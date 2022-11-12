- Home
- /
- Santa Rosa
- /
- Italian
- /
- Union Hotel Restaurant
Union Hotel Restaurant
1,458 Reviews
$$
280 Mission Blvd.
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
WINGS*
5 Piece
A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.
10 Piece
A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.
20 Piece
A classic! Chicken wings in seasoned flour, fried crispy and tossed in sauce of your choice: hot, BBQ, hot and BBQ or hot and sweet. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese.
APPETIZERS*
Tomato Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, basil and garlic on top of sourdough bread toasted with Parmesan.
Petite Pizzas
Three divine little pizzas in the color of the italian flag! Green pesto sauce, white creamy garlic sauce, carmelized onions and roasted garlic and red pizza sauce with pepperoni.
Breadsticks (3)
Hot and fresh homemade breadsticks.
French Fries
Classic cut French fries with a dash of pepper and sea salt.
Garlic Fries
Garlic Bread 1/4
1/4 Loaf of fresh Sourdough bread with butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, paprika, and parsley.
Meatballs (4)
Homemade meatballs prepared fresh to order with beef, Parmesan cheese, garlic, milk, egg, breadcrumb, and spice.
Side of Veggies
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Extra Dressing/Sauce
Use dipping sauce for pizza, wings, and more!
SOUP & SALADS*
Pint Minestrone
Hearty and homemade, filled with fresh seasonal vegetables in a rich vegetable and chicken broth.
Quart Minestrone
Hearty and homemade, filled with fresh seasonal vegetables in a rich vegetable and chicken broth.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Spinach Salad
Tender baby spinach leaves tossed with roasted pears and red onion, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese and Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA*
Indv Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
Indv Sonoma
Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.
Indv Combination
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 8 slices.
Indv Garden
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 8 slices.
Indv Garlic Gold
Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.
Indv Buon Gusto
Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce . 8 slices.
Indv Margherita
Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 8 slices.
Indv Sautéed Veggie
Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 8 Slices
Indv BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 8 Slices
Indv Four Seasons
1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 8 Slices
Indv Baked Potato
Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 8 Slices
Indv Half & Half Specialty
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Indv Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
Sm Sonoma
Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.
Sm Combination
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 8 slices.
Sm Garden
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 8 slices.
Sm Garlic Gold
Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 8 slices.
Sm Buon Gusto
Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce . 8 slices.
Sm Margherita
Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 8 slices.
Sm Sautéed Veggie
Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 8 Slices
Sm BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 8 Slices
Sm Four Seasons
1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 8 Slices
Sm Baked Potato
Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 8 Slices
Sm Half & Half Specialty
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Sm Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Med Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone. 12 slices.
Med Sonoma
Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.
Med Combination
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 12 slices.
Med Garden
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 12 slices.
Med Garlic Gold
Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.
Med Buon Gusto
Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.
Med Margherita
Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 12 slices.
Med Sautéed Veggie
Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 12 Slices
Med BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 12 Slices
Med Four Seasons
1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 12 Slices
Med Baked Potato
Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 12 Slices
Md Half & Half Specialty
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Md Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Lg Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone. 12 slices.
Lg Sonoma
Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.
Lg Combination
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 12 slices.
Lg Garden
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 12 slices.
Lg Garlic Gold
Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.
Lg Margherita
Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 12 slices.
Lg Buon Gusto
Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce. 12 slices.
Lg Sautéed Veggie
Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 12 Slices
Lg BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 12 Slices
Lg Four Seasons
1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 12 Slices
Lg Baked Potato
Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 12 Slices
Lg Half & Half Specialty
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
Lg Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
XL Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Provolone. 16 slices.
XL Sonoma
Cheese, roasted pear, red onion, Goat cheese, balsamic reduction and creamy garlic sauce. 16 slices.
XL Combination
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni, linguica, sausage, onions. 16 slices.
XL Garden
Cheese, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers. 16 slices.
XL Garlic Gold
Cheese, sausage, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy garlic sauce. 16 slices.
XL Buon Gusto
Cheese, seasoned chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and creamy garlic sauce. 16 slices.
XL Margherita
Cheese with fresh tomatoes and basil. 16 slices.
XL Sautéed Veggie
Cheese and tomatoes with sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers sauteed in garlic, olive oil,Italian herbs and spices. 16 Slices
XL BBQ Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken breast. BBQ sauce, red onion, bacon, pineapple and cilantro. 16 Slices
XL Four Seasons
1/4 cheese, 1/4 garden, 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 sausage. 16 Slices
XL Baked Potato
Cheese, creamy ranch, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. 16 Slices
XL Half & Half Specialty
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
XL Half Specialty & Half 1 Topping
Build your Own Specialty Pizza
BURGERS & SANDWICHES*
The Sonoma Burger
1/2 lb. Angus beef, fresh Mozzarella, carmelized onions in a balsamic reduction. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries.
