Pizza
Italian

Homerun Pizza

516 Reviews

$$

484 Larkfield Center

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Weekley Specials

MONDAY- GIANT ONE TOPPING PIZZA

$20.00

APPETIZERS

Spicy Chicken Wings (10)

$15.45+

Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Zucchini Sticks

$12.45

With ranch or marinara sauce.

Homerun Fries

$12.95

Melted jack & cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions.

Bucket of Fries

$9.25

Knuckle Balls

$17.95+

Mozzarella cheese, with crumbled bacon or pepperoni.

Potato Skins (6)

$12.95

Melted jack & cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onion.

Siracha Cauliflower

$9.95

Spicy Green Beans

$9.95

Crispy Butterfly Shrimp (8)

$9.95

Bucket of Garlic Fries

$10.25

ON THE SIDELINES

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Side Of Fries

$6.95

Bread Sticks (4)

$11.95

Served with ranch dressing.

Pesto Bread Sticks (4)

$13.95

Served with ranch dressing.

Garlic Bread (3)

$6.95

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese (3)

$7.95

SIde of Meatballs (3)

$9.95

Side of Ranch Dressing

$2.50

Cinnamon Carmel Breadsticks

$10.95

Fried Oreos

$6.95

Bowl Of Soup

$7.95

Side of Garlic Fries

$7.70

PASTA

Spaghetti

$15.95

With meat sauce or marinara.

Ravioli

$17.95

Beef or cheese, with meat sauce or marinara.

Cheese Tortellini

$17.95

With meat sauce or marinara.

Lasagna

$17.95

Homemade, with meat sauce.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

With fresh grilled chicken breast.

Polenta & Italian Sausage

$17.95

WIth roasted bell peppers & marinara sauce.

SALAD

House Dinner Salad

$6.95+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan & homemade caesar dressing.

Waldorf Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples & walnuts, with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

"Ty" Cobb Salad

$17.45

MIxed greens, grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, crumbled blue cheese & bacoon, with your choice of homemade dressing.

WRAPS

Spring Training Wrap

$12.95

Avocado. tomato, lettuce, bell peppers, with your choice of cheese and tortilla.

Bases Loaded Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken or sliced turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce & cream cheese, with your choice of tortilla.

Foul Ball Wrap

$15.45

Grilled chicken breast or sliced turkey breast, pesto, avocado, tomato & lettuce, with your choice of cheese and tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, romaine lettuce & caesar dressing, with your choice of tortilla.

Fastball Wrap

$15.45

Boneless spicy buffalo wings, avocado, tomato, lettuce & cream cheese, with your choice of tortilla.

SANDWICHES

Clubhouse

$16.95

Turkey breast, crispy smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo, on sliced sourdough bread.

Foul Ball

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast or sliced turkey breast, pesto, avocado, tomato & lettuce, with your choice of cheese, on a toasted french roll.

Fastball

$16.95

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, melted jack cheese, ranch dressing, avocado & lettuce, on sliced sourdough bread.

WIll Clark

$16.45

Turkey breast, crispy smoked bacon, grilled onions & melted cheddar cheese, on grilled sourdough bread.

Pete Rose

$16.95

Italian sausage, roasted bell peppers, sauteed onions & mozzarella cheese. on a french roll.

Phillies Fanatic Cheesesteak

$16.45

Grilled roast beef, roasted bell peppers, sauteed onions & melted jack cheese, on a french roll.

French Dip

$16.45

Tender, juicy roast beef on a french roll, served with hot au jus.

Ernie Banks

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, roasted bell peppers, melted jack cheese & lettuce, on a french roll.

The Ball Bag

$16.45

Homemade meatball smothered with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, on a toasted french roll.

BLT

$13.45

Bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on your choice of bread.

The Big Tuna

$14.95

Albacore tuna salad, onion, tomato & lettuce, served on your choice of bread.

BURGERS

"Cal Ripkin Jr." Burger

$15.45

1/2 lb ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, mayo & choice of cheese, on a toasted bun.

"Hall of Fame" Burger

$17.95

1/2 lb ground chuck, cripsy bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo & choice of cheese, on a toasted bun.

"Four Bagger" Burger

$17.45

1/2 lb ground chuck, crispy bacon, onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, BBQ sauce & jack cheese, on a toasted french roll.

"Vida Blue" Burger

$17.45

1/2 lb gorund chuck, crispy bacon, blue chesse crumbles, lettuve, tomato & onion, on a toasted bun.

Express Lunch

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

Albacore tuna salad, lettuce & tomato, on sliced wheat.

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato & onion, on sliced wheat.

1/2 BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato, on sliced wheat.

1/2 "Ty" Cobb Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, sliced egg, crumbled blue cheese & bacon, with your choice of dressing.

Slice Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Penne Pasta

$9.95

With marinara or meat sauce, served with garlic bread.

Side of Meatballs

$9.95

3 meatballs with meat sauce.

Domestic Beer

$4.50

With any express lunch item.

Side Salad

$4.95

Happy Hour Food

HH Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

$7.00

Bone-in or boneless, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

HH- Zucchini Sticks

$7.00

Served with ranch dressing.

