, and parsley.

Meatballs (4)

$6.00

Homemade meatballs prepared fresh to order with beef, Parmesan cheese, garlic, milk, egg, breadcrumb, and spice.

Side of Veggies

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Extra Dressing/Sauce

Use dipping sauce for pizza, wings, and more!

SOUP & SALADS*

Pint Minestrone

$7.00

Hearty and homemade, filled with fresh seasonal vegetables in a rich vegetable and chicken broth.

Quart Minestrone

$11.00

Hearty and homemade, filled with fresh seasonal vegetables in a rich vegetable and chicken broth.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Tender baby spinach leaves tossed with roasted pears and red onion, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

PIZZA*

Indv Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.

Indv Sonoma

$10.00

Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.

Indv Combination

$10.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 8 slices.

Indv Garden

$10.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 8 slices.

Indv Garlic Gold

$10.00

Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.

Indv Buon Gusto

$10.00

Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce . 8 slices.

Indv Margherita

$10.00

Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 8 slices.

Indv Sautéed Veggie

$10.00

Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 8 Slices

Indv BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 8 Slices

Indv Four Seasons

$10.00

1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 8 Slices

Indv Baked Potato

$10.00

Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 8 Slices

Indv Half & Half Specialty

$10.00

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Indv Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping

$10.00Out of stock

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.

Sm Sonoma

$16.00

Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.

Sm Combination

$16.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 8 slices.

Sm Garden

$16.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 8 slices.

Sm Garlic Gold

$16.00

Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.

Sm Buon Gusto

$16.00

Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce . 8 slices.

Sm Margherita

$16.00

Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 8 slices.

Sm Sautéed Veggie

$16.00

Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 8 Slices

Sm BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 8 Slices

Sm Four Seasons

$16.00

1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 8 Slices

Sm Baked Potato

$16.00

Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 8 Slices

Sm Half & Half Specialty

$16.00

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Sm Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping

$16.00Out of stock

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Med Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella and Provolone. 12 slices.

Med Sonoma

$21.00

Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.

Med Combination

$21.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 12 slices.

Med Garden

$21.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 12 slices.

Med Garlic Gold

$21.00

Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.

Med Buon Gusto

$21.00

Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.

Med Margherita

$21.00

Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 12 slices.

Med Sautéed Veggie

$21.00

Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 12 Slices

Med BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 12 Slices

Med Four Seasons

$21.00

1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 12 Slices

Med Baked Potato

$21.00

Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 12 Slices

Md Half & Half Specialty

$21.00

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Md Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping

$22.00Out of stock

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella and Provolone. 12 slices.

Lg Sonoma

$26.00

Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.

Lg Combination

$26.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 12 slices.

Lg Garden

$26.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 12 slices.

Lg Garlic Gold

$26.00

Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.

Lg Margherita

$26.00

Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 12 slices.

Lg Buon Gusto

$26.00

Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.

Lg Sautéed Veggie

$26.00

Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 12 Slices

Lg BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 12 Slices

Lg Four Seasons

$26.00

1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 12 Slices

Lg Baked Potato

$26.00

Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 12 Slices

Lg Half & Half Specialty

$26.00

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

Lg Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping

$26.00Out of stock

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Mozzarella and Provolone. 16 slices.

XL Sonoma

$29.00

Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 16 slices.

XL Combination

$29.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 16 slices.

XL Garden

$29.00

Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 16 slices.

XL Garlic Gold

$29.00

Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 16 slices.

XL Buon Gusto

$29.00

Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce. 16 slices.

XL Margherita

$29.00

Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 16 slices.

XL Sautéed Veggie

$29.00

Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 16 Slices

XL BBQ Chicken

$29.00

Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 16 Slices

XL Four Seasons

$29.00

1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 16 Slices

XL Baked Potato

$29.00

Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 16 Slices

XL Half & Half Specialty

$29.00

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

XL Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping

$29.00Out of stock

Build your Own Specialty Pizza

BURGERS & SANDWICHES*

The Sonoma Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. Angus beef, fresh Mozzarella, carmelized onions in a balsamic reduction. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries.

Angus Beef Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2 lb. Angus beef hamburger. Add your choice of Cheddar, Monterrey Jack or Bleu cheese. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar salad inside a gluten-free tortilla wrap.

PASTA*

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and garlic sauteed in a white wine cream sauce, served over Fettuccini.

Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Grilled and sliced chicken breast, Fresh baby spinach and red bell pepper tossed with penne pasta in a light garlic cream sauce.

Ravioli

$18.00

Our famous homemade ravioli filled with beef, pork, onions, Swiss chard, Parmesan cheese and sourdough bread crumbs in our rich bolognese sauce.