Angus Beef Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus beef hamburger. Add your choice of Cheddar, Monterrey Jack or Bleu cheese. All burgers and sandwiches come with fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caesar salad inside a gluten-free tortilla wrap.
PASTA*
Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and garlic sauteed in a white wine cream sauce, served over Fettuccini.
Chicken Florentine
Grilled and sliced chicken breast, Fresh baby spinach and red bell pepper tossed with penne pasta in a light garlic cream sauce.
Ravioli
Our famous homemade ravioli filled with beef, pork, onions, Swiss chard, Parmesan cheese and sourdough bread crumbs in our rich bolognese sauce.
Lasagna Italian Sausage & Bolognese
Traditional baked lasagna, fresh Italian sausage with bolognese sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo & Chicken
Grilled and sliced chicken breast tossed with Fettuccini pasta in a light garlic cream sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs served with Bolognese sauce over spaghetti.
Pomodoro Pasta
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce and garlic tossed in spaghetti (temporary) with a drizzle of olive oil.
CYO Pasta
Create Your Own Pasta Dish
ENTREES*
Beef Stew w/ Creamy Polenta
Hearty homemade beef stew with carrots and potatoes in a savory red wine and beef broth served over creamy fontina cheese polenta. Daniel's Favorite!
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded and baked with Italian seasonings, cheese and marinara sauce served over Fettuccini Alfredo.
Chicken Piccata
Filleted chicken breast in white wine, lemon butter and caper sauce over a bed of spaghetti.
DESSERTS*
N/A DRINKS*
Acqua Panna Liter
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Dr. Pepper
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Iced Tea
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Milk
Mug Root Beer
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Pellegrino Liter Take Out
Pepsi
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Raspberry Iced Tea
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
Tropicana Lemonade
20 oz cup with ice and a Pepsi fountain product.
FAMILY SIZES*
1 Gallon Minestrone Soup
Hearty and homemade, filled with fresh seasonal vegetables in a rich vegetable and chicken broth. 1 gallon. Serves 12-16.
1/2 Tray Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 8-12.
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 16-24
1/2 Tray Chicken Caesar
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing with boneless chicken breast and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 8-12
Full Tray Chicken Caesar
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing with boneless chicken breast and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 16-24.
1/2 Tray Garden Salad & PINT Dressing
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With pint of dressing. Serves 8-12.
Full Tray Garden Salad & QUART Dressing
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with with our homemade garlic croutons and your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch or Bleu cheese. With quart of dressing. Serves 16-24.
24 Breadsticks
Hot and fresh homemade breadsticks.
Loaf Garlic Bread
Full Loaf of fresh Sourdough bread with butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, paprika, and parsley.
1/2 Tray Ravioli
Our famous homemade ravioli filled with beef, pork, onions, Swiss chard, Parmesan cheese and sourdough bread crumbs in our rich bolognese sauce. Serves 8-12.
1/2 Tray Penne Pasta
Serves 8-12.
1/2 Tray Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and garlic sauteed in a white wine cream sauce, served over Fettuccini. Serves 8-12.
1/2 Tray Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo Chicken
Serves 8-12.
Dozen Uncooked Ravioli
Price per Dozen.
PINT Dressing
QUART Dressing
PINT Sauce
QUART Sauce
ADULT BEVERAGES
DAILY SPECIALS*
Family Meal for 2
Meal for 2 - Breadsticks, Garden Salad, and Spaghetti & Meatballs for 2 people. No Substitutions.
Family Meal for 4
Meal for 4 - Breadsticks, Garden Salad, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Chicken Marsala or Pasta Alfredo with chicken for 4 people. No substitutions.
Family Meal for 6
Meal for 6 - Breadsticks, Garden Salad, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Chicken Marsala or Pasta Alfredo with chicken for 6 people. No substitutions.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
At Union Hotel Restaurant, nothing makes us happier than bringing people together through the warmth, comfort, and flavor of homemade Italian cuisine. With years of culinary experience passed down through our family and influences from the dishes of our home country, we provide our guests with a true taste of Italy right here in the beautiful California wine country. Our meals are always freshly prepared with only the best ingredients, and our warm, welcoming staff is here to ensure you feel right at home with us. Join us soon, indulge in fresh, familiar, delicious meals with friends and family, and let us share with you our love of all things food and hospitality.
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95409