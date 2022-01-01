- Home
Homerun Pizza
516 Reviews
$$
484 Larkfield Center
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Spicy Chicken Wings (10)
Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Zucchini Sticks
With ranch or marinara sauce.
Homerun Fries
Melted jack & cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions.
Bucket of Fries
Knuckle Balls
Mozzarella cheese, with crumbled bacon or pepperoni.
Potato Skins (6)
Melted jack & cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onion.
Siracha Cauliflower
Spicy Green Beans
Crispy Butterfly Shrimp (8)
Bucket of Garlic Fries
ON THE SIDELINES
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Of Fries
Bread Sticks (4)
Served with ranch dressing.
Pesto Bread Sticks (4)
Served with ranch dressing.
Garlic Bread (3)
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese (3)
SIde of Meatballs (3)
Side of Ranch Dressing
Cinnamon Carmel Breadsticks
Fried Oreos
Bowl Of Soup
Side of Garlic Fries
PASTA
Spaghetti
With meat sauce or marinara.
Ravioli
Beef or cheese, with meat sauce or marinara.
Cheese Tortellini
With meat sauce or marinara.
Lasagna
Homemade, with meat sauce.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
With fresh grilled chicken breast.
Polenta & Italian Sausage
WIth roasted bell peppers & marinara sauce.
SALAD
House Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan & homemade caesar dressing.
Waldorf Salad
Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples & walnuts, with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
"Ty" Cobb Salad
MIxed greens, grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, crumbled blue cheese & bacoon, with your choice of homemade dressing.
WRAPS
Spring Training Wrap
Avocado. tomato, lettuce, bell peppers, with your choice of cheese and tortilla.
Bases Loaded Wrap
Grilled chicken or sliced turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce & cream cheese, with your choice of tortilla.
Foul Ball Wrap
Grilled chicken breast or sliced turkey breast, pesto, avocado, tomato & lettuce, with your choice of cheese and tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, romaine lettuce & caesar dressing, with your choice of tortilla.
Fastball Wrap
Boneless spicy buffalo wings, avocado, tomato, lettuce & cream cheese, with your choice of tortilla.
SANDWICHES
Clubhouse
Turkey breast, crispy smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo, on sliced sourdough bread.
Foul Ball
Grilled chicken breast or sliced turkey breast, pesto, avocado, tomato & lettuce, with your choice of cheese, on a toasted french roll.
Fastball
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, melted jack cheese, ranch dressing, avocado & lettuce, on sliced sourdough bread.
WIll Clark
Turkey breast, crispy smoked bacon, grilled onions & melted cheddar cheese, on grilled sourdough bread.
Pete Rose
Italian sausage, roasted bell peppers, sauteed onions & mozzarella cheese. on a french roll.
Phillies Fanatic Cheesesteak
Grilled roast beef, roasted bell peppers, sauteed onions & melted jack cheese, on a french roll.
French Dip
Tender, juicy roast beef on a french roll, served with hot au jus.
Ernie Banks
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, roasted bell peppers, melted jack cheese & lettuce, on a french roll.
The Ball Bag
Homemade meatball smothered with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, on a toasted french roll.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on your choice of bread.
The Big Tuna
Albacore tuna salad, onion, tomato & lettuce, served on your choice of bread.
BURGERS
"Cal Ripkin Jr." Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, mayo & choice of cheese, on a toasted bun.
"Hall of Fame" Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, cripsy bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo & choice of cheese, on a toasted bun.
"Four Bagger" Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, crispy bacon, onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, BBQ sauce & jack cheese, on a toasted french roll.
"Vida Blue" Burger
1/2 lb gorund chuck, crispy bacon, blue chesse crumbles, lettuve, tomato & onion, on a toasted bun.
Express Lunch
1/2 Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad, lettuce & tomato, on sliced wheat.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato & onion, on sliced wheat.
1/2 BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce & tomato, on sliced wheat.
1/2 "Ty" Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, sliced egg, crumbled blue cheese & bacon, with your choice of dressing.
Slice Cheese Pizza
Penne Pasta
With marinara or meat sauce, served with garlic bread.
Side of Meatballs
3 meatballs with meat sauce.
Domestic Beer
With any express lunch item.
Side Salad
Happy Hour Food
HH Spicy Chicken Wings (5)
Bone-in or boneless, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
HH- Zucchini Sticks
Served with ranch dressing.
HH- Crispy Butterfly Shrimp (5)
Served with marinara sauce.
HH- Polenta with Blue Cheese Crumbles
Topped with marinara sauce.
Slice - Sip & Shop
Served with marinara sauce.
Knuckle Balls
Mozzarella cheese, with crumbled bacon or pepperoni.
Happy Hour Bar
KIDS FOOD
KIDS DRINKS
SMALL
MEDIUM
LARGE
GIANT
GLUTEN FREE
CALZONE
PITCHERS
BOTTLE BEER
CAN BEER
WINE BY GLASS
WINE BY BOTTLE
CORKAGE FEE
BTL Kendall Jackson Cab
BTL La Crema Pinot
BTL Murphey Goode Pinot
BTL Liars Dice Zin
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard
BTL La Crema Chard
BTL Kendall Jackson Sauv Blanc
BTL AC Sauv Blanc
BTL Kendall Jackson Rose
BTL Benvolio Prosecco
BTL Cava Brut
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Home of the Knuckleball!
484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Photos coming soon!