HH- Crispy Butterfly Shrimp (5)

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce.

HH- Polenta with Blue Cheese Crumbles

$7.00

Topped with marinara sauce.

Slice - Sip & Shop

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Knuckle Balls

$5.00+

Mozzarella cheese, with crumbled bacon or pepperoni.

Happy Hour Bar

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Firestone 805

$5.50

Racer 5

$6.00

Seasonal Tap

$6.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin

$6.75

Murphey Good Pinot

$7.00

KJ Rose

$7.00

Benvolio Proseco

$7.00

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$4.95

Diet Pepsi

$4.95

Root Beer

$4.95

Dr. Pepper

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Sierra Mist

$4.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Juice

$5.50

Soda Pitcher

$11.95

Can Soda

$4.50

KIDS FOOD

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti

$9.95

Served with your choice of sauce & garlic bread.

KIDS DRINKS

Kids Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Kids Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Kids Iced Tea

$4.50

Kids Juice

$4.50

Kids Lemonade

$4.50

Kids Milk

$4.50

Kids Pepsi

$4.50

Kids Root Beer

$4.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$4.50

SMALL

Small BYO Cheese

$17.95

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$25.95

Small Swat

$26.95

Small Hank

$26.95

Small MVP

$24.95

Small Comet

$23.95

Small Splinter

$24.95

Small Big Mac

$22.95

Small Sammy

$24.95

Small Rocket

$24.95

Small Freak

$26.95

MEDIUM

Medium BYO Cheese

$19.95

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$26.95

Medium Swat

$28.95

Medium Hank

$28.95

Medium MVP

$28.95

Medium Comet

$26.95

Medium Splinter

$27.95

Medium Big Mac

$26.95

Medium Sammy

$27.95

Medium Rocket

$27.95

Medium Freak

$28.95

LARGE

Large BYO Cheese Pizza

$22.95

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$29.95

Large Swat

$31.95

Large Hank

$31.95

Large MVP

$31.95

Large Comet

$30.95

Large Splinter

$31.95

Large Big Mac

$29.95

Large Sammy

$31.95

Large Rocket

$31.95

Large Freak

$31.95

GIANT

Giant BYO Cheese Pizza

$24.95

Giant 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$33.95

Giant Swat

$35.95

Giant Hank

$34.95

Giant MVP

$34.95

Giant Comet

$32.95

Giant Splinter

$32.95

Giant Big Mac

$31.95

Giant Sammy

$32.95

Giant Rocket

$32.95

Giant Freak

$35.95

GLUTEN FREE

GF BYO Cheese Pizza

$17.95

GF 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$25.95

GF Swat

$26.95

GF Hank

$26.95

GF MVP

$24.95

GF Comet

$23.95

GF Splinter

$24.95

GF Big Mac

$22.95

GF Sammy

$24.95

GF Rocket

$24.95

GF Freak

$26.95

CALZONE

BARRY

$26.95

TAP BEER

Bud Light

$5.00

805

$6.00

Little Sumpin

$7.00

Racer 5

$7.00

Seasonal Tap

$7.00

PITCHERS

Bud Light - PITCHER

$17.00

805 - PITCHER

$24.00

Little Sumpin - PITCHER

$25.00

Racer 5 - PITCHER

$24.00

Seasonal Tap - PITCHER

$24.00

BOTTLE BEER

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Modello

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Micolob Ultra

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$7.00

CAN BEER

Panda Stash Hazy

$8.00

Bud Light Selzer

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Dark Sarcasm

$9.00

Juicing

$9.00

Brother Maker

$9.00

GS- Mighty Dry

$7.00

Bud Light Next

$7.00

WINE BY GLASS

GL Kendall Jackson Cab

$14.00

GL La Crema Pinot

$13.00

GL Murphey Goode Pinot

$8.00

GL Liars Dice Zin

$12.00

GL Kendall Jackson Chard

$10.50

GL La Crema Chard

$14.00

GL Kendall Jackson Sauv Blanc

$10.50

GL AC Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GL Kendall Jackson Rose

$9.00

GL Benvolio Prosecco

$9.00

GL Cava Brut

$11.00

WINE BY BOTTLE

CORKAGE FEE

$12.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Cab

$32.00

BTL La Crema Pinot

$37.00

BTL Murphey Goode Pinot

$27.00

BTL Liars Dice Zin

$37.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$32.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$37.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL AC Sauv Blanc

$37.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Rose

$27.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Cava Brut

$32.00

A La Carte

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Burger Patty

$7.50

Avocado

$3.50

Slice of Garlic Bread

$3.50

Medium Pizza Dough

$7.00

Giant Pizza Dough

$9.00

Side of Potato Salad

$5.00

Side of Dressing

$2.50

Up Charge

$3.50

CORKAGE FEE

$17.00

SIP CUP REFILL

$3.00

Swag

Knuckleball TShirt

$17.00

Home of the Knuckleball Tote Bag

$17.00

Homerun Sweatshirt

$37.00

Homerun Hat

$17.00

Knuckleball Tote

$17.00

Homerun Hat

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Knuckleball!

Location

484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