Lasagna Italian Sausage & Bolognese

$18.00

Traditional baked lasagna, fresh Italian sausage with bolognese sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo & Chicken

$17.00

Grilled and sliced chicken breast tossed with Fettuccini pasta in a light garlic cream sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Homemade meatballs served with Bolognese sauce over spaghetti.

Pomodoro Pasta

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce and garlic tossed in spaghetti (temporary) with a drizzle of olive oil.

CYO Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta Dish

ENTREES*

Beef Stew w/ Creamy Polenta

$20.00

Hearty homemade beef stew with carrots and potatoes in a savory red wine and beef broth served over creamy fontina cheese polenta. Daniel's Favorite!

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded and baked with Italian seasonings, cheese and marinara sauce served over Fettuccini Alfredo.

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Filleted chicken breast in white wine, lemon butter and caper sauce over a bed of spaghetti.

DESSERTS*

Cheesecake

$6.00

New York style cheesecake.

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.00

Oreo cookie crumb crust, rich chocolate mousse and whipped cream.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Moist and rich with carrots, pineapple, coconut and walnuts topped with cream cheese icing.

N/A DRINKS*

Acqua Panna Liter

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Iced Tea

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Milk

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Pellegrino Liter Take Out

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.

FAMILY SIZES*

1 Gallon Minestrone Soup

$35.00

Hearty and homemade, filled with fresh seasonal vegetables in a rich vegetable and chicken broth. 1 gallon. Serves 12-16.

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$35.00

Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 8-12.

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$55.00

Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 16-24

1/2 Tray Chicken Caesar

$45.00

Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing with boneless chicken breast and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 8-12

Full Tray Chicken Caesar

$75.00

Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing with boneless chicken breast and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 16-24.

1/2 Tray Garden Salad & PINT Dressing

$30.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With pint of dressing. Serves 8-12.

Full Tray Garden Salad & QUART Dressing

$50.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With quart of dressing. Serves 16-24.

24 Breadsticks

$19.00

Hot and fresh homemade breadsticks.

Loaf Garlic Bread

$18.00

Full Loaf of fresh Sourdough bread with butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, paprika, and parsley.

1/2 Tray Ravioli

$55.00

Our famous homemade ravioli filled with beef, pork, onions, Swiss chard, Parmesan cheese and sourdough bread crumbs in our rich bolognese sauce. Serves 8-12.

1/2 Tray Penne Pasta

$35.00+

Serves 8-12.

1/2 Tray Shrimp Pasta

$55.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and garlic sauteed in a white wine cream sauce, served over Fettuccini. Serves 8-12.

1/2 Tray Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo Chicken

$55.00

Serves 8-12.

Dozen Uncooked Ravioli

$6.00

Price per Dozen.

PINT Dressing

$6.00+

QUART Dressing

$10.00+

PINT Sauce

$9.00+

QUART Sauce

$15.00+

ADULT BEVERAGES

Chianti

$10.99

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$10.99

St. Francis Chardonnay

$10.99

Trecini Chardonnay

$17.99

Gerard Bertrand GSM

$9.99

Trecini Sauv Blanc Bottle

$11.99

La Gioiosa 750ml Prosecco

$12.99

Santa Margherita Rose

$15.99

Case of Trecini SB

$129.99

DAILY SPECIALS*

Family Meal for 2

$28.00

Meal for 2 - Breadsticks, Garden Salad, and Spaghetti & Meatballs for 2 people. No Substitutions.

Family Meal for 4

$52.00

Meal for 4 - Breadsticks, Garden Salad, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Chicken Marsala or Pasta Alfredo with chicken for 4 people. No substitutions.

Family Meal for 6

$69.00

Meal for 6 - Breadsticks, Garden Salad, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Chicken Marsala or Pasta Alfredo with chicken for 6 people. No substitutions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Union Hotel Restaurant, nothing makes us happier than bringing people together through the warmth, comfort, and flavor of homemade Italian cuisine. With years of culinary experience passed down through our family and influences from the dishes of our home country, we provide our guests with a true taste of Italy right here in the beautiful California wine country. Our meals are always freshly prepared with only the best ingredients, and our warm, welcoming staff is here to ensure you feel right at home with us. Join us soon, indulge in fresh, familiar, delicious meals with friends and family, and let us share with you our love of all things food and hospitality.

Location

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Directions

Gallery
Union Hotel Restaurant image
Union Hotel Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Mombo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1880 B Mendocino ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange starNo Reviews
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
PizzaLeah
orange starNo Reviews
9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116 Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
Gillwoods Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Main St. St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
SEA Thai Bistro
orange star4.2 • 738
2350 Midway Dr Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston